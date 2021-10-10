Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This blog will pay for itself.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Women: they get shit done

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

What fresh hell is this?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Just a few bad apples.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Reality always wins in the end.

The revolution will be supervised.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 9-10

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,


The change leaves Maryland as the lone U.S. state that doesn’t incorporate rapid tests in its online dashboard or include them in virus statistics, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends, according to an Associated Press review of dashboards and policies for all 50 states.

Nevada has been among the states hit hardest by the pandemic. The state’s hospitals have been pushed to near capacity, its unemployment has broken national records, and 435,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Omitting rapid tests from its tally limited the public’s understanding of the pandemic’s spread in the state, Nevada health officials acknowledge…

The rapid antigen tests, which detect the presence of viral proteins rather than the coronavirus itself, return results in minutes, unlike traditional molecular tests sent to labs, which can take days to process but are shown to be more accurate. Their quick turnaround times have led to their widespread use in prisons, schools and nursing homes.

President Joe Biden praised rapid tests last month, but supply shortages and the varied ways that states report them reflect the continued absence of a national testing strategy. Some states report antigen tests separately, with positive results as “probable cases” while others combine them with molecular tests for an overall tally.

On Monday, Nevada added more than 600,000 new tests to the online dashboard that shows coronavirus case and death counts, vaccination rates and positivity rates. The infusion spiked the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide by 9,700 and decreased the positivity rate by one-sixth, from 10.1% to 8.8%…

At-home tests, including those that consumers can purchase on Amazon or at their local drug stores, do not require any reporting to health departments. Nevada recommends people whose at-home antigen tests return positive results to confirm it with molecular tests, which gives the state more complete data and allows them to contact trace.

“As epidemiologists, this is something that we are very conscientious of. The data that you have tells the story in either complete or incomplete ways,” Hamilton said. “We are telling an incomplete story around the total number of people that actually have COVID-19.”

======

======

======

Conservative speaks to ‘conservative’ —

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • Platonicspoof

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website is taking the weekend off again. Also, they stopped sending out the daily “Are You Having COVID Symptoms?” email that I’ve been getting for the last 18 months or so. Delta is still very active around here but the county health department is tired of tracking it, I guess.
      NYSDOH says 217 new cases yesterday.

      My brother and niece are here visiting. Both are vaccinated but they made 3 trips to Lowes yesterday to get parts for all the things they fixed around my house. Everybody cross your fingers that none of the three of us got COVID this weekend. It’s really nice to see them, though, I just wish Rochester wasn’t a Delta hot bed.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      FYI. A bit more on Rome.

      Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s famous Via Veneto and other streets today, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy’s new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

      The certification is mandatory beginning on Oct. 15 and applies to public and private workplaces. Both employees and employers risk fines if they don’t comply. Public sector workers can be suspended if they show up five times without a Green Pass. The pass is already required in Italy to enter museums, theaters, gyms and indoor restaurants, as well as to take long-distance trains and buses or domestic flights.
      [snip]
      Rai State TV said demonstrators numbered at least 10,000, while organizers claimed 100,000 people. At least one protester was injured, RAI said. Among the protesters were proponents of an extreme right-wing group, Forza Nuova, Italian media reported.

      It’s “evident that neo-fascist groups hide behind the so-called anti-vaxxers,″ Interior Minister Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia said.
      [snip]
      [The] government has credited the Green Pass requirement for workplaces for a surge of recent vaccinations. As of Saturday, 80% of people 12 and older in Italy — those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot — have been fully vaccinated. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 7,373 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,339,594 cases. It also reports 74 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 27,265 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.23% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.86.

      702 confirmed cases are in ICU, 293 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 10,959 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,195,669 patients recovered – 93.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      Eight new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,588 clusters. 810 clusters are currently active; 4,778 clusters are now inactive.

      7,371 new cases today are local infections. Two new cases today are imported. Again, no state-by-state breakdown today.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 141,897 doses of vaccine on 9th October: 39,183 first doses and 102,714 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 45,521,196 doses administered: 24,424,885 first doses and 21,207,610 second doses. 74.8% of the population have received their first dose, while 64.9% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Platonicspoof

      The LA Times article linked in the tweet cited by Laurie Garrett is really damning for the Wall Street Journal in general and specifically for one article:

       

      Perhaps recognizing the audacity of telling the author of a peer-reviewed paper that he didn’t understand his own results, Muller allowed that he and Quay decided to draw their own conclusions from the Cell paper. He also told me, at first, that he and Quay “accurately quoted” the Cell paper. That turns out to be untrue.

      The claim that the original SARS2 virus was “99.5% optimized for human infection,” the heart of the assertion by Muller and Quay that the Cell paper confirmed the lab-leak hypothesis, doesn’t actually appear anywhere in the Cell paper. Muller admitted that in an email to me Thursday.

       

      .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.