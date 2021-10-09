Wasn’t it Pam Bondi who didn’t press charges against Trump and family in one of his scams? https://t.co/Bpxh12l2xK — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 5, 2021

Corey Lewandowski really sh*t the bed when he badly misjudged what the trophy wife of an Idaho development baron might consider foreplay. (It’s never a positive when the Daily Mail gives an American political figure a big write-up). Best practices required that he go under the radar for a while. And, since he’d managed to dirty up Kristi Noem while he was at it, the Trump Party apparently decided to highlight another female ‘rising star / potential 2024 VP candidate’ to lead the rebranding. But ol’ Corey still has a wife and kids to support, and he doesn’t have family money or high-dollar social connections to pad his fall, so…

he asked for a six-figure severance. team trump said, lol no. Trump was briefed on Corey Lewandowski’s demand… and also scoffed at the idea. Hence, the new “MAGAA” super pac, because the Trump lieutenants who worked with Corey simply… formed a new entity instead https://t.co/6WztHPkykc — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 7, 2021

I honestly don't think Trump would ever let someone close if he wasn't absolutely sure they'd demand a huge check to keep their yaps shut once he was done with them. The only thing holding Trumpworld together are all the knives plunged firmly between shoulder blades. https://t.co/9yo7TbxPOL — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 7, 2021