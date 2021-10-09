Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Diversions

Metaphor for me searching the web:

Elsewhere….

The U.S.-Taliban agreement of 2020, which was negotiated by the Trump administration, demanded the Taliban break ties with terrorist groups and guarantee Afghanistan would not again harbor terrorists who could attack the United States and its allies.

It seems certain the two sides will discuss in the weekend talks how to tackle the growing threat. The Taliban have said they do not want U.S. anti-terrorism assistance and have warned Washington against any so-called “over-the -horizon” strikes on Afghan territory from outside the country’s borders.

The United States, meanwhile, would seek to hold Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the U.S. military or government and other Afghan allies, a U.S. official said…

    74Comments

    3. 3.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: We should propose some farm medicine cure for Monday Blech.

      Meanwhile, I am in the Triple Cities area (Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City) for my Mom’s birthday. I had trouble getting a hotel in Binghamton?! It ends up this weekend is Spiedies Fest and Ballin Rally! Usually in the Spring, but COVID.

      What’s is a spiedie you ask?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      The mister and I have a wager on today’s UF vs. Vanderbilt game. (He adopted Vandy as “his” team in the SEC years ago to irritate me.) I spotted him 21 points when we made the bet, which was right after Florida narrowly lost to Bama. I think the Gators will cover the spread because they’re so pissed off and ashamed about losing to Kentucky last week. But maybe I’m wrong, in which case I’ll lose $1.75.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Procopius

      Actually, this sounds kind of hopeful. Some of the provisions in the Trump Agreement are unrealistic but necessary for PR reasons. It’s too bad the media are failing/refusing to report on the negotiations in Afghanistan as the Taliban try to establish an inclusive government (or are they?).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: We already have a fair amount of color here in the understory but my shagbark hickories have already turned as well. The shellbark hickories are just beginning and so are the black walnuts. It will be a couple more weeks before the maples turn.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Immanentize

      @Ken: Of course it should be Balloon, one of the top hot air balloon events in the country.  But I reverted to my teenage/childish name of the festival.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      raven

      The house rebuild is coming along. The subfloors are in, new configuration of the kitchen, pantry and bath framed including a pocket door (I always wondered how they did that!) Next up is insulation, plumbing, sheetrock and paint. The flooring is in the house but it will be the last thing done. We’re going with LVP in the bathroom otherwise red oak.  We can’t refi until it’s done so we’re probably looking at December now!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Immanentize: I began making comically low wagers a while back to cure myself of the bad habit of making $100 the default sum. I lost a couple of those to my sister and had to pay up!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Normal people: President Biden is warm and genuine. And he knows how to work a yo-yo!

      RWNJs: Sleepy Joe is reduced to being a tour guide for children. And he’s a yo-yo!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: They are so so good. The real spiedies are ONLY:

      LAMB, PORK and CHICKEN.
      VENISON is also acceptable. People hunt up here….
      And it should just be meat on bread (preferable good Italian bread — soft inside, good crust out).

      Even the idea of a beef spiedie is against nature

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      About bloody time! (WaPo):

      President Biden is not a big fan. Former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez is openly opposed. And elsewhere in the Democratic inner sanctum, disdain for Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus has been rising for years.

      Now the day of reckoning for Iowa Democrats is fast approaching, as the national party starts to create a new calendar for the 2024 presidential nomination that could remove Iowa from its privileged position for the first time since 1972, when candidates started flocking to the state for an early jump on the race to the White House.

      The caucuses’ reputation has been damaged by high barriers to participation, a dearth of racial diversity, the rightward drift in the state’s electorate and a leftward drift in the Democratic participants. The state party’s inability to count the results in 2020 only deepened dismay in the party.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It is a beautiful area — and I was first going to ask if she is in the AF, because that is about all they have there. I guess Syracuse to the west and not too far from Cooperstown if they love Baseball.

      I would retire to the Adirondacks, but retirement is not in the near term cards.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Betty Cracker: I think changing Iowa’s First in the Nation status is a good idea. I couldn’t go until I quit teaching because it was always on a Tuesday night and I was always in Ames rather than in the town where I was registered. But I have to admit, participating in the 2008 caucus and nominating Obama was a thrilling event. There’s something about raising your hand as your neighbors raise theirs that feels stronger than voting.

      At one point, we were waiting around for a non-viable group to make up their minds about what they were going to do, and I was standing next to an AA woman who said her husband hadn’t wanted to come that night (it was below zero) and she said, “Baby, you gotta come. It’s history.” You can’t beat that.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Yesterday’s Washington Post had two Florida articles. One was about a DeSantis dilemna regarding anti-abortion legislation: avoiding alienating pro-choice Republican and Independent women whose votes he needs for reelection, while keeping Texas Governor Abbott from outflanking him in the 2024 presidential race.

      The second article was about an escalating fight between the State Board of Education, local school boards, and the federal Department of Education. The state board is cutting off salaries for local school officials using mask mandates to suppress covid in schools, and the federal government is restoring the salaries under the Supporting America’s Families and Educators (SAFE) Act. The SAFE grants, says Florida Education Commissioner Corcoran, are “one of the most  egregious violations of the 10th Amendment to our Constitution and Florida sovereignty in our lifetimes.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      @Immanentize: Of course it should be Balloon, one of the top hot air balloon events in the country.

      That’s even more interesting. And Balloon Juice has an observer on-hand for the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally — truly what we’ve come to expect from this full-service blog.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Quinerly

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): right back at you.

      Wonderful long brunch yesterday with Cheryl Rofer and another SF area BJer. Cheryl’s doing exciting things! So brilliant and interesting.

      5 weeks into this extended trip. One week with an actual roof over our heads. I think JoJo las Orejas feels a bit more secure now that we have a big bed and he has a neighborhood walking routine.

      Have a great day everyone!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NeenerNeener

      @Immanentize: Lupo’s web site for ordering the marinade:

      https://www.spiedies.com/

      One year I sent bottles to all my Binghamton-ex-pat relatives for Christmas.

      I can actually find it occasionally in the Hegedorn’s IGA here in Almost Canada.

      I thought the Balloon Rally was usually the 1st weekend in August. Anyway, it’s definitely late if they’re just getting around to having it this weekend.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack

      I’m flinging my gauntlet into the face of death today by going to a cookout at Sighthound Hall this afternoon. Celebration of several birthdays: niece turns 7 on Monday, Bro’ Man’s birthday is next Friday, and I think there is a friend whose birthday is sometime around now. Plus another good friend from out of town will be in attendance. It’ll be outside, and there are no anti-vaxers among the entourage, that I know of, but I will be wary.

      Enthusiasm level: low. I’m just getting over a stretch of back pain (caused by I don’t know what), and Tuesday I had an abscessed tooth removed. Still feeling the effects of that. I am back to (mostly) normal food now, as long as I remember to take small bites and chew on the opposite side.

      I will get my first look at the completed Sighthound Hall renovation, although I believe there are still some loose ends dangling. The kitchen/​family room area was not well laid out before, and I think the new setup will be much better.

      Kind of soggy/autumnal here in NoVA today—cloudy, 65°, humidity 90%. But no rain until tonight, so the cookout should be all right.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Immanentize

      @NeenerNeener: Lupo’s is the best commercial marinade available, I think. Run from Salamida’s State Fair marinade.

      When I am in the area, I go to Lupo’s Char Pit on Main in Endicott and buy marinade there. This is a family offshoot place. To me, best marinade. True fact, my Uncle Bob Lucas was a Lupo cousin and worked in the original Lupo Deli in Endicott as a kid.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty

      @MagdaInBlack:  It brought me to tears as I thought about the way Biden continues to be demonized by the right and disrepected by the media while Trump floats along without accountability for his attitudes and behavior.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Immanentize: I got to see that part of New York last year when I spent two working vacations in Cortland County. That is some of the most beautiful country I have seen, and Ithaca seemed like a really nice town. But the winters, my friends told me, are long, cold, snowy, cold, and long. The first winter after they moved from the City was especially brutal, and they wondered what they had done. Now they are used to it.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Immanentize: ah that’s why I had such trouble finding a hotel room for my visit to my daughter today. She lives in Binghamton area. Got one but was spendy!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Met Opera Live in HD performances resume again today after being dark since March 2020. Once again I’m the liaison between the Met, the local cinema, and the audience, and really looking forward to the new season. Today’s opera is Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov.

      A few days ago, I got a box full of season flyers and bookmarks to distribute, along with some swag for me: a beautiful oversized book of the entire season, a shiny new lapel pin identifying me as a Met HD Ambassador, and a nifty mask with the Met logo and adjustable ear loops.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Immanentize

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone: Im out in Owego (Oh we all go to Owego!) for just that reason. I’m here not for the Fest (which I wasn’t told was happening) but for my Mom’s 91st b-day. Is your daughter at SUNY B?  My alma mater.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @Baud: Estamos haciendo muchas cosas divertidas en mi tierra natal. Duermo la siesta por la tarde contra muros de adobe. Mi mamá deja la puerta abierta para vigilarme. Creo que dejamos entrar un ratón. Escuché algo anoche. Quiero perseguirlo.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Immanentize

      @MomSense: Did I tell you the Immp and I are finally taking our long delayed cruise this December? Athens to Rome to Istanbul. Stop in Heracleion and also on the way back from Rome at Xania (favorite Crete City).

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Immanentize

      @MomSense: I’ve been at the Acropolis, but never at such a great moment.  Of course, I have also been to Nashville….

      ETA I did previously offer to meet you in Athens to help you fix up your apt. There is this fabulous vegetarian restaurant with the best savory pies I went to….

      Reply
    73. 73.

      MomSense

      @Immanentize:

      They used to (not sure if they still do) open up the acropolis on the night of the full moon for a few months in the summer.  Somewhere in my photos I have pictures of the full moon take through the columns of the Parthenon.  The energy of all the people is electric.  We could hear the music from the theater below.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Immanentize: Yes! All year, I save the clothes that I’d wear one or two more times. That’s the shirt with the frayed cuff or the small stain, the underwear with the loose elastic, the sock with a tiny hole in the heel, the gym shoes that have lost their cushion, etc. Then I take that stuff and throw it away after wearing.

      Reply

