Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Real Fictions

by | 39 Comments

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Real Fictions

Next semester I’m teaching a class I’m calling Real Fictions. It will be anchored by Laurent Binet’s brilliant novel HHhH, which is fiction based on historical facts, featuring a narrator who relentlessly interrogates the very idea of whether fiction ought to take on factual subjects.

Instead of autofiction (where the writer offers a realistic, often blow by blow account of his/her life experience, most recently popularized by the Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgård), I’m interested in texts that are more historical, especially ones that foreground the question of how we know the past, how history is constructed through narrative, etc.

So let’s discuss this subject. What novels or other written fictions can you think of that deal with this subject? Are there films and other media that do this too?

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      You mean fictional stories set amidst and tentpoled by real historical facts and events?

      Like ‘Titanic, but good?

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      . . .  I’m interested in texts that are more historical, especially ones that foreground the question of how we know the past, how history is constructed through narrative, etc.

      I do have a masters degree, but I don’t know what this means. Can some nice person please explain? Thx!

    4. 4.

      HinTN

      I think Hidden Figures does a good job with this, too. Good movie, excellent book.

    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      The movie Fargo, which has a title card,”based on a true story,” but isn’t. The movie plays with, even mocks the idea of fiction inspired by truth.

    6. 6.

      Benw

      My formative text on historical fiction was Slaughterhouse 5, of course. Billy Pilgrim doesn’t interrogate the concept, but his unreliability causes the text itself to question whether any of us actually ever knows what the hell is going on! :)

    7. 7.

      BGinCHI

      @Tony Jay:  Kind of.

      But more specifically self-conscious about the push/pull of history/narrative. And I don’t mean just historical fiction, in which real events are fictionalized to make them dramatic, fill in the blanks, etc. This is part of it, but I’m, curious about about historiography and fictional narrative intersect (which they always do, as Hayden White, among others, has shown us).

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      how history is constructed through narrative, etc.

      History is often how we misremember the past so we can lie about the future.

    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      There is always Pears’ The Instance of the Fingerpost which has a lot of fun with the reliability of historical documents. Well, among other things.

    11. 11.

      Uncle Omar

      @HinTN:  Or, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, either the book or the Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro film. It all could have happened, and maybe some of it did, although not exactly the way the Thompson said it did. Then again, having been to Circus Circus and some of the other venues in the book, maybe all of it happened exactly the way he said it did. In that case, it’s probably a good thing that Oscar Acosta disappeared into the mists.
      Acosta wrote, in the same vein, The Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo. It was all very 70’s.

    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The Wolf Hall trilogy would seem to be the most prominent recent example, to no small extent written against Cromwell’s usual reputation, especially I gather the way he appears in A Man For All Seasons, which I still haven’t gotten around to reading/seeing.

    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      How about Tim Powers’ Declare ?  A reimagining of the events around the life & career of Kim Philby, as a decades-long battle against genies and demons in the Middle East, and figuring prominently in the history of the Soviet Union ?

      Lotta fun, actually.

    14. 14.

      BGinCHI

      @Scout211: How do we “know” what happens in any set of historical events? They have to be put into a narrative, and that narrative involves interpretation (choices, emphases, myopia, biases, etc.).

      A book like HHhH, which also happens to be an exciting page-turner, is extremely self-conscious about how past events are constructed. That’s what I’m interested in.

      It asks a lot of questions about whether fiction ought to take on historical subjects, how it should do that, and so on.

    17. 17.

      BGinCHI

      @Benw: That’s a great example of a book that plays with a familiar genre (war, war trauma) and turns it inside out.

      Reminds me I need to re-read that.

    19. 19.

      dm

      The first thing that comes to mind is The Seventh Function of Language by, let’s see… Laurent Binet.

      It’s a police procedural about a fifty-something Parisian detective who has an investigation of the death of Roland Barthes thrust upon him. Barthes was hit by a truck, an apparent accident, save that Barthes had just met with Francois Mitterand, the President of France.

      The detective seeks out a guide to Barthes’ postmodernist milieux, and comes upon a graduate student in semiotics — who better to uncover the hidden meanings of signs? And what is evidence other than signs?

      (There is a brutal caricature of Camille Paglia, which may be worth the price of admission in itself.)

      Time to re-read that. But HHhH sounds good, too.

    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dm:

      (There is a brutal caricature of Camille Paglia, which may be worth the price of admission in itself.)

      Heh. Makes me want to re-read Molly Ivins, “sheesh, what an asshole’ review. As twitter Nixon might say, “Is she still here?” Paglia seems to have faded into well-deserved obscurity.

    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Not sure if this is what you mean but Tim O’ Brien’s books: The Things They Carried, In The Lake Of The Woods, and Going After Cacciato I think all had elements of this, but it was more about the unreliability of memory from war (Vietnam).  So major events that you think went one way, you find out went entirely another (or are left ambiguous) after recounting from another source.

    25. 25.

      BGinCHI

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Those books are the finest historical fiction of the last hundred years, I think. I love and admire them.

      But in this case they won’t work because….well….they’re just too seamless and smooth. She’s so good at taking that period of history (which is one of my specialties) and narrativizing it that we pretty much forget to think about how she does it.

      Or maybe it’s just me. I devoured those books and they’re so pleasurable.

    28. 28.

      BGinCHI

      @dm: I actually taught it right after it came out. Students (MA-level) didn’t get most of the references, but damn it was a lot of fun.

      WHAT a novel that is.

    30. 30.

      dm

      Does Red Pleny by Francis Spufford count?  Part history of operations research, part fictional portrayal of a time when mathematicians and engineers might have been able to make something of the Soviet Union, except, well, people aren’t cogs in a machine.  It’s hard to say where the book fits between history and fiction.

    34. 34.

      delk

      Hey BG — did you see A-ville voted second best neighborhood in the world. (They must have seen me at Calo’s lol)

    39. 39.

      BGinCHI

      @delk: I did!

      #1 is a ‘hood in Denmark where one of my oldest friends works, so we had a virtual laugh about being 1-2 on the planet.

       

      Suck it, Lincoln Square! (kidding, I wish we had Gene’s)

