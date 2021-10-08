Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s Homecoming Weekend, Again

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

I know sometimes it feels like I just went out for a pack of cigarettes to the corner store and never came home to mom and the kids, but I have been super swamped this week with a bunch of IRL stuff. It’s homecoming weekend, and while I am super opposed to people coming back, they’re coming anyway, and I have three people staying at my house. Fortunately they are all early adopters and vaccinated and respectful of my wishes, which is no parties and only THEY are allowed at my house. Regardless, I spent the last couple of days tidying up, changing sheets, etc.

To help avoid any controversies regarding get togethers at my house, I bought a keg and delivered it to a house down the street, and that is going to server as the party house. It has been so long since I paid attention to beers (I missed my soberversary again this year-I think I am up to eight or nine years now), I had a helluva time ordering a keg, and had to call a friend to find out what to get. He told me to just get something “drinkable,” and all I could think was “I’m a fucking alcoholic if something has alcohol in it it is drinkable.” At any rate, we settled on a Pilsner.

Side note- as I was picking up the beer, I was wondering what beer I would drink if I ever fell off the wagon. There’s just so many to choose from and I think I finally decided if it was in the summer, I’d probably just go for a bucket of ice cold Heinekens. But that is neither here nor there because I don’t intend to fall off the wagon.

My friend Steve arrives tomorrow, so I am thawing out the 30lb turkey I had raised for me last year and then never used because I cancelled Thanksgiving, and we are going to cook that and a bunch of other stuff for them to take to the tailgate. Steve’s an interesting guy and I am looking forward to spending some time with him. He lives in Boulder but came back a few days early to spend time with his family, including his brother, who is a retired Secret Service agent (and was a pretty big deal on the Presidential Protection detail), but now lives on a bunch of land in western Virginia and has an apiary. He’s bringing some of his amazing chipotle honey and I am stoked about that.

I forget if I mentioned it, but Steve has a business in Boulder he just started with his partner, and they make Beetburgers, which sound weird but are pretty damned good. I had him ship me a bunch and they should arrive tomorrow, along with a bunch of green chiles he mails every year for homecoming. Oh, and if you live in Boulder, the company is ILoveHeartBeets. Check it out.

So, like I said, busy. Just gotta get through this weekend with no covid and get my parents off to their winter place undiseased. Those are my only goals.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      dopey-o

      I got sober just in time to miss the craft brewing revolution.

      But i would get a keg of Guinness. Or Schlafly Stout, since freshness counts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Origuy

      I like beets. Sounds like you are having a good time. A few selected people around, cooking good food, and anticipating the arrival of more. Glad your parents are healthy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BGinCHI

      Would a burger made out of beets be sweet? Or earthy?

      I can’t really imagine it.

      Beets taste like dirt to me, and I always want to like them more than I do. They are so pretty.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Paul T

      I’ve been sober for….a long time……(I always think about it this time of year, since I was in rehab many long years ago on this date)….anyway, don’t ever send me out to buy wine or beer or whatever people drink these days.  Just too confusing.  It is bewildering how drinking has changed.  The bottles behind the bartenders are set up in Fisher Price primary colors.  It is very weird.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PIGL

      Well I’ve been drinking, and I’m tired, but I’m to blue to go to bed…

      I always think it’s commander Cody but really it’s asleep at the wheel.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @BGinCHI:
      Beets have gone to charm school since I was a kid, when they were dirt spheres like you say. Pickled were the only ones I’d eat.

      Now they’re sweet, tender and even better, available in a rainbow of varieties from deep red to nearly white. The yellow varieties are probably my favorite. IDK if they’ve been altered in some fashion or if they simply learned how to grow, store and distribute them better.

      Ground into “burgers”? Dunno. I have never tried a vege burger that I liked. They all seem like smoke-flavored tapioca. Do like a proper falafel patty (pretty rare) which are nutty and chewy and chock-full of umami. Fake burgers are none of the above.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      I bought a keg and delivered it to a house down the street, and that is going to server as the party house.

      Unoccupied house or is it going to be a “Surprise!” delivery for the tenant/owner?

      Hate to be Mr. Wet Blanket but whoever is staying at your digs, if they attend the party, will be bringing back to your place anything they’ve been exposed to by whatever other crowd is gathered ’round the keg.

      In Hawaii, gathering restrictions remain in force:

      …indoor and outdoor social gatherings of more than 10 persons are prohibited. Members of a single residential or family unit who share the same address are not restricted.

      A social gathering is defined as a planned or spontaneous event, assembly, or meeting that brings together multiple people from separate households in a single space or area, indoors or outdoors, at the same time and in a coordinated fashion.

      A social gathering includes, but is not limited to, such get-togethers as a banquet, barbecue,m concert, fair, festival, funeral, luau, parade, party, picnic, or wedding. .pdf

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackmac

      Thirty-eight years sober. Hard to believe it’s been that long and I’m grateful for every day of it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Admittedly have never understood precisely what is meant by Homecoming and why it’s treated as a BFD, as none of my alma maters included it as a thing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @NotMax: I think it’s for people who had a good time socially, at whatever-school-it-was.  For those who spent it desperately miserable, it’s …. not a thing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax: ​
      Have been to three sporting events in six days: 1. was a college XC meet held on a golf course here in the Valley. No mask rules (meeting CA and county rules) because it was outdoors and not a packed crowd. No problem. 2. was a pro hand-egg competition in the South Bay. Needed Covid card or clear test to enter the stadium with 60k others. No social distancing in the entry queues. Will call that sketchy. The true threat was the light rail away from the stadium, which they packed to an unbelievable level, more than a hundred folks in each car with nary an opening window in sight on a broiling hot day. Counting the days after that. 3. was pro soccer outdoors last night with state (OR) and county rules requiring masks at all times, even in the stands. That seemed completely safe.

      IDK what normal means.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steeplejack

      The beer world is getting almost as complicated to navigate as the wine world. If I’m out someplace with a lot of beers on tap I’ll often ask about pilsners and lagers just to narrow down the choices. My current home quaff is Vienna Lager from Devils Backbone, a regional brewery in Lexington, VA. It’s pretty good and it’s available most places. Occasionally I’ll get something else to mix it up. When I go to my local for a burger and onion rings I have one of their own 60 Minute IPAs. Sadly, I’ve done that only once since we (briefly) thought the pandemic was ending in June.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Steeplejack: Huh.  every now and then, I’ll try something American-made.  I’m a fan of Belgian beers and German  (Aventinus, Franziskaner, Schneider) and …. well, I’m almost always disappointed.  The only one that I’ll choose is Allagash double/triple/curieux.   I wish I had your problem, sigh.

      Reply

