GOP Grifters After Dark Open Thread: MAGAAaaah!

Corey Lewandowski really sh*t the bed when he badly misjudged what the trophy wife of an Idaho development baron might consider foreplay. (It’s never a positive when the Daily Mail gives an American political figure a big write-up). Best practices required that he go under the radar for a while. And, since he’d managed to dirty up Kristi Noem while he was at it, the Trump Party apparently decided to highlight another female ‘rising star / potential 2024 VP candidate’ to lead the rebranding. But ol’ Corey still has a wife and kids to support, and he doesn’t have family money or high-dollar social connections to pad his fall, so…

      Starboard Tack

      The difference between Dems and Reps is that, while there is corruption among Dems, it’s retail. With Reps, it’s wholesale.

      Another Scott

      Yup. They’re all convinced that each one of them is the 2nd Coming and due. And given that every accusation is a confession, lots of them probably want to be in office to gum up the works so they aren’t sent to prison for their past actions…

      In other news, about that California pipeline spill, Phys.org:

      US news outlets reported that a ship’s anchor could have been responsible for dragging the pipeline along the seabed and splitting it open.

      But Coast Guard officials investigating the incident said Friday the rupture might not be new, and could have happened as long as a year ago.

      Captain Jason Neubauer said multiple ships’ anchors may have contributed to the displacement of the pipe, and it was not initially clear when the leak began.

      Underwater video of the damaged pipeline shows “marine growth” around the 13-inch crack that is leaking oil—something that would not have appeared overnight.

      This discovery “has refocused the … timeframe of our investigation to at least several months to a year ago,” Neubauer said.

      A routine inspection by pipeline owner Amplify Energy which took place last October showed no damage, he said.

      “We’re going to be looking at every vessel movement over that pipeline and every close encroachment over the past year,” Neubauer said.

      That will include examining satellite images, radio broadcasts and vessel traffic patterns.

      The nearby container ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are among the world’s busiest.

      A pandemic-sparked logjam has left dozens of huge vessels at a time anchored at sea while they await a berth.

      Captains ordered to wait outside the port are given specific places to set anchor, but investigators will look to see if any anchors have been dropped in the wrong place.

      They will also look to see if a storm that tore through the area in January could have moved any of the ships.

      Martyn Willsher, the chief executive of Amplify Energy, said this week that underwater observations revealed that 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) of the pipeline were not where they should be.

      “The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bowstring,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

      “At its widest point it is 105 feet away from where it was,” he said, adding the break in the pipeline was at the apex of this bend.

      Willsher refused to speculate on the cause of that displacement and whether a ship’s anchor could be responsible, but said: “It is a 16-inch steel pipeline that’s a half inch thick and covered in an inch of concrete.

      “For it to be moved 105 feet is not common.”

      Officials involved in the clean up originally said well over 100,000 gallons of crude could have been spilled.

      But on Thursday they said the actual amount could have been around 25,000 gallons.

      (Emphasis added.)

      I’m shocked, shocked that inspection by the pipeline owner didn’t find any damage…  [eta] To be clear, maybe all the damage happened after the last inspection (a year ago).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      bbleh

      The modern Republican Party is designed to fail. For the credulous anger junkie yahoos in the rank and file, it’s a drug habit that constantly requires a bigger and bigger fix until they OD, and for the sociopathic functionaries who supply the junkies, it’s a Ponzi scheme, where the only way to win is to knife the other guy before he does you (and before the desperate junkies tear you apart).

      I don’t see how every day isn’t saturated with fear and loathing. It really makes your skin crawl …

