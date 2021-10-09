Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

What fresh hell is this?

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This really is a full service blog.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

You are here: Home / Artists In Our Midst / Frank Wilhoit – Classical Music: How Does It Work?

Frank Wilhoit – Classical Music: How Does It Work?

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

“Classical” Music: How Does It Work?

…ask fairly few people, fewer as time goes by.  But the answers are straightforward and open up a vast new world of enrichment.  I will use my own works as examples — not only because I am an insufferable egotist, but also because that way you can set aside any specific expectations that you may have, based upon earlier chance encounters with The Standard Repertory.  I will also present the discussion with the utmost concision, but will expand upon any particular points requested in comments.

How does it work?  The first principle is contrast.  Contrast manifests in many ways.  The most obvious one is dynamic contrast: quiet versus loud.  (Sometimes very quiet indeed, and sometimes very loud indeed.)  Another important one is tempo: fast versus slow (very, indeed, etc.).  Another is timbre or tone color: different types/families of instruments.

Why is contrast essential?  Because I am asking for your time and just who in Hell do I think I am, anyways?  Your time is the most valuable commodity you have and if I am going to ask you to spend it absorbing my musical thoughts then I must give you fair value for that bargain.  Contrast builds musical form, because contrasts have to be integrated, and that takes time; and form explains how the time is being used.  All of that is perceived subconsciously.

Contrast is not the only ingredient of form; the other big ones are repetition and tonality.  (Tonality is also perceived subconsciously.)  Repetition is the obvious link between “classical” and “popular” music: tunes are played more than once.  The difference is what happens to them when they come back: [how [much]] have they been changed?  And this is really a matter of why repetition; and that comes back to time, and therefore form, and therefore contrast.

Enough talk, let’s do some listening.  2020 was the kind of year that posed distinctive challenges to sanity (are there other kinds of year?).  Here was my reaction:

This serenade was composed during the summer of 2020.  It is for ten instruments: pairs of flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoon, and horns.  There is a long tradition of serenades for wind ensemble: Mozart wrote a bunch of them.  My serenade is in four “movements”, this being an obsolete definition of the word, meaning “pace” or “rate of speed” — in other words, tempo.  My four tempi are fast, very fast, very slow, and medium.  One ought not write consecutive movements in the same tempo: contrast!

Now what about the tunes?  The important thing to notice is that they are made up of little pieces called motives, which are assembled, transformed, and reassembled in different ways throughout.  This enables constant repetition, tying the form together, but without repetitiousness, because they are always changing.  At the very beginning, the horn plays four notes; the clarinet instantly expands that to six, then the oboe repeats the original four notes, then the clarinet introduces a new motive, spiky and descending in wide jumps.  Things are happening very fast, and will continue to do so for the next…

Well, you can read a progress bar; but the point is that this beginning, or any beginning, ought to signal how big the piece is going to be.  And that responsibility continues throughout.  At 42 seconds in, the first “theme” (paragraph?) finishes and the second “theme” begins.  Here is another contrast that will have to be integrated, and that takes time, etc.  (Compare at 5:10 .)

Each of the four movements has its own form, but these individual forms cannot be completely self-sufficient, else they would not need each other or fit together into the overall, 23-minute form.  In that connection, notice how the overall affect of the work is relatively cheerful, but in the slow movement, starting from around 15:55, things suddenly get darker for a minute.  A span of 23 minutes needs one very solid anchor point, and this is it.  It comes at 16-17 minutes out of 23, well past the midpoint but not very close to the end; that kind of proportion is typical of many different kinds of music.

You have now learned just enough about “how to listen” to be able to follow lots of music and start understanding more about how it works and the stories that it tells — you.  No two people may hear the same story!

Some of the bits left over from the serenade found their way into my next work, the horn concerto.

What is a concerto?  It is a work for a solo instrument (or for some smallish number of solo instruments) and orchestra, but the whole point is how the relationship is defined and how the interaction plays out, and there is wide scope in those things.  The horn concerto started with ideas that were too sharp or sarcastic for the serenade, but it cannot be all sharp and sarcastic throughout: that would have no contrast and therefore would not be able to tell a story.  The first movement is very fast and very tight — and, accordingly, fairly short.  The middle movement is slow and proceeds from confusion to contentment (note the two appearances of the music that is underpinned by a slow drum beat).  (This “darkness into light” trope is very useful, also on larger scales, and we will see more examples of it.)  The last movement — concerti typically have three, less often four — returns to the mood of the first, now rather snide than urgent, but it eventually cracks a smile (from about 19:35).

The next-following work (spring of this year) was my second violin concerto.

It is in a happier mood, like the serenade, but mostly calmer and less manic.  The first movement is in a medium-to-slow tempo, and its themes and form should be very easy to follow.  The second movement (like that of the serenade) is what is called a scherzo, Italian for “joke”.  Can you hear how its ending prevents its form from being too closed, and thereby tells us that we’re not done yet?  Again, the third (slow) movement, at the very end, turns out to have been an extended introduction to the finale: this is a pattern that Beethoven was very fond of and used in his last three concerti.  The finale is a cakewalk — as filtered through so many successive layers of cultural appropriation, starting with Debussy and Gershwin, that it is hopefully, by now, entirely meta.

So these are what I have been up to for the past year-and-a-half or so.  Right now I am working on my seventh symphony, but it will not be done until some time next year.  But if this sampling has left you with any curiosity about my other works, a few more things can be found on my YouTube channel and even more on my web site (not everything can go on YouTube; some of the scores become illegible).

Here are a couple of pieces that might expand the horizon a little.  My third string quartet:

is a prime example of the darkness-to-light trope; I am particularly proud of its slow movement (from 14:26).  Somewhat older (2017) is the Symphony for Brass:

This posed the challenge of not sounding like stereotypical “brass band” music, which aims to blend all the instruments together.  I tried to set up a contrast between the sharper sound of the trumpets and trombones and the rounder sound of the horns and tubas.

As I mentioned, I’ll be glad to answer questions in the comments, where any of this very concise discussion has raised more questions than it answered.  Thank you all for your time!  I hope it has been a fair trade.

(PS.  All of the recordings are synthesized.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • hells littlest angel
  • Isua
  • laura
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NimmoENull
  • NotMax
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • scav
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Ted
  • The Dangerman
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      I listen primarily to classical music, so I appreciate this essay a lot. And I really enjoyed your pieces and how they illustrated your explanation. Thanks so much for this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      Thanks for including the scores. It makes it easier to follow the individual voices, and it’s fun to watch and listen.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      Thank you, Frank (from a fellow Frank). Your essay and accompanying illustrations were informative and pleasing! I announced classical music for a CA NPR affiliate 35 years ago and respect your obvious talent. I miss attending live classical music programs. I think I will be comfortable returning to crowds in the spring.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @NimmoENull: I use Sibelius and NotePerformer.  The latter is a VST that can be thought of as an absolutely minimal DAW with everything preset to a sane default.  The key to its sound is a little bit — not too much! — of spread spectrum or randomization, both of attack times and pitches.  NotePerformer is now also available for Finale and Dorico.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rusty

      This is great.  My music background was top 40 radio, middle and high school band and jazz ensemble, blues and Cajun zydeco, and only in my thirties when I joined a Lutheran church choir was I meaningfully exposed to classical music.  I’ve slowly converted over to mostly classical (I particularly like modern classical, Arvo Part…).  My problem is I’ve had zero formal education on classical and so this really appreciated.  Thank you.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Frank Wilhoit: So this is all synthesized, not live performance? Amazing

      ETA: Duh, I see you answered this in the p.s. Sounds great!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Dangerman

      My maternal GF was a classical cellist; sadly, I never heard him play (he couldn’t play to his standards in later years).

      I was supposed to play the cello in whatever grade they start you on music but I passed for some insane reason that I don’t recall. One of life’s major regrets. Still time maybe.

      ETA; Add me to the bring more list please.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      laura

      It is a joy to be a listener; and more so in an audience; because I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, and I love symphonic and orchestral music. Your post has really been a portal into understanding why the aural experience is so often deeply moving.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      scav

      Thanks!  I’ll be returning to this once my brain is engaged enough to listen with the question mode engaged.  Right now I’m just listening to enjoy and very much hoping to recognize classically expressed sarcasm.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      @Rusty:

      You might enjoy a music appreciation course at a local college or university.  The instructor would surely love to have  mature, enthusiastic presence in class!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Rusty: “…My problem is I’ve had zero formal education…”

      That is not a problem.  The whole point is that the music explains itself to you: though of course not in words.  Once you know what it sounds like, then you can go to any of a large number of books and learn more (if you start with the books, they…don’t make sense).  Stop by your local library (are there still such?) and browse the 780s, particularly 785 and 781.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MomSense

      This is wonderful.  I’m going to take my time and listen.  My mom is a violinist so I grew up with classical music.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      @The Dangerman: If there’s nothing physically stopping you, you have time.

      I just started my second year of violin lessons, and I’ve started on piano again after a 12-year break. The Georgia university system allows residents 62 and older to attend school tuition-free, so I plan to spend part of my retirement majoring in piano performance, if I get good enough by then to pass the audition. I have a few years to practice. It could happen. And if it doesn’t, I’ve still got several years of practice under my belt, so at least I’ll be better than I am now. Either way, I’m ahead.

      If you can pursue it, you really should.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      Now for my usual comment that if there’s anyone out there who would like to be featured on one of these Artists or Authors posts, please send me an email message.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Isua

      I can’t listen to this now because we’re in the middle of moving, but I am super listening to this and rereading the details on Wednesday once I get the kids to school. Thank you for posting this!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Like others, I’m excited to spend more time with this post. Tomorrow is chore day when I can listen more intently after which I’m hoping to learn from your explanations of what to listen for.

      Thank you so much!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.