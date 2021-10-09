Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Open Thread

As I turned on the air purifier this morning and then started the grill at lunchtime, I got to thinking about all the things I have bought because someone recommended them on Balloon Juice.

I totally ignore advertising as much as possible, but Balloon Juice recommendations are something else entirely.

The first thing I recall buying was a thousand years ago when Cole first talked about the Spot Bot – it’s a miracle device if you have kitties that like to puke on the carpet, for instance.

Feel free to talk about that or anything else your (collective) hearts desire.

Totally open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I am totally not in the mood to cook today so I ate chocolate cake for lunch.  I think it would probably be a bad idea to have that again for dinner.  But as my dad used to say, “my get up and go got up and went.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Could they possibly have found less flattering photos of the Virginia candidates for governor?

      Terry M. looks like he’s about to eat someone, and the other guy looks totally clueless.

      Saturday Open Thread 1

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Satby’s soaps and skin creams. I never used to use skin creams. Now I can’t live without them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      Lying in bed with the pitbull. God I hope the meeting with the oncologist goes well. We only got this girl in August. I cannot imagine life without her now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      I can’t think of anything I bought, but lots of movie recommendations. And a friend just recently said, “You were the first person I knew who was worrying about Covid” — that’s because of BJ.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jharp

      I really really like my battery powered lawn mower.

      Honest to Christ it makes mowing my really small backyard fun.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      I am totally not in the mood to cook today so I ate chocolate cake for lunch. I think it would probably be a bad idea to have that again for dinner. 

      Pizza?  Burrito?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      I just got back from a 2 mile walk, to the UPS store to drop off an Amazon return and went to the store to buy an onion and some garlic for making dinner tonight. And tomorrow night. And likely a couple more nights. But now I’m going to do the retired thing, which is only get up to get something to eat or the thing you have to do a while after eating….

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      First checked out the Instant Pot after someone here recommended it.

      Turned out to become a life changing device.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ruckus

      @zhena gogolia:

      The horrible thing is there are still people not worrying about Covid because a lot of the “news” is about car crashes, fires, and how bad Joe Biden is as president. As if their last guy was better. As if their last guy was even human…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dan B

      Satby’s soaps.  I used to be annoyed at taking showers – too much time!!  Now I think about fragrance and soft skin.  It’s helped get through the boredom of Covid semi-isolation.  I guess skin creams is next

       

      And Instant Pot which I have only used once.  I got a pair of countertop induction burners and a few sets of new induction capable pots and pans.  Yea!  So much cleaner cooking.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      After a bunch of grilling to try and do Korean BBQ I think I’m gonna finally ditch that and get a butane table-top grill specifically for that purpose.  We have a cheap Charbroil gas grill and it works fine, but doing anything marinated just creates way too much of a mess and too many flare ups.  I’ll still use the grill to do bigger pieces of non-marinated meat but a table-top K-BBQ grill would allow us to do bulgogi, pork belly strips etc., much more easily, plus then we can sorta recreate the fun of watching the stuff cook while we eat banchan (the yummy side dishes that go with the meat).

      We are also in serious talks about getting another doggie.  We will probably wait until January to actually get one since we have a trip to Texas in December and we’d want more time to get the new pup comfortable at our home before traveling without it (also we have formal feral kitty that is just finally getting used to coming inside so we want to give her more time to adjust before bringing a dog into the mix).  But after a year+ of mourning for Juniper, I think we are both ready for some new dog energy.  We want something medium sized 20-30 lbs and super-chill in temperament.  Last weekend up in the Sierra we saw so many happy dogs on our hike that it got both of us excited again.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      oatler

      I’ll always recommend the quality products from Popeil and K-Tel Records

      “Have a stain? Then steam it away with Steamaway!”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      raven

      @UncleEbeneezer: Artie has been doing so well but last night while eating with a big group a friend approached her way too quickly with something in her hand and Artie nipped her on the face.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Torrey

      @WaterGirl:

      I appreciate that  no one has shamed me yet for eating cake for lunch.

      Why should we? Was there a starving royal over in Greater Brexitania who wanted it for his tea?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jharp

      @WaterGirl:

      Not a good time to dig it up but it is an EGO and I bought it at Home Depot. Also a blower that is awesome. And a weed eater. Meh.

      Three batteries supply plenty of juice. And no more gas storage.

      It has really improved my life.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      Pizza sounds good, but that’s a lot of work. 

      GrubHub.  Then you find the real number for the pizzeria, because GrubHub increases the prices of everything!  And call them to order a pie directly.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @UncleEbeneezer: Nice that you guys are getting ready for some good doggie energy.

      I try to only get dogs in the spring and the fall so I don’t get too cranky about having to take them out a million times a day in the freezing cold or when it’s way too fucking hot.

      I heard “January” and was reminded of that.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: I tried Grub Hub twice when I broke my ankle several years ago.  They fucked up 2 out of 2 orders and they responded with something on the order of “not our problem”, so I said the hell with that and to hell with them.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @raven: We were so lucky with Juniper (a brown mutt, maybe with some Chau in the mix).  She almost never barked and never made any aggressive move towards a human (or other animals) in the nine years I knew her.  Kind of a freak dog, in that respect.  She wasn’t even one of those timid/abused dogs, just kind of oblivious and sweet.  I don’t know how people manage dogs that bark alot and are super-defensive/aggressive.  I would NOT have the energy for dogs like that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      PaulB

      Years ago, the George Foreman grill was a game-changer for me. These days, I’ve replaced it with a Ninja Foodi Grill, since it does a better job with steak and I can get air frying with it.

      I bought a Breville countertop oven when I did a kitchen remodel several years ago. I use it more than I do my full-size oven. They’re pricy but worth it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: Well we are in SoCal so the seasons don’t mean much.  And we both work from home so walking them is not too tough with our schedules, for the most part.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      eddie blake

      i like the plethora of book recommendations we get here at the juice. i just picked up the massie book, dreadnought: britain, germany and the coming of the great war.

      i forget what thread it was, but it was chock full of great history reading suggestions. i got the one i was least familiar with.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      ZeeLizzee

      Hello all, I’m usually a lurker, but this thread provides the perfect opportunity for advice.
      I’ve been doing a lot of sawing and sanding of wood floors and sanding of joint compound at my house this week. And despite vacuuming and washing the floors every day there still seems to be a lot of particulate in the air. I imagine there is some type of air filter that deals with particles, but none of the places I’ve called here in CT know of such a thing. Does anyone here have a recommendation?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      trollhattan

      @sab: ​
       Until Coviding…working from home I did not realize how unending the assault of 2-cycle powered blowers is in the neighborhood, on account of everybody getting their yards done at different times and days. The mowers aren’t as bad (being 4-cycle and somewhat muffled), trimmers are somewhere in between but the fucking gas blowers are a menace. Especially since they’re doing nothing useful when it’s not leaf season.

      /rant

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      @ZeeLizzee: Welcome!  I know nothing about what you are asking about, but if you don’t get much in the way of answers here, try asking in the Sunday Garden post after there have been 50 or so garden comments.

      Raven and OzarkHillbilly and others who read the garden posts would likely be a good bet for an answer.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      Haven’t pulled the trigger yet, but Albatrossity has made me look very, very closely at FujiFilm APS-C cameras…

      I too got the InstaPot bug from here. I have no idea how you folks live with the wine-barrel-sized ones.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      CarolPW

      @ZeeLizzee: Google DIY air filter – there is lots of info because of covid but obviously easier to make one for particles than for viruses.

      ETA – the morning covid thread had a DIY HEPA filter design that teachers could make for their classrooms maybe a month ago, and the supplies are easily available and not expensive. Base unit for all of them seems to be a box fan.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      NeenerNeener

      What have I gotten that was recommended here? Off the top of my head: Satby skin creams, Instant Pot, Air Queen masks, and ebooks by Joyce Harmon and Dorothy Windsor.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @PaulB: ​

      Bought into the Greenworks brand with a kit comprising a blower and string trimmer, charger and one 80V 2-amp battery. Got a second 5-amp battery and am watching the sales for a by-gawd chainsaw to add to my kit.

      Extremely happy to ditch the various gas-powered gizmos. These take an order of magnitude less maintenance and are so much more pleasant to use (and the neighbors probably agree, but most use the mow, blow and go guys so might be deaf–figuratively or otherwise–to the noise).

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @ZeeLizzee: Any air cleaner with a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter will help.  They come in a vast array of sizes and costs.

      We have one of these from Lowes that works well.  It’s almost silent on its lowest speed and moves a lot of air (and is noisier) on its highest speed.

      HTH a little.  Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      eddie blake

      @ZeeLizzee: ventilator fan pointing out of your window will do a decent job of it. or use a vacuum with a HEPA filter and the hose attachment WHILE you’re sanding. make it part of the process, not part of the cleanup

       

      eta- (just spent the last few days repairing massive water damage in the bedroom walls and spackling/sanding/paint-prep for tomorrow. they looked like they had bandings of varicose veins rippling through the plaster.)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      J R in WV

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      Pizza sounds good, but that’s a lot of work.

      Frozen from Kroger’s, or call for delivery… not much work in either of those!! Newman’s own or the German ‘Za Kroger’s sells.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      trollhattan

      @raven:

      Same. I’m offended by cords now. :-)

      (Not that I’m replacing all the corded stuff, but when I get a new tool it’s cordless.)

      PSA: You will chop you finger off just as well with either kind, for anybody who thinks the battery ones are less-menacing. OTOH it’s hard to electrocute yourself with a battery.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      NotMax

      @zhena gogolia

      There is absolutely, positively, definitively nothing scary about the IP. It ain’t your grandma’s rattly pressure cooker.

      As for counter space, you can’t possibly have less than in my kitchen. I stow the IP away when not using it.

      As cooking chez NotMax is done just for one, I opted for the smallest (3 qt.) model.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Skepticat

      @UncleEbeneezer: Please consider a Royal Bahamian potcake, the indigenous dogs of The Bahamas. I’m deeply involved with a foster program, and I can tell you that these are smart, chill, loyal, and wonderful dogs. We have a great delivery network—we rehome potcakes all over The Bahamas, the States, and Canada. (The potcake is what’s often burned on the bottom of a pan of cooked rice, and it was fed to stray dogs.)

      https://www.facebook.com/northabacopotcakerescue/

      https://www.abacoshelter.org/about

      https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5671404/

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Lowe’s sells a “Kobalt” twenty inch rechargeable mower for $250. I picked up one for a customer and have used it three seasons. Their back yard is about 1200 sq. ft., but I think the mower would do at least 50% more on a charge. It’s light so it does not need self-propulsion.

      Lowe’s has good Kobalt rechargeable blowers too. Quiet and light weight.

      Reply

