COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 7-8

From a longer thread:

    2. 2.

      Baud

      “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” –

      Commenter Le Compte dug into this quote and found out that the “essential liberty” Ben was talking about was the right to tax to William Penn family in Pennsylvania.

      Interesting nugget.

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      There were 304 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Thursday. The latest data represents a total of 3,744 “active” cases over two weeks. Maui County’s seven day average of cases peaked at 57.6 per 100,000 on Aug. 25, and has been on a steady decline since the beginning of September, dropping to 12.4 per 100,000 today.

      Of today’s 304 cases, there were 266 cases identified as confirmed, and 38 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 143 on O‘ahu (+23 probable); 45 on Hawai‘i Island (+9 probable); 28 on Maui (+2 probable); 27 on Kaua‘i (+1 probable); and 23 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+3 probable).

      Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 826, with eight new deaths reported today.
      [snip]
      There were a total of seven individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (all seven are unvaccinated) according to counts last updated on Oct. 7, 2021, from Maui Health. Of that number, two COVID-positive individuals are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. Source

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in federal prison after finding him guilty of staging a COVID-19-related hoax on social media

      Now do this for Fox News.

    6. 6.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website says 261 new cases yesterday, 3.7% test positivity. NYSDOH says 276 new cases. Sure doesn’t look like cases are plunging around here.

    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/7 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 186 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 57 active domestic confirmed cases (15 mild & 46 moderate) in the city.
      • At Quanzhou 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Xiamen 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 121 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.

      Heilongjiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 76 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 75 active domestic confirmed (60 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. Xinglong Township in Bayan County remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). The Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk.

      Yili Prefecture in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Horgos) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases (2 each at Cocodala & Horgos) at the prefecture.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

          

      On 10/7, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 13 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UAE, 1 each from Tanzania, Uganda, Peru, Serbia & the UK (all via & Amsterdam Schiphol), & 1 from Russia
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 6 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 2 from Laos, via land border crossings
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines & Senegal (via Paris CdG)
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Japanese nationals coming from Japan
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & Ghana (via Istanbul); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Sri Lanka
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 4 symptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Cameroon, Ethiopia & Peru
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 1 symptomatic case, coming from South Korea

      Overall in China, 46 confirmed cases recovered (33 imported), 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, & 844 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 786 active confirmed cases in the country (516 imported), 1 in serious condition (imported), 360 active asymptomatic cases (344 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 25,380 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/7, 2,217.563M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 1.181M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/8, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, 1 imported (from the UK), 1 domestic (a logistics worker at the airport). This is Hong Kong’s 1st domestic case in over 50 days.

    8. 8.

      Joe Falco

      Americans *want* to work for companies with vaccine requirements.

      If some anti-vax covidiot willfully gives up a good job, there will be plenty of sane vaccinated people wanting to take their place.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Tangentially related accelerated stress.

      A 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that female veterinarians are up to 3 1/2 times more likely to commit suicide than the average person.

      [Dr.] Wallace said the pressure has only gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

      “Since COVID hit, we’ve had about 12.5 million more pets in the US. But we don’t have any more vets, nor do we have vet techs,” she said. “In 2020, we lost three veterinarian technicians and two veterinarians in one week.” Source

    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      With another slight decline, nationwide cases are down 40% from their Delta peak, and deaths are down 15%. Only PA, MI, and MN are continuing to rise. Somewhat more concerning is that about a dozen States have not declined in the past two weeks, e.g., NY, and are even in slight renewed uptrends, viz., AZ, MT, UT, NM, WI, and IL. I suspect we will start to see the beginning of the winter wave within the next three weeks.

      On the plus side, for the whole of the Delta outbreak, 3 of the 4 US census regions had death rates of only about 1/3rd of prior waves at peak. Only the unvaccinated South had a death rate fully equal to their winter 2020-21 peak. Vaccinations work!

    12. 12.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      So in other words, pettiness is nothing new. //

    13. 13.

      RSA

      @Baud: I think that almost every time a conservative uses that quote, it actually goes against their own argument. Including in the vaccination context.

      WITTES: He was writing about a tax dispute between the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the family of the Penns, the proprietary family of the Pennsylvania colony who ruled it from afar. And the legislature was trying to tax the Penn family lands to pay for frontier defense during the French and Indian War. And the Penn family kept instructing the governor to veto. Franklin felt that this was a great affront to the ability of the legislature to govern. And so he actually meant purchase a little temporary safety very literally. The Penn family was trying to give a lump sum of money in exchange for the General Assembly’s acknowledging that it did not have the authority to tax it.

      SIEGEL: So far from being a pro-privacy quotation, if anything, it’s a pro-taxation and pro-defense spending quotation.

      WITTES: It is a quotation that defends the authority of a legislature to govern in the interests of collective security. It means, in context, not quite the opposite of what it’s almost always quoted as saying but much closer to the opposite than to the thing that people think it means.

    14. 14.

      Cermet

      I guess that this finding – “convalescent plasma in the treatment of severe Covid is ‘futile,’ ” is likely due to the fact that Covid tends to kill certain people (i.e. people that get extremely ill) via the body’s own late inflammatory response (cytokine storm); also,I’d think that the build up of blood clots in various vital organs would be deadly and this treatment would do zero for that as well. So, antibodies against the virus is useless at that point.

      Vaccines are doing a great job in South America but why then is bleach being used by people?  Is the trump effect still that powerful (I guess it can cause latent stupidity in some types of people?)

    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      On minority vaccinations, I checked Mississippi and Missouri yesterday, and was pleased to see that the counties with the biggest Black populations had some of the best vaccination rates in both States. OTOH, I found a White county in southern Missouri where less than 25% had received even one dose!

    16. 16.

      Baud

      @RSA:

      Very funny. That should be better known.

      We tend to accept the framing that the framers were conservatives (for obvious reasons), but they were in many ways the liberals of their time.

    20. 20.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Jackals, being astute and canny, are probably already aware that Ben’s other son was the last Royal Governor of New Jersey and decamped to Britain after the Revolution.

    22. 22.

      Kay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      For this one, I really think they could apply it to Fox news personalities, depending, because they’re using a statute about biological weapons. It’s classified as threatening to use a biological weapon. And there’s a group on the Right who claim or claimed that covid was released as a biological weapon (by China, or Dr. Fauci, or both) so it even fits neatly into that conspiracy theory.

    23. 23.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’s so proud…

      Just makes you want to cry, doesn’t it?

      Regarding the bleach, I doubt it will see widespread use in the US since it can be easily bought. The push for ivermectin etc. is because a lot of people are making money selling prescriptions.

    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: The guy doing the quote that claims to be a doctor, who is running for governor. Sounds like a useless quack to me.

    26. 26.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      25% of the Covid deaths worldwide occurred in the US.

      American exceptionalism!

      We’re no. one! ☝
      We’re no. one! ☝
      We’re no. one! ☝

    28. 28.

      MomSense

      That Benjamin Franklin exchange is just classic orthodox Qonservative.  The extreme Christianists and Republicans love to prooftext the Bible and the founding fathers for snippets that support their bullshit.  Whenever you dig deeper you find the context changes the meaning or you find plenty of contradictory material.

    29. 29.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 9,751 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,323,478 cases. It also reports 132 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 27,113 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.24% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.86.

      715 confirmed cases are in ICU, 302 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 12,724 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,170,289 patients recovered – 93.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      10 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,570 clusters. 874 clusters are currently active; 4,696 clusters are now inactive.

      9,736 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,791 local cases: 23 in clusters, 1,091 close-contact screenings, and 677 other screenings. Sarawak reports 1,339 cases: 38 in clusters,475 close-contact screenings, and 826 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,052 cases: 21 in clusters, 680 close-contact screenings, and 351 other screenings.

      Johor reports 864 cases: 45 in clusters, 480 close-contact screenings, and 339 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 701 local cases: three in clusters, 410 close-contact screenings, and 288 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 650 cases: 487 close-contact screenings and 163 other screenings. Perak reports 643 cases: 48 in clusters, 283 close-contact screenings, and 312 other screenings. Penang reports 631 local cases: 19 in clusters, 206 close-contact screenings, and 406 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 578 cases: 14 in clusters, 387 close-contact screenings, and 177 other screenings. Pahang reports 551 cases: 130 in clusters, 310 close-contact screenings, and 111 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 312 local cases: 16 in clusters, 117 close-contact screenings, and 179 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 242 local cases: 10 in clusters, 127 close-contact screenings, and 105 other screenings. Melaka reports 241 local cases: 12 in clusters, 131 close-contact screenings, and 98 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 94 cases: three in clusters, 49 close-contact screenings, and 42 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 45 cases: 31 close-contact screenings and 14 other screenings. Labuan reports two cases: one close-contact screenings and one other screening.

      15 new cases today are imported: five in Selangor, four in Sabah, three in Melaka, one in Negeri Sembilan, one in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Penang.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 196,647 doses of vaccine on 7th October: 108,092 first doses and 88,555 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 45,204,479 doses administered: 24,309,648 first doses and 21,004,275 second doses. 74.4% of the population have received their first dose, while 64.3% are now fully vaccinated.

    31. 31.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @NotMax: ​
        considering how things turned out, maybe a constitutional monarchy wasn’t such a bad thing.

      I mean, who wouldn’t want to be governed by Claire Foy or Olivia Colman

