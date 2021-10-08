Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What's next

NBC News says the White House formally told Trump to bugger off with his dumb attempt to invoke executive privilege to shield archived documents from the House select committee’s January 6 probe:

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, setting up a legal showdown between the current and former presidents over executive privilege.

That’s a good start. The refusal is logical for the same reason my father would probably refuse if I asked him to reinstate my allowance, i.e., my former allowance was a privilege that was related to my status as a child, which is no longer the case. (Although Biden would probably reinstate his middle-aged children’s allowance; he seems a softer touch than my old dad.)

Now Trump’s lawyers will argue that he (Trump) retains the power to invoke executive privilege, forever, I guess. I don’t know what that “legal showdown” will entail. I’m not a lawyer, but my understanding is that it’s fairly well established that executive privilege isn’t a thing for ex-presidents and that the current president’s decision controls. But I’m sure Jonathan Turley will have a different take.

Anyhoo, in the next episode of “If We Can Keep It,” we’ll learn what happens if, as expected, the four Trumpsters who’ve been subpoenaed — Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon — refuse to cooperate. From yesterday’s Post:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee, threatened possible contempt charges for Trump’s former advisers if they do not comply with their subpoenas, saying it ultimately would be up to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee.

“I believe this is a matter of the utmost seriousness and we need to consider the full panoply of enforcement sanctions available to us, and that means criminal contempt citations, civil contempt citations and the use of Congress’s own inherent contempt powers.” Raskin said Thursday.

Again, not a lawyer, but it doesn’t seem likely that the committee will dispatch the Sergeant at Arms to clap that quartet of creeps in irons. Enforcing the subpoenas will require the involvement of the DOJ and the courts. I’ll be honest: this doesn’t fill me with confidence that the Trump gang won’t succeed in running out the clock in hopes of a more favorable congress.

I hope I’m wrong about that. Because if the people who tried to smother our democracy aren’t held to account, if the effort to even investigate the attempted coup gets mooted by bad-faith pettifoggery and idiotic institutional dithering, well, there goes the “rule of law” in its most important incarnation.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      germy

      1/ I have some bad news. After multiple calls I have some extremely grim news.

      As of now 1/6 commission is dead already, and will not enforce the subpoenas.

      Trump wins.

      The 1/6 terror plot will go unexamined and unpunished. To say I’m livid is putting it mildly.

      — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2021

      People keep sending this to me like it means anything. It doesn’t. Who did this Lincoln Project cofounder call? He doesn’t say. Why is it an academic exercise if it’s subpoenaing witnesses and securing exec branch agreements to provide documents? He doesn’t justify the contention https://t.co/9XXB6b5yUe

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 8, 2021

      Maybe the man knows something unique, but nothing included in the thread indicates he does. Mostly it just sounds like a con man who realizes it’s generally safe to bet against Congress succeeding at its tasks.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 8, 2021

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      it’s fairly well established that executive privilege isn’t a thing for ex-presidents and that the current president’s decision controls. But I’m sure Jonathan Turley will have a different take.

      Oh no. Turley will say that Biden technically can do this but that it’s a betrayal of literally the entire country’s history and our democracy. I believe he’s already said as much, actually.

    5. 5.

      germy

      Just in: Jan. 6 committee announces panel will consider criminal contempt of Congress referral over Trump aides subpoena defiance: “We will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena.”

      — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 8, 2021

    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      @germy: this sounds suspiciously like non-compliance wrapped in delay.

      If the Democrats are not tough on this, It will cement their reputation as wusses, and depress their voter turnout.  Surely they must know this

    11. 11.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Use the “Inherent Contempt” power.

      Throw the MAGAts into a cell in the House Basement.

      Waterboard them until they talk.

    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Is there anyone who can offer an reason why the current DOJ would not take action to enforce these subpoenas?

    13. 13.

      germy

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Here’s their statement.  (note the words “swiftly consider” in the full statement)

      New Jan. 6 committee statement:

      “Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock…” pic.twitter.com/Avc8qQ9moo

      — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) October 8, 2021

    15. 15.

      Gravenstone

      @Omnes Omnibus: I expect that they would. The more troubling issue (to me) is the rigmarole around “considering” referral of contempt charges. Those charges should have been written up in parallel with the subpoenas themselves, and submitted the moment the subpoena response periods expired. It ends up as a waste of limited time.

    20. 20.

      kmeyerthelurker

      Even if they get these people to show up & testify, its pretty well established that lying under oath comes naturally to the Trump gang.  I guess we can jail them for perjury, but I don’t see much investigative purpose in these subpeonas.

    21. 21.

      lee

      Although Biden would probably reinstate his middle-aged children’s allowance; he seems a softer touch than my old dad.

      I take issue with this.

      There is no ‘probably’ he absolutely would but he would send it to his grandkids.

    24. 24.

      hueyplong

      I haven’t seen a lot of evidence that the Jan 6 commission people are just playing.  Rick Wilson is moving clicks in an attempted win-win strategy in which he claims he was right all along about spineless Dems or else he claims it was his bold shrieking that finally moved them to do what they should have done all along.

      Yawn.

      Wilson now hates all the right people, but he was, is, and ever shall be a prick.  For anyone who says something different, I have two words:  Max Cleland.

    25. 25.

      germy

      Remember Susan McDougal? She served 18 months for ignoring a subpoena to testify in the Whitewater case against the Clintons.

      Repeat after me: the Republicans made Susan McDougal serve 18 months in prison for defying a subpoena.

      — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) October 6, 2021

      18 months in prison might do Bannon some good. Three low-calorie meals a day, an exercise yard, maybe some counseling.

    27. 27.

      VOR

      They need the Susan MacDougal treatment. Surely an attempt at a coup ought to be treated as least as seriously as a failed land deal in Arkansas by a then-state governor.

    30. 30.

      SpaceUnit

      I briefly scanned an article this morning (wish I could remember where!) about how Susan McDougal defied a subpoena during the Whitewater investigation.  She spent 18 months in the pokey.

      What comes around ought to go around

       

      Edit:  Oops, VOR beat me to it.

    33. 33.

      Baud

      The committee should just stop being transparent about the current developments.  The liberal internet can’t deal with the information.

    34. 34.

      germy

      @Winston:

      It’s hard to believe that the Sideshow Bob defense of Trump will be long-lived, as it fails to stand up to even the slightest scrutiny. It is literally a joke. (Still, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) felt obliged to stamp out any confusion during the impeachment hearing Wednesday. “Is attempted murder a crime?” he asked Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. Laughing, Taylor responded: “Attempted murder is a crime.”)

    35. 35.

      something fabulous

      Hey– am changing my default email, so this is just a comment to fish out when you have a moment! thanks!

    43. 43.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us

      1. @Snarki, child of Loki: I’d start with fines if they have that power. $1 million a day. After 10 days lock em up but continue with the fines until they crack. They’re all in it for the grift so fining them into paupers… that’ll scare the shit out of them.
    44. 44.

      patroclus

      These are document subpoenas to the National Archives, which will comply after these nonsense Executive priveledge claims are disposed of.  The committee will get these documents unless the WH Counsel’s office decides that there is a good reason for them not to do so.  Contempt referrals to the DOJ can only be pursued after the subpoenaed persons have shown contempt.  Meadows and Patel are at least engaging in arguable good faith ; Bannon isn’t.  I think a contetmpt referral should be issued immediately for Bannon – he deserves the Hollywood 10 treatment now.

    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      Washington Post

      White House documents requested by the panel are identified by National Archives personnel and then sent to Biden and Trump lawyers. The first tranche was sent out Aug. 31, according to a person familiar with the transfer.

      Trump has 30 days after the delivery of the documents to decide whether to object to their release, according to the statute. Even if he opposes turning them over, the Biden White House has decision-making authority and can release them, over Trump’s objections, after an additional 60 days has elapsed. Trump’s remaining option would be to go to court to try to halt the release, legal advisers said.

      While Trump has struck a defiant tone, his options may be limited if Biden decides to hand over the information the former president says should be protected, according to several legal experts — including those who have reviewed similar requests in the past.

      “The law we have is not favorable to the former president,” said Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama. “A former president has a chance to review the materials, to raise issues of privilege and if the former and the current presidents cannot reach some agreement, to take the dispute to the courts.”

      Bauer added that while an inquiry into a former president is unique, legal precedents suggest disclosure of the information Congress is seeking.

      “The circumstances here — the former president acting at the time in his capacity as a candidate seeking to challenge his defeat at the polls — make this uphill battle much, much tougher,” he said.

      Norm Eisen, a former Obama administration official who advised the first House impeachment inquiry of Trump, said the former president’s power to assert executive privilege has weakened since he left the White House.

      “The executive privilege stonewalling that Trump used while he was in office won’t work anymore,” Eisen said, noting that the current president — not the former — has the real decision-making power.

      A former federal judge who worked on executive privilege issues in the Reagan White House and the George H.W. Bush Justice Department pointed out that privilege requests do not typically attempt to shield information about potential wrongdoing.

    47. 47.

      something fabulous

      @Baud: HA!

      Thought I’d end up in the bin. Either I was wrong in how that goes, or someone around here is pretty quick!

      no-one shall ever know just how fabulous– mwah ha ha…

    48. 48.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Laws are for little people.

      If they pull you over in Ohio and you throw a dime bag of pot out the window while complying with the stop to avoid the minor misdemeanor on the pot charge, they can then charge you with felony obstruction.

      They HAMMER little people for defiance/obstruction and do absolutely nothing to powerful people. If the DOJ are actually interesting in “restoring credibility” and ‘the rule of law” they should start applying it to powerful people. Show, not tell.

    49. 49.

      Mike in NC

      Several more subpoenas have dropped regarding the Jan. 6 ringleaders, like Ali Alexander. About 15 in total. Lock them all up.

    50. 50.

      piratedan

      coming at this from the POV of a cynical pragmatist…. I think we’re gonna hear a lot from Liz Cheney on this, this is her golden ticket to play by Machiavellian rules by eradicating the Trumpist elements from her party.  Sure, subpeona them all, and if we find something illegal, arrest them all.  Decapitate the movement, throw them in jail…. and what will the dark money do?  Will they continue to back the felons or will they fall in line behind Ms. Cheney and begin the rebuild of the party with “less Fascism”… at least as a brand change.

      Even in a diminished GOP, Cheney can rake in a lot of cash and get herself deified by the less chaotic right and coalesce those elements to something slightly more respectable.  The press gets their villains and scandal, they still get to ensure that they praise their Conservative masters as being those that led the rescue.  All in the name of bipartisan politics.

    51. 51.

      waspuppet

      The refusal is logical for the same reason my father would probably refuse if I asked him to reinstate my allowance, i.e., my former allowance was a privilege that was related to my status as a child, which is no longer the case.

      I mean, it’s simpler than that, I think. “Executive” privilege means the office of president, not the individual president. And it’s related to national security. And Biden is saying “Well, I’M the one in charge of national security, and I say there’s no threat in releasing this. YOU are not in a position to judge.”

      Right?

    53. 53.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: Remember when Trumpov released code word classified material to the Russians inside the Oval Office? And all the shitheels said, “HE CAN DO THAT! IT’S HIS RIGHT!” Biden should just take a copy of all the material, ask to meet with the committee, and then just read it to them. Honestly, they can all just eat shit and die. And fuck’em for good measure.

    55. 55.

      rikyrah

      I hope that a FrontPager will take this story and publicize it. This woman is a muthaphuckin’ DEMON.

      Of course, you can guess the color of these children.

       

      Ken Armstrong (@bykenarmstrong) tweeted at 10:58 AM on Fri, Oct 08, 2021:
      Three police officers went to an *elementary* school in Tennessee & arrested four Black girls.

      One girl fell to her knees. Another threw up. Police handcuffed the youngest, an 8 yo with pigtails.

      Their supposed crime? Watching some boys fight — and not stopping them. (THREAD)

      Ken Armstrong (@bykenarmstrong) tweeted at 10:58 AM on Fri, Oct 08, 2021:
      2/ The police wound up arresting 11 kids in total, using a charge called “criminal responsibility.”

      The arrests created outrage. State lawmakers called the case “unconscionable,” “inexcusable,” “insane.”

      So how did this happen?

       

      Ken Armstrong (@bykenarmstrong) tweeted at 10:59 AM on Fri, Oct 08, 2021:
      3/ These arrests took place in Rutherford County, which had been illegally jailing kids for years, all under the watch of Judge Donna Scott Davenport.
      (https://twitter.com/bykenarmstrong/status/1446505437520560137?t=q7YuUSD4DS3tPZSMRiLD3Q&s=03)

    57. 57.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Leto: One of the things this administration is trying to restore is moot only doing the right thing but also doing things the right way.

