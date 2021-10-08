NBC News says the White House formally told Trump to bugger off with his dumb attempt to invoke executive privilege to shield archived documents from the House select committee’s January 6 probe:

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, setting up a legal showdown between the current and former presidents over executive privilege.

That’s a good start. The refusal is logical for the same reason my father would probably refuse if I asked him to reinstate my allowance, i.e., my former allowance was a privilege that was related to my status as a child, which is no longer the case. (Although Biden would probably reinstate his middle-aged children’s allowance; he seems a softer touch than my old dad.)

Now Trump’s lawyers will argue that he (Trump) retains the power to invoke executive privilege, forever, I guess. I don’t know what that “legal showdown” will entail. I’m not a lawyer, but my understanding is that it’s fairly well established that executive privilege isn’t a thing for ex-presidents and that the current president’s decision controls. But I’m sure Jonathan Turley will have a different take.

Anyhoo, in the next episode of “If We Can Keep It,” we’ll learn what happens if, as expected, the four Trumpsters who’ve been subpoenaed — Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon — refuse to cooperate. From yesterday’s Post:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee, threatened possible contempt charges for Trump’s former advisers if they do not comply with their subpoenas, saying it ultimately would be up to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee. “I believe this is a matter of the utmost seriousness and we need to consider the full panoply of enforcement sanctions available to us, and that means criminal contempt citations, civil contempt citations and the use of Congress’s own inherent contempt powers.” Raskin said Thursday.

Again, not a lawyer, but it doesn’t seem likely that the committee will dispatch the Sergeant at Arms to clap that quartet of creeps in irons. Enforcing the subpoenas will require the involvement of the DOJ and the courts. I’ll be honest: this doesn’t fill me with confidence that the Trump gang won’t succeed in running out the clock in hopes of a more favorable congress.

I hope I’m wrong about that. Because if the people who tried to smother our democracy aren’t held to account, if the effort to even investigate the attempted coup gets mooted by bad-faith pettifoggery and idiotic institutional dithering, well, there goes the “rule of law” in its most important incarnation.

