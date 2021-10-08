Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog will pay for itself.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The willow is too close to the house.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This fight is for everything.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / How About Those Cubs?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • gene108
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • laura
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • scav
  • sdhays
  • stacib
  • Steeplejack
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TheflipPsyD
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    74Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      I’m just relieved there are not animals in this thread.  Seriously.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      frosty

      @Baud: That was my first thought, too. I haven’t been paying attention but PLEASE don’t let them be winning a playoff game!

      @WaterGirl:  Local variant: “How ’bout dem O’s?” [imagine O pronounced with at least 3 vowel sounds]. It used to be more fun to follow the Orioles. I can’t believe how bad they’ve gotten.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @JPL: Oh no, my sister plays that for HER grandson, over and over AND over.  And she runs a Montessori with toddlers, so she knows what she’s doing.  Just kill me now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @frosty:

      That was my first thought, too. I haven’t been paying attention but PLEASE don’t let them be winning a playoff game! 

      Cubs decided not to play the second half of the season, ie. decided to suck.

      And most of the team is gone.  Free agency I think.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TheflipPsyD

      Thanks for the change of subject :-)  I wrote this long comment for the thread below and it got borked on my tablet. So, I will be much briefer here, and just say that I am so grateful for having all of you in my (virtual) life. This place has gotten me through some really rough times in the past almost 20 years.

      Today, I had such a horrendous bout of acid indigestion after reading about 5 articles on a variety of horrible things happening in our country, that I honestly thought I was going to have to go to the hospital or was going to die from the pain. Luckily, neither happened. I am a natural pessimist, and so my dissertation included a whole section on learned optimism. I need occasional reminders to follow the steps to being optimistic. And so, I did my usual roundup when things get bad.

      I work with kids in the system — both the juvenile delinquency and child protective services. These kids have been through so much trauma, and often when they are feeling depressed and stressed, we’ll brainstorm ways to help them feel better. Invariably, I will make a challenge to them — and generally, the challenge is not refused — because they really want to prove me wrong. I’ve done this with kids 5 through college age — about 20/21. I admit I’ve never challenged an adult and had them actually do it in the office with me. I challenge them to skip across the room without cracking a smile. Each has done it — multiple times — to prove me wrong. So far, I have won the challenge every time, because how can you not smile doing something so ridiculous?

      So, I challenge all my fellow BJers to skip across the room and try not to crack even the tiniest of smiles (probably best in privacy, and since this is the place of naked mopping,  clothes are optional). And once you start smiling, it is really hard no to start laughing, and then it’s hard not to feel better.

      Thanks for being my sanity, especially during the Bush and Trump years.

       

      ETA fixed typo

      Reply
    46. 46.

      ArchTeryx

      There are times I just need to retreat to different worlds.  So splitting some time between working on my alien Storm City and reading the last of the Griffin Ranger trilogy, which appears to be a cross between the building of their Earth’s Panama Canal and the Shaka Zulu story, with our horribly broken hero Harrell White-Shoulders stuck in the middle as per usual.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      @sdhays: I would have said 50+, but I am apparently wrong.

      In my defense, 50+ isn’t a bad guess around here.  I am always grateful for the people who talk of their young or youngish kids.  It’s a good reminder that there’s more to life than what is wrong with politics.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      frosty

      @mrmoshpotato: ​Well, I’m a Ravens and Orioles fan in PA a couple miles north of the Mason-Dixon line … but then south central has always been more Baltimore-centric. Pittsburgh is too far away and Philly is on the wrong side of the river. Seriously, I see Steelers flags in my neighborhood but I’ve never seen anything indicating there are Eagles fans around.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @TheflipPsyD: Good advice…on the bike path today, I saw a guy, he wasn’t jogging, walking or blading, he was skipping, so it’s good exercise too.

      I used to do research for a crazy lady and spent some time looking into Laughter Yoga and the power of laughter generally. Apparently, even faking laughter releases the same pleasure chemicals as the real deal.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      sdhays

      @WaterGirl: I still have a ways to go before I reach that milestone.

      A few years ago, my wife and I were hosting a 13 year old for a weekend and then dropped him off a camp for a week. I signed him in and the counselor referred to me as the kid’s dad. I laughed and said I’m not old enough to be his father. And then I did the math, and if my wife and I had had a kid after we graduated from college, we could have had a kid that age.

      It was very sobering. But we still didn’t have a kid for a couple more years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.