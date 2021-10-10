NEW: CDC vaccine advisers to meet Nov. 2-3 to discuss Pfizer covid vaccine for kids 5-11, so no Halloween vaccine. But if advisers + @CDCgov OK use, children could get shots immediately afterward. My story on the rollout. https://t.co/HcCms8n1hc
— LenaSun (@bylenasun) October 8, 2021
The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccinations has hit a three-month high and demand could spike as regulators mull Pfizer authorization for younger children. Some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation. https://t.co/tdNIbLKNKK
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Covid booster shots are now surpassing initial vaccine doses https://t.co/xvmqUZno8A pic.twitter.com/L4QQsL4ey9
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
Nevada became one of the last states to publicly report rapid antigen tests as part of its coronavirus tallies — a move that experts said could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading. https://t.co/yl5zcNoCRj
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
… The change leaves Maryland as the lone U.S. state that doesn’t incorporate rapid tests in its online dashboard or include them in virus statistics, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends, according to an Associated Press review of dashboards and policies for all 50 states.
Nevada has been among the states hit hardest by the pandemic. The state’s hospitals have been pushed to near capacity, its unemployment has broken national records, and 435,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Omitting rapid tests from its tally limited the public’s understanding of the pandemic’s spread in the state, Nevada health officials acknowledge…
The rapid antigen tests, which detect the presence of viral proteins rather than the coronavirus itself, return results in minutes, unlike traditional molecular tests sent to labs, which can take days to process but are shown to be more accurate. Their quick turnaround times have led to their widespread use in prisons, schools and nursing homes.
President Joe Biden praised rapid tests last month, but supply shortages and the varied ways that states report them reflect the continued absence of a national testing strategy. Some states report antigen tests separately, with positive results as “probable cases” while others combine them with molecular tests for an overall tally.
On Monday, Nevada added more than 600,000 new tests to the online dashboard that shows coronavirus case and death counts, vaccination rates and positivity rates. The infusion spiked the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide by 9,700 and decreased the positivity rate by one-sixth, from 10.1% to 8.8%…
At-home tests, including those that consumers can purchase on Amazon or at their local drug stores, do not require any reporting to health departments. Nevada recommends people whose at-home antigen tests return positive results to confirm it with molecular tests, which gives the state more complete data and allows them to contact trace.
“As epidemiologists, this is something that we are very conscientious of. The data that you have tells the story in either complete or incomplete ways,” Hamilton said. “We are telling an incomplete story around the total number of people that actually have COVID-19.”
The United States, a place that must consider it progress when its hospitalizations have come down, yet still remain above the peak of its 1st and 2nd waves, when there were no vaccines pic.twitter.com/2SKVhjoyzc
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 9, 2021
Front-line medical workers are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation. We asked six doctors what they say to their unvaccinated patients. https://t.co/hs9OetIBkB
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Moderna—racing for profits—keeps Covid vaccine out of the reach of poor countries. Some poorer countries are paying more & waiting longer for the company’s vaccine than the wealthy — if they have access at all https://t.co/hgi8fP5gFx
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people https://t.co/omURSD7AdY pic.twitter.com/AT8nMSq8Kp
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2021
New normal: Singapore plans to reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers from the US & 7 other countries. “We're charting a course for the new normal, toward living w/ Covid-19,” S. Iswaran the transportation minister for Singapore said in a Facebook post https://t.co/I7gfydAohT
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
“after the relaxation of some restrictions”
Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/iH8KXVespp
— Soos (@Soos808) October 9, 2021
Singapore offers #COVID19 booster shots to persons aged 30 years and above who have completed their vaccination regimen around six months agohttps://t.co/Ehb0oQQubb
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 9, 2021
'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs https://t.co/fe4YYj5RKG pic.twitter.com/U7iblzp47F
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2021
Italy hits target of fully vaccinating 80% of people over-12s https://t.co/nT91Is7otL pic.twitter.com/F3Y5na9iv2
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2021
With Italy’s vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen next week. It’s been a long wait. https://t.co/g4qFlwjgtm
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's Via Veneto and other main streets on Saturday, many clashing with police, to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or recent negative tests to access workplaces starting next week. https://t.co/6LqOehWUsn
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Coronavirus in DR Congo: How funds went missing – report https://t.co/s4NXwvuUcL
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 9, 2021
COVID-19 is linked to new diabetes cases—but long-term problems could be more severehttps://t.co/0Zs3AVBQRc
— Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) October 9, 2021
A clinical case definition of #LongCovid has been published by @WHO The World Health Organization.https://t.co/1HsMxxzarP pic.twitter.com/1Tvzn0OArv
— Medical Research Library of Brooklyn (@DMCLibraryBKLYN) October 8, 2021
The Covid pandemic led to a substantial rise in depression & anxiety disorders in 2020, according to a new study reported in The Lancet. Cases of major depressive & anxiety disorders increased by 28% & 26%, respectively. Women were affected more than men https://t.co/nCVCMMwzVM pic.twitter.com/mPVtaxY0Dv
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
Finland to start vaccinating minks against Covid. An experimental vaccine will be administered on fur farms. The shots have been granted temporary approval. Covid epidemics have struck mink farms throughout Europe. Minks catch SARSCoV2 from infected humans https://t.co/LaQxpdSiL8 pic.twitter.com/rVtW3WhJNP
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
The @WSJ is consistently beating the drum of claims that China "made" #SARSCoV2 — either accidentally, or deliberately, and let it leak from the Wuhan Inst. Virology. Other media echo the charges, often a day or 2 later. https://t.co/GN4uFi4Cqz
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 8, 2021
Despite having some of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S., the six New England states are still grappling with a surge of cases due to the delta variant. In some areas, hospitalizations are approaching the pandemic peak and ICUs are filling up. https://t.co/Vtt1NgRr5i
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Despite a decline in Covid cases and mortality throughout the U.S., a delta-driven surge is pushing North Dakota hospitals to the brink https://t.co/U4b5xAaYA1
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021
Arizona reports increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths https://t.co/qLEEnjkYel pic.twitter.com/RwmOtKSHY7
— The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2021
BREAKING: Tea party firebrand Allen West, a candidate for the GOP nomination for Texas governor, said that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. West said he would likely be hospitalized. https://t.co/jZOWxBF6G7
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021
Yeah, that’s not going to work. pic.twitter.com/uYD8YuB9dB
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 9, 2021
Conservative speaks to ‘conservative’ —
Yes, and I know a lot of people who knowingly voted for an awful man for President just to stick it to people who said they shouldn’t. I’m betting there’s some overlap. https://t.co/lRvbECLxoT
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 10, 2021
He then relayed a story from [counterpart] where some kid comes into the dean’s office to complain about textbook cost for a course and, when the asst dean points out their $100 vax bounty the kid says something like “Sir, I’ll not sell my soul for $100.”
What an enormous tool.
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 9, 2021
For when that unvaxed distant cousin tests positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/mC6UjvzrZx
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 10, 2021
