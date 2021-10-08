I know sometimes it feels like I just went out for a pack of cigarettes to the corner store and never came home to mom and the kids, but I have been super swamped this week with a bunch of IRL stuff. It’s homecoming weekend, and while I am super opposed to people coming back, they’re coming anyway, and I have three people staying at my house. Fortunately they are all early adopters and vaccinated and respectful of my wishes, which is no parties and only THEY are allowed at my house. Regardless, I spent the last couple of days tidying up, changing sheets, etc.

To help avoid any controversies regarding get togethers at my house, I bought a keg and delivered it to a house down the street, and that is going to server as the party house. It has been so long since I paid attention to beers (I missed my soberversary again this year-I think I am up to eight or nine years now), I had a helluva time ordering a keg, and had to call a friend to find out what to get. He told me to just get something “drinkable,” and all I could think was “I’m a fucking alcoholic if something has alcohol in it it is drinkable.” At any rate, we settled on a Pilsner.

Side note- as I was picking up the beer, I was wondering what beer I would drink if I ever fell off the wagon. There’s just so many to choose from and I think I finally decided if it was in the summer, I’d probably just go for a bucket of ice cold Heinekens. But that is neither here nor there because I don’t intend to fall off the wagon.

My friend Steve arrives tomorrow, so I am thawing out the 30lb turkey I had raised for me last year and then never used because I cancelled Thanksgiving, and we are going to cook that and a bunch of other stuff for them to take to the tailgate. Steve’s an interesting guy and I am looking forward to spending some time with him. He lives in Boulder but came back a few days early to spend time with his family, including his brother, who is a retired Secret Service agent (and was a pretty big deal on the Presidential Protection detail), but now lives on a bunch of land in western Virginia and has an apiary. He’s bringing some of his amazing chipotle honey and I am stoked about that.

I forget if I mentioned it, but Steve has a business in Boulder he just started with his partner, and they make Beetburgers, which sound weird but are pretty damned good. I had him ship me a bunch and they should arrive tomorrow, along with a bunch of green chiles he mails every year for homecoming. Oh, and if you live in Boulder, the company is ILoveHeartBeets. Check it out.

So, like I said, busy. Just gotta get through this weekend with no covid and get my parents off to their winter place undiseased. Those are my only goals.