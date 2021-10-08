ALSO BENJAMIN FRANKLIN – “In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the smallpox taken in the common way. I long regretted bitterly and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of the parents who omit that https://t.co/3AbxBGwDIR — J.W. Emmerich (@JustinWEmmerich) October 3, 2021

American kids ages 5 to 11 could get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as the 1st week in November, @josh_wingrove reports.https://t.co/cqPARFhbKI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 7, 2021





#Covid deaths in the US have declined since last winter but they are by no means low. +35,000 people have died since Sept 20 – more than Canada has lost in the entire pandemic. And yesterday 25% of the Covid deaths worldwide occurred in the US. Where is the outrage? pic.twitter.com/E9j1JevUd6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 8, 2021

The USA🇺🇸 #COVID19 new #vaccination rates among Asians & whites have plateaued, even gone down. But the pace is quickening among LatinX and Black Americans.https://t.co/7zcPAD8vRl pic.twitter.com/7XxpZYfLnI — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 7, 2021

“I know that if I had been in the room voting, I would have voted to offer boosters to that group." — @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky explains why she overruled #ACIP. https://t.co/t04L3vRuHv — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 7, 2021

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said there was still no exact date on when the United States would open for travelers from the United Kingdom, beyond guidance of early November https://t.co/3gim31meBP — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

From a longer thread:

“The development and approval of vaccines in record time took us to the summit of scientific achievement”, says @DrTedros in #covid19 presser.

“Now, we stand on the precipice of failure. If we don't make the benefits of science available to all people in all countries right now." — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 7, 2021

"Today, WHO is launching the strategy to achieve global #COVID19 vaccination by mid-2022”, says @drtedros. Goal is 40% coverage in all countries by the end of this year, 70% by middle of next year.

"This is not a supply problem. It is an allocation problem" — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 7, 2021

(Here is the strategy by the way: https://t.co/cdh1LyU8TW) — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 7, 2021

Japan secures 120 mln more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year https://t.co/X0KobLNYur pic.twitter.com/EIfWuTXYnz — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

Israeli use of 3rd @pfizer #COVID19 dose >60-yr-olds vs #DeltaVariant:

Infection "decrease to approx 5% relative to that in an unvacc'ed person & bring the vaccine efficacy [VE] among booster recips to 95%, a value similar to the VE against alpha variant"https://t.co/PYHjSaSMqa — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 7, 2021

Australian doctors warned a too-rapid easing of COVID-19 curbs in Sydney could put pressure on health systems and risk lives, as the city prepares for key restrictions to be relaxed next week after more than 100 days in lockdown https://t.co/iAowqoXuCa — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

Until vaccines available everywhere, along with, diagnostic tests, treatments, oxygen, PPE, there will continue to be waves of the pandemic around the world, more illness, deaths & an increased risk new variants. Vaccine inequity will prolong the pandemic https://t.co/9G7FTSbdAO — Jeremy Farrar (@JeremyFarrar) October 8, 2021

Russia on Thursday reported 27,550 new coronavirus cases and 924 fatalities from the coronavirus https://t.co/jttrOOrIwk — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 7, 2021

The World Health Organization said it is about to restart the process of approving Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine following a series of problems with the dossierhttps://t.co/YQPYgFlMNu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 8, 2021

EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections – media https://t.co/wwByaWuqOW pic.twitter.com/QtcaEXWPR2 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot. https://t.co/JHdUx8U2w1 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 8, 2021

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds. By @McGrathWriter and @jspikebudapest https://t.co/14OTOuU6al — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 7, 2021

England's travel red list cut to just seven countries https://t.co/xinkwAG29t — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 7, 2021

UK relaxes travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians https://t.co/VzOlBvOlyL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 8, 2021

The movement to treat COVID with bleach has made enormous inroads across Latin America—from Argentina, where a popular TV anchor drank chlorine dioxide on live television, to Mexico, where local mayors were distributing it. https://t.co/xJYEINme1U — VICE News (@VICENews) October 7, 2021

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? Yes. Health officials say the shots should work as expected whether they’re given separately or in the same visit. https://t.co/eFpwGlIGUA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

"Portable air filters effectively remove #SARSCoV2 particles from the air — the first such evidence in a real-world setting"#COVIDisAirborne the value of inexpensive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtershttps://t.co/zUKiFXltsQ @nature pic.twitter.com/glsbIOHirz — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 7, 2021

Merck drug less effective against moderate COVID -India regulatory source https://t.co/ymLVxV9eJJ pic.twitter.com/Lhm1Fj87Xr — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021

Any effort to use convalescent plasma in the treatment of severe Covid is 'futile,' according to findings reported in JAMA. The plasma is composed of antibodies from Covid survivors & once was thought to speed recovery. Plasma is now seen as useless https://t.co/IMaV5q1VoJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 8, 2021

Natural infection vs. vaccination: Vaccination produces greater amounts of antibodies than natural infection. While vaccination gives rise to memory B cells—antibody factories—that evolve over weeks, natural infection triggers B's that evolve over months https://t.co/8tQ3xyDNfi pic.twitter.com/bgyhs4rT5L — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

Young, pregnant and unvaccinated: Hospitals confront a wave of severe illness and death https://t.co/vW5YtXRIGX There needs to be a clearer message about vaccine safety #ONEV1 — Craig L. Ph.D. (@CL2Empower) October 8, 2021

An @AP analysis of federal data finds about one-third of U.S. nursing homes have lower levels of nurses and aides on hand than before COVID-19 began spreading. https://t.co/qkqi2I98DL — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

Incredible nugget in this story. United Airlines received 20,000 applications for 2,000 flight attendant positions – a ratio HIGHER THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. Americans *want* to work for companies with vaccine requirements. https://t.co/vSCYrapKop — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) October 7, 2021