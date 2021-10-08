On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

There has been some interest in before and after comparisons of photo editing so I thought I’d post a simple series taken from my post regarding collaboration with Janie. The first of the two images will be the photo as it comes directly from the camera, altered only to fit the file parameters required by Balloon Juice. The second will be the edited version of the same shot.

These appeared in the 8/24 post titled My Collaboration with JanieM