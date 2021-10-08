Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The willow is too close to the house.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We still have time to mess this up!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Friday Night Fights Open Thread: Both Sides!…

Friday Night Fights Open Thread: Both Sides!…

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

… Craven *and* venal = SAVVY!


But SAVVY! is job security, and it pays so much better than, eeewww, reporting…

Peter Baker, “Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times”, also very SAVVY:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Raoul Paste
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I remember when Weisman was at the Washington Post and used to take part in these weekly online chats, he was extremely combative, some might say obnoxious, with questioners he didn’t like.

      In those chats, questioners were mostly ID’d by their hometown, and I came to look forward to comments from a guy from Rochester– I remember David Broder responding to one of his questions by saying something like, “Ah, my old friend from Rochester who keeps a vigilant eye on my many errors” in a show of faux bonhomie. I later learned through the blogosphere grapevine that “Rochester” was a guy named DougJ who blogged at a place called Balloon Juice. That may well be how I got here.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I am just tired of the current big time DC journos. I don’t like Bob Woodward but I’ve never thought him stupid. The current ones are just not that well read, just not that smart and not really interested learning.  Its all about getting on teevee, writing columns, getting substack deals off the ground and basically increasing visibility. Not sure how much actual reporting you’re doing if you’re sustacking daily, writing a column, writing/doing media for a book, twittering, getting hair and make up done for a teevee shot and  attending a WH/State Dept/Defense Dept daily briefing . All that in addition to regular life stuff.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      Great.   Another infuriating reminder of the corruption in America, just for a nightcap.  Somewhere on the spectrum between Pollyanna and doomsayer is where most of us are, trying to realistically assess things

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: That’s a great story.

      Ohio Dad’s brother is a newspaper writer and his wife is a retired newspaper editor. They are incapable of any critique of their field.

      Not defensive, just share a huge blind spot. They completely believe that both-siding things is how they stay objective and fair. It smacks my gob that they can’t see what is actually in front of them.

      ETA: They are on my mind because they are visiting next weekend.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Urza

      @Ohio Mom: When ones livelihood depends on believing something its really hard not to believe what they’re trained to, even after retirement.  Just because a worldview is so obviously wrong given all the evidence doesn’t mean a humans going to let it go if they still have reasons to hold onto it.  That is obvious all over human history.  Its nice we’re at a point where we might climb out, but thousands of years of evolution is a hard enemy to conquer fully.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.