Where Were You? (Open Thread)

I may do one of these posts every so often as we head toward the 20th anniversary of Balloon Juice in January.  I asked for some random numbers in an open thread the other night to provide some starting points for where to go in the wayback machine.

Saturday Open Thread: Uncertainty Is Hard Edition

Here’s all the Balloon Juice news that was fit to print on May 16, 2013:

John Cole posted “I’m a Loser” about bingeing Arrested Development.

Anne Laurie posted about ‘Douchecanoes’ in the Republican party.

Zandar (!) writes about a made-up FOX “news” crisis, titled *WKRAP in Cincinnati”.  (I miss Zandar!)

We have mistermix writing about the New Yorkers new secure system (Strongbox) for sources to submit documents to them.  (I wonder if that made a difference to all those women who came forward to talk to Ronan Farrow.)

Mistermix wonders whether Chris Kluwe was cut from the Vikings because of LBGTQ support.

We have more mistermix with an Open Thread and an invitation to ‘discuss the culture of corruption in Obama’s White House’.

DougJ writes about Michael Kinsley and austerity.  (Was that his 15 minutes of fame?)

And DougJ with a music thread.

Anne Laurie with a post about hedgehogs and Dave Weigel predicting a Hillary Clinton loss in 2016 because of Benghazi.

We had DougJ with a Megan McArdle reference and a Kinsley beat down on twitter.  (I have no memory of who that is.)

We have John Cole with a treatise on “The Manly Men of the Right”.

And a second Cole post with a “Manly Men Update”.

We have Anne Laurie with a post about writers dragging themselves through message boards at dawn looking for a troll to fight.

And a classic Cole Tunch post: Hands Down, the Worst 200 Bucks I Have Ever Spent

And Cole with another post about why the NHL isn’t more popular than it is.

It’s interesting to look at those posts, a little snapshot in time.   Barack Obama had just started his second term.  We had republicans to battle, but we still had high hopes.  It was a time of partisan politics, and plenty of bullshit, but we weren’t living with an existential threat that weighed on us pretty much every single day.

I am, of course, referring to the Republicans, not to the pandemic.  But there’s that, too.

⭐️

On May 16 of 2013, I was worrying that my (formerly) beautiful redbud tree was dying, deciding to have it cut down, taking pictures of flowers, and arranging to have my beautiful new fence built – blissfully unaware that in just 15 days my new fence would be installed, my huge silver maple would fall on my house and the fence that was just 7-hours old, and that life as I knew it would be totally disrupted for 6 months until mid-November when I was finally able to move back into the house.

Where were you and what were you doing in May of 2013?

 

    56Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Silver Maples are bad news.  I’m sorry that you had a very bad experience with one.  :-(  We had a giant one near a corner of our deck – a family of squirrels lived in a hole in the trunk.  Once it dropped a big branch (maybe 10″ diameter?) on the deck – hit the chimney on the way down.  Fortunately, no huge damage (dent in a gutter), but we did develop a roof leak a few months later that I’m sure was related to it.  We had it taken down a few months later.

      Google Photos tells me that we were at home in May 2013, getting ready for our July vacation to Yellowstone and Grand Teton.  Exciting!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kent

      I was finishing up my 5th year of HS teaching in Waco TX and training to get ready to bike down the Pacific Coast from Astoria OR to San Francisco on a tandem with my then 10-year old daughter and 75-year old father on his recumbent bike.  The daughter is a freshman at University of Washington now.  I photo-blogged the entire trip at http://www.kentalind.blogspot.com if anyone is curious.  It is posted in reverse chronological order so you need to use the sidebars to read in correct order.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I was here.  I had just started a new job.  I loved it.  Then state budget cuts eliminated it.  Thanks for the reminder.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David C

      I was deeply involved in an FDA Advisory Committee Meeting (very successful and led to two approved sBLAs). That was at the beginning of the month – took the rest of the month to unwind. Son also graduated from college.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Strypgia

      Just came back from my 2nd Afghanistan deployment, attached to MARSOT 8232 and TF Bellau Wood. That was my 5th tour overall, out of 9 I eventually did, mostly in Iraq.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      Well.. every since I was bitten by a radioactive spider, I’ve been reading a lot of Tarzan comics back then. I’m recovering finally.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I was probably waiting for the school year to wrap up. And probably lurking on BJ when I was bored during class

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Too bad that Scott Walker recall didn’t succeed. I’m not a Wisconsite, but he was an odious little toad.

      Have heard news that Foxconn is entering into some kind of partnership with Lordstown Motors

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      Recovering from my mastectomy, going to PT for my newly presenting lymphedema. Very nice group of PTs, enjoyed them.

      Re: Dave Weigel predicting Hillary’s loss. Does he get credit for an accurate prediction for the wrong reason? I like to base my faith in a prognosticator on their past performance.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I am actually a little jealous.  I could have used a place like Balloon Juice when I was growing up and feeling politically isolated.  Also it was much harder to get access to porn in those days.  But mostly jealous about BJ.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Yutsano

      May 2013? I was still living in my nice tiny condo in Seattle. Pretty broke. I think we met up with Suzanne and spouse not too long after that but someone is free to correct me there.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      guachi

      May 2013? Still stationed at Fort Meade and waiting to transfer to Georgia where is finally get to be stronger with my wife after 2.5 years stationed apart (consecutive. It was 7 years total at that point).

      Also had just returned from a vacation to southern England in April where the weather was uncommonly cold and rainy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eunicecycle

      Pretty sure I was lurking here then. I was starting a 3 month job filling in for a maternity leave that turned into 5 years. And going through a family crisis that ended with a family member going to federal prison. So a rather stressful time.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Old School

      We had DougJ with a Megan McArdle reference and a Kinsley beat down on twitter.  (I have no memory of who that is.)

      Who is “Who that is” referring to?  DougJ, Megan McArdle, or Michael Kinsley?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Lapassionara

      @Ohio Mom: Benghazi led to the multiple investigations which led to the discovery that Clinton used her own email server. And the rest was “butter emails.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      Raising a 5 year old together with my wife, coping with a reorg at work that we’ve still not entirely recovered from. I’d ruptured my Achilles tendon in January, but I was fully recovered by then. Kinda boring to talk about, really.

      ETA: I was definitely here then (I remember Cole’s original ‘tire rims and anthrax’ post), but I didn’t comment much back then.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mali muso

      May 2013…I was working on my doctoral degree in addition to my full-time job.  I ran a 10k that month, and I was also in the best physical shape of my life.  Pretty depressing for my current sedentary self to remember.  sigh.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The Walker recall was a bad idea.  It would have been better to have saved up that rage and simply directed it at the next election.  I was a skeptic at the time.  However, once it was a thing, I, of course, voted to get rid of him.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      montanareddog

      @guachi:

       

      May 2013? Still stationed at Fort Meade and waiting to transfer to Georgia where is finally get to be stronger with my wife after 2.5 years stationed apart (consecutive. It was 7 years total at that point).

      “His Grace returned from the wars this morning and pleasured me twice in his top-boots” – The 1st Duchess of Marlborough

      Also had just returned from a vacation to southern England in April where the weather was uncommonly cold and rainy.

      Sarcasm, right?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Peale

      @Lapassionara: Leading to months of enraged Democrats screaming “If I had done what she did at my company, I would have been fired.” And “If only she’d just hand them over, we’d be done with this.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JPL

      Around that time that I saw “Enough Said” because I think Gandolfini was still alive. The reason I remember is because of the angry old white men in the theatre. One involved a man and his wife (I think) who was struggling walking because of a disability. She was not moving fast enough. Another was a man who got into an argument with someone about having their cell phone out. In the first case, the friend and I both felt guilty because we should have followed them out, and got the person’s license plate. If there is abuse in a theatre, there is abuse at home.
      It was a sign of what was to come.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dnfree

      Probably still in rehab from my heart attack in January 2013. I felt fine, but I felt fine before the heart attack, too.  Still feel fine, and also lucky.

      ETA woohoo, 42!  Still lucky!

      ETA but in moderation.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      Ha! I was on my second year as a Vice Provost at the University. By then, I had already weathered two Provosts and the President had just announced he was leaving in June of 2014. By the time I “retired back to the faculty” in 2016, I worked under three Provosts and Four Presidents. I am definitely not change adverse. But it ends up I am chaos adverse.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Peale

      May 2013 – Looks like I had just gotten back from a trip to Prague and Dresden. Was definitely still in my graffiti photographing stage. Looks like I had hung a painting I had bought from an street artist that month. Talented man who has since left us behind. On May 12 I went to the 9/11 memorial for the first time. I don’t think I was posting under Peale here yet. I was probably still suffernace.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Burnspbesq

      Somewhere, doing something. Getting ready to drive the kid back up to Seattle for his second year at Cornish.

      BTW, ICYMI, last evening the U.S. District Court in Austin put SB8 on hold. Needless to say, the state appealed to the Fifth Circuit, which will likely do something stupid and unprincipled.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Strypgia

      @WaterGirl: Pays the bills?
      Enlisted, did 3 in Iraq (1 yr, 1 1/3 yr, 1 yr). Left active duty, came back as a contractor. Same thing, less Privates. Did 2x Afghanistan (6 mo, 8 mo), 6 months of Kuwait, then Iraq again for 1yr, then 6 months. Probably still be going back again, except, well… nothing to go back to.

      Pretty sure there were points between 2003 and 2020 where I was spending more time deployed than home.

      @cain: If I didn’t have my wife to keep me grounded, I’d probably have come out a bitter, angry lunatic. Fortunately, her dad was Army too. She knows the game.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      I hope you guys all know what you did to get into moderation!  Because I do not.  Now that everyone is free, let’s see if the (moderation) ship will right itself.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      FlyingToaster

      Then-Warrior Girl was finishing her last month of Suzuki Pre-K (running up to graduation in June).  We’d just paid for the first semester of private school (Kindergarten) and were suffering from sticker shock.

      And when I woke up coughing because of my allergies, I wasn’t freaking the fuck out that I might be infected with a pandemic virus.

      Reply

