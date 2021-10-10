NEW: CDC vaccine advisers to meet Nov. 2-3 to discuss Pfizer covid vaccine for kids 5-11, so no Halloween vaccine. But if advisers + @CDCgov OK use, children could get shots immediately afterward. My story on the rollout. https://t.co/HcCms8n1hc

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccinations has hit a three-month high and demand could spike as regulators mull Pfizer authorization for younger children. Some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation. https://t.co/tdNIbLKNKK

Nevada became one of the last states to publicly report rapid antigen tests as part of its coronavirus tallies — a move that experts said could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading. https://t.co/yl5zcNoCRj

… The change leaves Maryland as the lone U.S. state that doesn’t incorporate rapid tests in its online dashboard or include them in virus statistics, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends, according to an Associated Press review of dashboards and policies for all 50 states.

Nevada has been among the states hit hardest by the pandemic. The state’s hospitals have been pushed to near capacity, its unemployment has broken national records, and 435,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Omitting rapid tests from its tally limited the public’s understanding of the pandemic’s spread in the state, Nevada health officials acknowledge…

The rapid antigen tests, which detect the presence of viral proteins rather than the coronavirus itself, return results in minutes, unlike traditional molecular tests sent to labs, which can take days to process but are shown to be more accurate. Their quick turnaround times have led to their widespread use in prisons, schools and nursing homes.

President Joe Biden praised rapid tests last month, but supply shortages and the varied ways that states report them reflect the continued absence of a national testing strategy. Some states report antigen tests separately, with positive results as “probable cases” while others combine them with molecular tests for an overall tally.

On Monday, Nevada added more than 600,000 new tests to the online dashboard that shows coronavirus case and death counts, vaccination rates and positivity rates. The infusion spiked the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide by 9,700 and decreased the positivity rate by one-sixth, from 10.1% to 8.8%…

At-home tests, including those that consumers can purchase on Amazon or at their local drug stores, do not require any reporting to health departments. Nevada recommends people whose at-home antigen tests return positive results to confirm it with molecular tests, which gives the state more complete data and allows them to contact trace.

“As epidemiologists, this is something that we are very conscientious of. The data that you have tells the story in either complete or incomplete ways,” Hamilton said. “We are telling an incomplete story around the total number of people that actually have COVID-19.”