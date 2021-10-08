Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

No one could have predicted…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I really should read my own blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Everybody saw this coming.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / I Don’t Understand What the Issue Is

I Don’t Understand What the Issue Is

by | 108 Comments

This post is in: ,

If the people who are subpoenaed do not comply, you send them to fucking jail:

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot threatened on Friday to pursue criminal charges against Stephen K. Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald J. Trump, for refusing to comply with its subpoena, announcing it would consider initiating criminal contempt of Congress proceedings.

In a statement after Mr. Bannon informed the panel that he would not cooperate in the inquiry, the panel’s leaders said they would “swiftly consider” the contempt referral, raising the prospect of what could be a prolonged legal battle over what could be crucial evidence in the investigation.

The committee has ordered four former Trump administration officials — Mr. Bannon; Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff; Dan Scavino Jr., a deputy chief of staff and Kash Patel, a Pentagon chief of staff — to sit for depositions and furnish documents and other materials relevant to its investigation.

It’s not like it is without precedent- google Susan McDougal. Republicans loved it then.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amanda in the South Bay
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Cameron
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • E.
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Mallard Filmore
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • piratedan
  • Poptartacus
  • RaflW
  • sab
  • scav
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack
  • TeezySkeezy
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    108Comments

    1. 1.

      Amanda in the South Bay

      Wasn’t she jailed because of a failure to testify in front of a grand jury empaneled by the special prosecutor, one Ken Starr? Not a worthless congressional subpoena. And no Ted Lieu, fines are worthless to these people.

      This whole thing should be under Garland’s purview, and he should’ve appointed a special prosecutor. It’s all fucking worthless otherwise, and Garland’s performance here has been utterly shitacular.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      The only thing Bannon understands is power. Jail is the appropriate exercise of official House subpoena power.

      Do. It.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      @Amanda in the South Bay:

      I know, Amanda. Garland should get right to it. Like that prosecutor in the Bill Cosby case!

      Wait, what ….??

      Patience, grasshopper. You want the charges to stick. Hard.  And the case to be tamper-proof on appeal by the Inferior Court (as constituted).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Or, you know, Congress could return to a practice far from unknown in the 19th century and exercise its inherent right of enforcement by having the Sergeant at Arms (or whichever agency they work with) seize them and jail them until they appear, the same way courts do.

      Congress IS the first branch…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      It looks like Lawfare has an explainer (from 2019):

      Either house of Congress can vote to hold in contempt a witness who refuses to provide testimony or produce requested documents pursuant to a congressionally authorized subpoena. As set out in 2 U.S.C. § 194, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia has the “duty [] to bring the matter before the grand jury for its action.” Contempt of Congress, which is a federal misdemeanor, is punishable by a maximum $100,000 fine and a maximum one-year sentence in federal prison. […] Congress can also file a lawsuit asking a judge to order the witness to provide the information, raising the additional possibility of imprisonment for contempt of court.

      The House is following the process. They’ll serve the subpoenas, expect compliance, address any court challenges, and then go through the contempt stuff if things aren’t resolved so that they testify.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JPL

      @Amanda in the South Bay: It was easier because of the special prosecutor.

      I saw an interesting comment today, that if the democrats had tried to appoint a special prosecutor on January 6th at ten pm, they might have been able to.   That was the window of opportunity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Amanda in the South Bay

      @Alison Rose: yes, wanting Garland to have appointed a special prosecutor is the epitome of impatience mixed with wanting to neglect due process. Got it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      I think the fear, and it’s not unfounded, is Bannon lawyers up and stalls hoping the House flips in 2023, and/or drags things out to the point the Committee issues its report without hearing from him.

      Trump’s White House counsel, Dan McGahn, successfully did this when the House subpoenaed him to testify in 2019. He agreed to testify, in a closed door hearing, in 2021, after Trump lost and his testimony would not hurt TFG’s 2020 election chances.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Poptartacus

      I pony up bucks every year. Now when the dems ask. My response

      WHEN YOU GROW A FUCKING PAIR

      so there
      wont Do any good but I feel better

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SpaceUnit

      Amanda is correct regarding the details of McDougal’s confinement. Otherwise she and Cole are expressing the same frustration. I know I’m kinda new around here, or at least to the comments, but I don’t understand the hostility.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Amanda in the South Bay

      @SpaceUnit: cause I used to be here ages ago and people think I’m being super uncool for wanting due process to be abrogated or something. IDK.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Amanda in the South Bay

      I await people to call Cole impatient and a constitution destroying rube for expressing such a bellicose take.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      Look, I don’t want to see puppy or kitten day, or treacle.  But:

      Could we have a thread that is not “Democrats can’t do anything right, and they’re doing it too slowly anyway.  From my keyboard, I could do a better job!!”

      It’s enervating.

      If we can all see the danger lurking, to our very democracy, why would anyone think Garland and Biden do not?  Are they morons?  (That last sentence was rhetorical.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JPL

      @SpaceUnit: It takes two to tango..   just sayin..   Read through the comments, and you might see the problem.

      Before that though watch Joe give the kiddos a tour of Marine One  (27)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Steeplejack

      Watching the Braves-Brewers game. I did not know that MLB has, or needed to have, an “official crypto exchange” (FTX). That is some deep-cut sponsorship shit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      And there’s no way around that.  Since everyone is bring up the McDougal example, let me remind you all that she never did testify despite being put in jail.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      zhena gogolia

      @Amanda in the South Bay: I call Cole someone who didn’t notice that his own blog just had a post on this very topic in which people discussed it up and down. Just like right now, like comments are still being added to that post.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as I recall and confirm by Wiki, my understanding is McDougal was jailed for contempt by the judge, one of the few cases where a judge can do this, as far as this non-lawyer understands, without going through all that stuff with defense lawyers and motions and whatnot. When she actually went to trial– the thing prosecutors do– a year after the judge ordered her locked up– a pretty typical if not quick timeframe as far as I can tell– she was acquitted by the jury. Again, IANAL.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      gene108

      @JPL:

      Executive privilege should not cover Bannon though.

      First, Congress has to actually issue a subpoena, which will take days or weeks. Who knows.

      Second, a grand jury has to indict Bannon. This takes some time.

      Third, a federal judge in DC has to be assigned to hear the case. The time between the issue of the indictment and the hearing will kill a few more weeks or months.

      Fourth, whatever the result of the initial judges ruling, the side it’s unfavorable to will appeal to a higher federal court.

      Fifth, higher ranking federal judge hears appeal. A few weeks eaten up.

      Sixth, the losing side appeals to have the case decided by the entire DC Circuit Court of Appeals. This kills a few more weeks.

      The system itself does not work very fast, and I’m not including whatever motions Bannon’s attorneys file to delay discovery and handing over documents to the court that will add more time before this gets resolved.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      piratedan

      guess we’re all just tired of waiting on process… bad guys break laws in lightning fashion, enjoinder unconstitutional crap in the middle of the night, support illegal crap sans argument, act in bad faith and even speak to crimes that they’ve committed in public and we wait on the good guys to follow process.  Meanwhile our supposedly impartial 4th estate is calling balls and strikes, yet continually take the position about how exciting it is to watch these “bad boys” shake up the process.

      I appreciate those who continually remind us that what we see on TV rarely matches the reality of process, but with what has been released publicly, statements made in public, you question when consequences for actions taken will take effect.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      @Omnes Omnibus:  And I picked up the grasshopper comment from one of you.  Maybe you, maybe Bill in Glendale.

      I’ve never seen that “wax on, wax off” show in my life.  (Google tells me it was Karate Kid.)

      You have to admit, it is way kinder than patience, ashmole.

      Although, I am seeing the possibilities of gashopper.

      I do get it.  We are all terrified, in the pits of our stomachs and in the dark of the night; some of us hide it better.  There is precedent (in other countries) for what is going on, and it never ends well.

      I just never see the point of throwing rocks at the firefighters.  YMMV.

      Schrodinger’s Cat spoke of the “sealioning chicken little” crowd (prior thread), and that is probably way too much of twitter and cable and pundits. Stepping away from as much of that as you can may keep you energized, less enraged.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MomSense

      Look we are all sick to fucking death of Republican traitorous behavior and enabling. If you are expecting Democrats to become lawless just like the Republicans, prepare to be disappointed. It’s also a horrible thing to wish for. At some point we have to restore some fucking reason and rehabilitate this Democracy of ours. Everyone needs to stop catastrophizing. The legal process takes time. Fixing the multiple messes we are in will take time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      gene108

      @Elizabelle:

      If we can all see the danger lurking, to our very democracy, why would anyone think Garland and Biden do not? Are they morons? (That last sentence was rhetorical.)

      If Justice Breyer is an indication of what people entrenched in the courts or DC political culture think, they maybe not aware.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      debbie

      Comparing special prosecutor (through the DOJ, no?) to Congressional investigation is apples and oranges. Besides, the DOJ seems to progressing very nicely with the many hundreds of cases they’ve got going against the insurrectionists.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      TeezySkeezy

      @gene108: Good point.  Without Breyer’s actual statements, I too would think it absurd to imagine these people are *that* out of touch. But his statements pin the possibilities down, don’t they? These people really can truly be that out of touch.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      dr. bloor

      @piratedan:

      guess we’re all just tired of waiting on process

      It also occasionally saves the lives of innocent men and women convicted of crimes.  We all have our own cost/benefit equations about whether this is a “good” or “bad” thing.

      My irrational hope in this particular context is that when it gets there, Chief Justice Roberts and his ilk will decide throwing Trump under the bus is an easy price to pay for maintaining the fig leaf of impartiality.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      And there’s no way around that. Since everyone is bring up the McDougal example, let me remind you all that she never did testify despite being put in jail.

      She suffered and for many that’s what counts as much as anything.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Cameron

      @gene108: I don’t know if they have to drag it out that long.  Just long enough until the next Death Clock Debt Day, and Our Liberal Media will forget about a bunch of boring hearings and focus on Why Joe Biden And The Democrats Want To Blow Up The World Economy.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      piratedan

      @dr. bloor: in thinking about this… in regards to timing and effect, I think back to that relatively recent remake of The Mummy and sometimes it feels like some of us are the American adventurer, who’s trying to beat back the present horror and threat and others are very much the plucky British scholar who says while chaos erupts around her, “I was right! take that Pembroke Scholars!”….

      some of us are very much in pants on fire mode and the fire department hasn’t hooked up the hose to put out our pants until we’ve included an emergency contact and our insurance policy number on the form and wants to know if we used a black pen.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Amanda in the South Bay:

      cause I used to be here ages ago and people think I’m being super uncool for wanting due process to be abrogated or something

      I think you and I share the same frustration that due process is not used more aggressively and on a tighter schedule.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Dan B

      @gene108:  Gee, I wonder why we’re all frustrated? //

      There are so many ways for the powerful to game the system and so few for the poor and minorities. It’s no wonder white people with little power fear being in the minority. They know how the current game works and the, mostly, random horrors it inflicts.

      On the other hand democracy, and any hope of justice and equal treatment, could be replaced by Trump – OAN – Proud Boys revenge led by the likes of Eric Prince.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @piratedan: If you want to use the fire department analogy, it works this way.  Some of are saying we know about the fire, but we can’t put it out right unless we hook up the hose properly and we also don’t want to cross thread it so that it can’t be used at all the other fires.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      dr. bloor

      @piratedan: Oh, I understand completely.  I’m in pants-on-fire mode two to three times a day.  The options all suck, and I readily acknowledge my position of comfort and privilege in life, but there’s plenty of time for civil war a little later on if trying to negotiate the crisis without coloring outside the lines fails.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Dan B

      @TeezySkeezy: Breyer’s recent statements indicate he feels like his country club conservative friends are nice to him and not white supremacist authoritarians with a propensity to go fascist when the status quo is threatened.

      I find his “liberalism” disgusting on a par with MLK’s assessment of so-called allies.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      E.

      People are literally forming militias where I live. I don’t think people like Justice Breyer and the standard-issue Dem pundits are paying enough attention. I remain hopeful that something will happen and the ship will right. But I found myself telling my aged parents that I intended to stay with them (in a distant and very blue city) during the next election. I am pretty sure there will be violence here, particularly if TFG loses.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Geminid

      @TeezySkeezy: If I look at trump, Pompeo, DeSantis (assuming he is reelected Governor), or Christie, I think trump might be the weakest candidate of all. There is a lot of trump fatigue among Republicans and independents. But this is out of my hands, and I am just rooting for injuries in the 2024 Republican Presidential primaries.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      sab

      Amanda in South Bay is actually a fucking talented troll. We usually dont’t fall for them, but we fell hook line and sinker.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Another Scott

      @Elizabelle: +1

      Tangentially, and not accusing anyone in this thread, but …

      Hello everybody! Your friendly neighborhood debunkers — that's us — just wanted to remind everyone again that weaponized disheartenment is a form of disinformation, and when it's being pre-emptively leveled at our institutions everyone should side-eye the people pushing it.

      — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 8, 2021

      It’s true.

      We don’t have to become a monoculture and sing kumbaya, but do we really think that Garland and Biden and all the rest aren’t going as fast as they prudently can??

      (via CherylRofer)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @The Thin Black Duke: ​
      Only after he wins the primary, and Trump’s support is dropping even among the people who answer polls based on whatever they think will Trigger The Libs most. The second Trump’s boy in Texas lost, enough Republican senators ignored his orders and passed a Covid stimulus. Almost none of them like him. They like white supremacist minority rule. It was never about Trump himself.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Elizabelle

      @Another Scott:  Yup.  Disheartenment as disinformation.  Absolutely.  I miss Cheryl and her levelheadedness.

      I think you are a Virginian too, no?  What do you make of “the polls are tightening — oh noes!” in the Old Dominion re Terry Mac?  He’s still up by 4, which is the margin of error.  And isn’t that a whacking big margin of error?  (Maybe not.)

      I’m just going to get everyone I can persuade to early vote.  And will knock some doors, although nothing scheduled yet.  (Yay to Redshift, who is already out there.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.