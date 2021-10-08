In case you’ve never met me before, that’s my go-to when it’s time to change the subject.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 74 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Open thread.
Baud
Oh God. Them winning the World Series is what caused all this mess.
debbie
Took you longer than I expected. ;)
I like sport.
Elizabelle
I’m just relieved there are not animals in this thread. Seriously.
JPL
When first grand imp was a few months old, I discovered the one song that would soothe him, and now grand imp two enjoys it..
Hate me if you must but it works. Rainbow Connection by Kermit the Frog from The Muppet Movie – YouTube
JPL
@Elizabelle: Sorry.. I just linked to a frog.
Omnes Omnibus
@Alison Rose:
I am not sure how convincing that was.
Baud
Right. Real fans fall it sportsball.
debbie
More of a gentle jibe.
frosty
@Baud: That was my first thought, too. I haven’t been paying attention but PLEASE don’t let them be winning a playoff game!
@WaterGirl: Local variant: “How ’bout dem O’s?” [imagine O pronounced with at least 3 vowel sounds]. It used to be more fun to follow the Orioles. I can’t believe how bad they’ve gotten.
Benw
Braves-Brewers is coming down to the wire.
debbie
I love how the BBC refers to their athletic coverage as sport. “And now here’s Niles with all the sport.”
Baud
Socksball.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: I am sure it happened in the last thread.
Baud
So is Obama.
scav
@WaterGirl: Never! That’s why I was slightly confused about @Elizabelle:
Yutsano
When did we stop liking animals?
They know what they did.
@Elizabelle: According to a promoted Google response to my query, a cub is “…a young carnivorous mammal such as a lion, tiger or bear.” There’s your critter content.
@mrmoshpotato: What’s a mexican potato?
Omnes Omnibus
FWIW I think I am getting my mom a Rowdy Tellez shirt for her birthday.
Baud
He’s alright.
laura
Let’s go Giants! Beat LA!
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: At least you aren’t a Cards fan like my godparents who live about 20 miles from Saint Louis – but in Illinois!
@Omnes Omnibus: I didn’t know what that was, so I googled.
He is apparently an athlete. Baseball, I take it?
sdhays
@WaterGirl: I used to like white socks, but anymore I prefer black or gray.
My son likes socks with trains on them.
TheflipPsyD
Thanks for the change of subject :-) I wrote this long comment for the thread below and it got borked on my tablet. So, I will be much briefer here, and just say that I am so grateful for having all of you in my (virtual) life. This place has gotten me through some really rough times in the past almost 20 years.
Today, I had such a horrendous bout of acid indigestion after reading about 5 articles on a variety of horrible things happening in our country, that I honestly thought I was going to have to go to the hospital or was going to die from the pain. Luckily, neither happened. I am a natural pessimist, and so my dissertation included a whole section on learned optimism. I need occasional reminders to follow the steps to being optimistic. And so, I did my usual roundup when things get bad.
I work with kids in the system — both the juvenile delinquency and child protective services. These kids have been through so much trauma, and often when they are feeling depressed and stressed, we’ll brainstorm ways to help them feel better. Invariably, I will make a challenge to them — and generally, the challenge is not refused — because they really want to prove me wrong. I’ve done this with kids 5 through college age — about 20/21. I admit I’ve never challenged an adult and had them actually do it in the office with me. I challenge them to skip across the room without cracking a smile. Each has done it — multiple times — to prove me wrong. So far, I have won the challenge every time, because how can you not smile doing something so ridiculous?
So, I challenge all my fellow BJers to skip across the room and try not to crack even the tiniest of smiles (probably best in privacy, and since this is the place of naked mopping, clothes are optional). And once you start smiling, it is really hard no to start laughing, and then it’s hard not to feel better.
Thanks for being my sanity, especially during the Bush and Trump years.
ETA fixed typo
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: He is a player for the Brewers. My mom originally couldn’t stand him when the team acquired him. But he keeps hitting home runs.
mrmoshpotato
The Astros should have to dodge rolling trash cans while playing – Donkey Kong-style!
Old Man Shadow
@WaterGirl: No, you didn’t.
ArchTeryx
There are times I just need to retreat to different worlds. So splitting some time between working on my alien Storm City and reading the last of the Griffin Ranger trilogy, which appears to be a cross between the building of their Earth’s Panama Canal and the Shaka Zulu story, with our horribly broken hero Harrell White-Shoulders stuck in the middle as per usual.
Omnes Omnibus
@TheflipPsyD:
My right knee is sore and I need to run tomorrow. I hope you don’t mind if I skip skipping.
sdhays
@WaterGirl: How old do you think I am?
Steeplejack
Some soothing jazz: John Basile, “Stop, Look, Listen (to Your Heart).”
@Omnes Omnibus: TBH I’m not the biggest fanatic but I like soccer and baseball is fun, too. I was just trying to sound as bland and inoffensive as possible. The blog could use that sometimes.
Baud
So, I will be much briefer here,
Holy shit! That’s your brief comment!
And you’re welcome.
Omnes Omnibus
Woohoo! Brewers win!
@TheflipPsyD: I had never pronounced your name out loud (in my head) before. I like it!
Glad you are here and that you were able to distract yourself from your tummy woes.
@Old Man Shadow: Nicely done! You almost caught me. I thought “yes, I did” and started to scroll up to make sure. :-)
Baud
Congrats!
TheflipPsyD
@WaterGirl: Thanks Watergirl — it was the name of the newsletter for my psych program
Baud
I write 20 page psych evals for a living
Oooh. Do me!
Baud
You worked with Tony Jay in real life?
TheflipPsyD
@WaterGirl: He supervised me as an intern
Benw
@Omnes Omnibus: oof, congrats. I’m bummed for the Braves, but it came down to 90 ft at the end, so it was a fun game
japa21
@Omnes Omnibus:
Hader did what he usually does when he hasn’t pitched for a while. Makes it interesting. And yes, Rowdy, Rowdy, Rowdy.
frosty
@WaterGirl:
Whew! American League all the way (except for that verdammt DH). And the FTFYs of course. And the Red Sox too, now that I think about it.
TheflipPsyD
@Omnes Omnibus: :-) See — that’s what I love about here. Everyone is so quick and witty
frosty
@mrmoshpotato: Well, I’m a Ravens and Orioles fan in PA a couple miles north of the Mason-Dixon line … but then south central has always been more Baltimore-centric. Pittsburgh is too far away and Philly is on the wrong side of the river. Seriously, I see Steelers flags in my neighborhood but I’ve never seen anything indicating there are Eagles fans around.
stacib
@mrmoshpotato: TRUTH! As a diehard Cubs fan who wallows in all things about the boys in blue, I got tricked by the headline . :-)
Sure Lurkalot
@TheflipPsyD: Good advice…on the bike path today, I saw a guy, he wasn’t jogging, walking or blading, he was skipping, so it’s good exercise too.
I used to do research for a crazy lady and spent some time looking into Laughter Yoga and the power of laughter generally. Apparently, even faking laughter releases the same pleasure chemicals as the real deal.
sdhays
@WaterGirl: I still have a ways to go before I reach that milestone.
A few years ago, my wife and I were hosting a 13 year old for a weekend and then dropped him off a camp for a week. I signed him in and the counselor referred to me as the kid’s dad. I laughed and said I’m not old enough to be his father. And then I did the math, and if my wife and I had had a kid after we graduated from college, we could have had a kid that age.
It was very sobering. But we still didn’t have a kid for a couple more years.
