… Craven *and* venal = SAVVY!
Dems Disarray, part infinity
bonus: classic Beltway media theater criticism here, passing for analysis https://t.co/lZhR3hSbna
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 8, 2021
contemporary political journalism as i understand it is the republican party flying the plane into the mountain and democrats attempting to stop it and journalists trying to debate the relative merits of flying the plane into the mountain.
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 8, 2021
how trying to stop the plane from flying into the mountain is bad for biden
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 8, 2021
Politico folks find new ways to be comically wrong pic.twitter.com/B6Gkz5zL4i
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 8, 2021
It’s tempting to call this an abdication of professional responsibility, but it’s actually a professional *success*, and it’s just that misinforming consumers about the reality of American politics is an inescapable consequence of the professional values of most national media. https://t.co/Ikt0YaNvK9
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 8, 2021
it also creates harmful cynicism. it's easy for americans to tune out if they are constantly told, "eh, they're all the same."
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 8, 2021
But SAVVY! is job security, and it pays so much better than, eeewww, reporting…
Dear NYT Congressional reporter,
Abrupt is not a synonym for cynical or hypocritical. And credulity is not a virtue.
Sincerely,
Those of us who need a non-foolish press corps. https://t.co/HHBiT8t2Ya
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 7, 2021
Ohhh it’s that guy. I forgot he was just “demoted” after all this nonsense. https://t.co/8nsML1QOBI
— Rachel (@ArlRK) October 7, 2021
Peter Baker, “Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times”, also very SAVVY:
If both parties went off the rails into paranoia, voters in both parties would call the other party a danger to society. But if one party went off the rails while the other remained in the normal range, voters in both parties would still call the other party a danger to society. https://t.co/brviIj86pN
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 8, 2021
Both sides is stronger than reason, stronger than logic, stronger than history, because it promises something none of those things can promise: innocence for the speaker.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 8, 2021
