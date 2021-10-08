@tomcardy
New government rules say if you mute yourself and then speak during a video call after working from home for 17 months I get to yell “BARNT” and leave
Fucking brilliant.
by John Cole| 15 Comments
This post is in: Humorous
MisterForkbeard
Tom Cardy is a (Australian) national treasure. Two videos to call out:
The Big Breakfast, a tale of woe regarding a Mother’s Day breakfast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHIHl8Rw6W8&ab_channel=tomcardy
A collaboration with an amazing singer (Julia Robertson) about vaccine deniers “Roll Up Your Sleeves Parody”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UgFPk2JfK8&ab_channel=ThomasPercy
Old School
Fester Addams
Our tech support guys will use the acronym PEBKAC – Problem Exists Between Keyboard and Chair.
MisterForkbeard
@Fester Addams: PEBKAC is a time honored acronym. Everyone in tech learns it in their first year on the job because it’s always applicable.
If he’s using it to your face, he’s probably both a good tech support guy AND a jerk :)
zhena gogolia
@Fester Addams: That’s me! I freely admit it.
But I’m pretty good with Zoom.
Layer8Problem
You rang? :-)
Bill Arnold
@Layer8Problem:
:-)
(spoiler)
Betty
Never mind my comment. Not necessary.
RobertB
@Fester Addams: ID10T error.
Anoniminous
87.32% of computer problems can be traced to a loose nut banging away on a keyboard.
mardam
My beef is with people on video calls who think it’s necessary during a staff meeting to tell you who they are when they begin to talk. I know who you are. I work with you.
sdhays
@Anoniminous: 100%. Some of the loose nuts are operating the software and the others wrote it.
Just Chuck
Had to look up “barnt”. Aussie slang, love it.
