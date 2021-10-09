As I turned on the air purifier this morning and then started the grill at lunchtime, I got to thinking about all the things I have bought because someone recommended them on Balloon Juice.

I totally ignore advertising as much as possible, but Balloon Juice recommendations are something else entirely.

The first thing I recall buying was a thousand years ago when Cole first talked about the Spot Bot – it’s a miracle device if you have kitties that like to puke on the carpet, for instance.

Feel free to talk about that or anything else your (collective) hearts desire.

Totally open thread.