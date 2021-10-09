Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 8-9

I have nothing but gratitude for my (long retired) chiropractor, but it’s hardly surprising anti-vaxxers have found a niche among its practitioners:

At a time when the surgeon general says misinformation has become an urgent threat to public health, an investigation by The Associated Press found a vocal and influential group of chiropractors has been capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of vaccines.

They have touted their supplements as alternatives to vaccines, written doctor’s notes to allow patients to get out of mask and immunization mandates, donated large sums of money to anti-vaccine organizations and sold anti-vaccine ads on Facebook and Instagram, the AP discovered. One chiropractor gave thousands of dollars to a Super PAC that hosted an anti-vaccine, pro-Donald Trump rally near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

They have also been the leading force behind anti-vaccine events like the one in Wisconsin, where hundreds of chiropractors from across the U.S. shelled out $299 or more to attend. The AP found chiropractors were allowed to earn continuing education credits to maintain their licenses in at least 10 states…

“People trust them. They trust their authority, but they also feel like they’re a nice alternative to traditional medicine,” said Erica DeWald of Vaccinate Your Family, who tracks figures in the anti-vaccine movement. “Mainstream medicine will refer people out to a chiropractor not knowing that they could be exposed to misinformation. You go because your back hurts, and then suddenly you don’t want to vaccinate your kids.”

The purveyors of vaccine misinformation represent a small but vocal minority of the nation’s 70,000 chiropractors, many of whom advocate for vaccines. In some places, chiropractors have helped organize vaccine clinics or been authorized to give COVID-19 shots…

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      The 7-day moving average declined to 1,570 deaths per day.

      Decline is good.

      But it’s still nearly two Jonestowns a day, or a 9/11 every other day.

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 8,743 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,332,221 cases. It also reports 78 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 27,191 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.24% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.86.

      714 confirmed cases are in ICU, 304 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 14,422 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,184,711 patients recovered – 93.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      10 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,580 clusters. 845 clusters are currently active; 4,735 clusters are now inactive.

      8,729 new cases today are local infections. 14 new cases today are imported. Today’s media statement does not include the usual state-by-state breakdown.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 174,820 doses of vaccine on 8th October: 74,199 first doses and 100,621 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 45,379,299 doses administered: 24,384,831 first doses and 21,104,896 second doses. 74.6% of the population have received their first dose, while 64.6% are now fully vaccinated.

    3. 3.

      oldster

      Just coming by to say how incredibly valuable these daily round-ups are.

      Thank you so much, Anne, for providing this information from so many source, in one place.

    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Chiropractors have long been an epicenter of quackery. A number of their offices have racks of brochures touting chiropractic as something effective in the treatment of maladies from the common cold to cancer. As a society, we fucked up by calling them doctors and granting an insurance code for reimbursement.

    5. 5.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website says 215 new cases yesterday, 3.7% test positivity. NYSDOH says 253 new cases. Not seeing much improvement…

