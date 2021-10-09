The machine they're raging against is a ventilator. https://t.co/hU4Ib72hoD — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) October 8, 2021

Over 400m COVID shots given — and we're doing about 1m a day this week. https://t.co/FisrF80b9I — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 8, 2021

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccinations has hit a three-month high and demand could spike as regulators mull Pfizer authorization for younger children. Some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation. https://t.co/tdNIbLKNKK — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021

The US had +109,570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 45.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to under 100,000 new cases per day for the first time since August 4. pic.twitter.com/Q4RBmkP5e8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 9, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are down -12.6% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/Nn098LwDNq — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 9, 2021

The US reported +1,891 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 730,540. The 7-day moving average declined to 1,570 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/IOMNElhdnc — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 9, 2021

The Delta wave deaths in the US and Canada

and a 17 per cent point difference in fully vaccinated of total population pic.twitter.com/hWn6R5Kr9B — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 8, 2021

President Biden said he had instructed the Justice Department to ‘deal’ with rising violence and unruly passenger incidents on airplanes, many involving the requirement to wear face masks https://t.co/qHv16PpNtV pic.twitter.com/H4VHVvo4hX — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

Nominee for understatement of the year. https://t.co/tcW2f4uT0x — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 8, 2021

======

Looks like @moderna_tx caved under @WhiteHouse pressure. So there will be doses contributed to COVAX. https://t.co/6rRcofwNaY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 8, 2021

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low 82 https://t.co/egfEvDA6YA pic.twitter.com/cclEPZc0o0 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2021

Singapore PM says COVID-19 'new normal' could take up to 6 months https://t.co/Fp2RXhYGdS pic.twitter.com/HSyYTMDhp1 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2021

⚡️Russia on Saturday reported 29,2362 new coronavirus cases and a new record high of 968 daily deaths from Covid-19https://t.co/3tapTfDOMv — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 9, 2021

Russia broke another one-day coronavirus death toll record Friday, as more regions reimpose restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and the Kremlin stops short of reintroducing nationwide measures https://t.co/ifvIqM9eQT — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 9, 2021

The figures revealed that August 2021 was one of the most deadly months since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia https://t.co/pRN0EiqquG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 9, 2021

Vaccine tourism: Some Russians are going to Serbia to get their COVID-19 shots even though their country has its own coronavirus vaccine. AP's @JovanaGec and Daria Litvinova explain why. https://t.co/YiuY928zJQ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 9, 2021

The UK is Europe's Covid hotspot – does it matter? https://t.co/8IHFJLuvBX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 9, 2021

BREAKING: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 600,000, according to data from the nation's health ministry. That's second only to the U.S. Fatalities are down from their spring peak, but about 500 Brazilians have died of COVID-19 each day for the past month. https://t.co/vT0otCw68L — The Associated Press (@AP) October 8, 2021

Canadian province of Ontario to further ease pandemic restrictions https://t.co/CzPI4oDbM4 pic.twitter.com/4A1Ad9r7eh — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2021

======

Here's why Covid vaccines didn’t win a Nobel.

Nobel prize insiders say timing & politics meant vaccines were an unlikely winner. But mRNA technology—which may soon find its way into the fight against cancer & other difficult disorders—should eventually win https://t.co/oUGTeOVjTO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 8, 2021

In the lab: Oral & intranasal Covid vaccines are showing promising results in lab hamsters. SARSCoV2 gains entry through the nasal mucosa before entering the lungs & other organs. Mucosal immunity could be the most effective at controlling the viral spread https://t.co/IpqcJQuyqv pic.twitter.com/fIoPYKAzeu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 8, 2021

A Chilean tree holds hope for new vaccines – if supplies last Quillay trees are rare evergreens that have long been used to make soap & medicine. Now two saponin molecules from the trees are being used for a #COVID19 vaccine from drugmaker Novavax.https://t.co/UlmoDXNDvP — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 8, 2021

SARSCoV2 infection & the severity of that infection are strongly associated w/ your nasal microbiota. A team of US & Canadian researchers examined how the microflora in the nasal passages influences coronavirus infection. Scientists studied older patients https://t.co/VThEYLQE3k — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 8, 2021

Strong condemnation by @hiltzikm of attempt to use Cell paper by @jbloom_lab et al. to conclude what they didn't conclude.https://t.co/YLzxg5SAQM — Jon Cohen (@sciencecohen) October 8, 2021

======

Get tested. Wear a mask. Don’t get too close. Not your typical court orders, but that was the word from the Supreme Court to lawyers and reporters who returned to the high court this week for the first in-person arguments in more than a year and a half. https://t.co/EVQNb3YGz5 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 8, 2021

The sold out convention “Vax-Con ‘21” spread misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19. It also awarded chiropractors in at least 10 states continuing education credits to maintain their licenses. https://t.co/hexKMlLcmt — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021



I have nothing but gratitude for my (long retired) chiropractor, but it’s hardly surprising anti-vaxxers have found a niche among its practitioners:

… At a time when the surgeon general says misinformation has become an urgent threat to public health, an investigation by The Associated Press found a vocal and influential group of chiropractors has been capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of vaccines. They have touted their supplements as alternatives to vaccines, written doctor’s notes to allow patients to get out of mask and immunization mandates, donated large sums of money to anti-vaccine organizations and sold anti-vaccine ads on Facebook and Instagram, the AP discovered. One chiropractor gave thousands of dollars to a Super PAC that hosted an anti-vaccine, pro-Donald Trump rally near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They have also been the leading force behind anti-vaccine events like the one in Wisconsin, where hundreds of chiropractors from across the U.S. shelled out $299 or more to attend. The AP found chiropractors were allowed to earn continuing education credits to maintain their licenses in at least 10 states… “People trust them. They trust their authority, but they also feel like they’re a nice alternative to traditional medicine,” said Erica DeWald of Vaccinate Your Family, who tracks figures in the anti-vaccine movement. “Mainstream medicine will refer people out to a chiropractor not knowing that they could be exposed to misinformation. You go because your back hurts, and then suddenly you don’t want to vaccinate your kids.” The purveyors of vaccine misinformation represent a small but vocal minority of the nation’s 70,000 chiropractors, many of whom advocate for vaccines. In some places, chiropractors have helped organize vaccine clinics or been authorized to give COVID-19 shots…

In a coronavirus milestone, San Francisco set to lift some indoor mask rules. Requirements to be lifted for gyms & offices next week — but only if everyone inside is vaccinated https://t.co/O5E5qjmDS3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 8, 2021

Remember when DeSantis was mocking New York? Fun fact I had a “friend” tell me while I was working at a COVID Field Hospital in NYC in Apr ‘20 that it was unfair they had to lockdown because “New York elites” got sick. Anyway…nice work Ronny! https://t.co/FRsuuMfNWy — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 8, 2021