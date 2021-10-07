Trae Crowder has outdone himself. Best ever?
(If you’re vaxxed) see me live:https://t.co/1XEdAE9g5B
— Trae in Huntsville 10/8 – 10/9 (@traecrowder) October 7, 2021
h/t Quiltingfool
Seems like it’s time for a new thread.
by WaterGirl| 6 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Trae Crowder has outdone himself. Best ever?
(If you’re vaxxed) see me live:https://t.co/1XEdAE9g5B
— Trae in Huntsville 10/8 – 10/9 (@traecrowder) October 7, 2021
h/t Quiltingfool
Seems like it’s time for a new thread.
Benw
And I’m stuck in a stupid project Zoom meeting!
Benw
@WaterGirl: always! Speaker: “we can assure our sponsor that we are ready for baseline” gag.
catclub
but his is a bit more colorful.
no way! she has red hair!
Man, it’s hard to pick the best Trae. This one is really good, and when I watched it I immediately thought of Kay – she makes a solid point that parents WANT their children to be safe at school, and they expect schools to do that. When I taught, I accepted the responsibility to keep children safe – I was there to do that duty because the parents were not at the school. I don’t know if I have the Latin phrase right, but I think it is “in loco parentis” (? – lawyers and students of Latin, please correct me if this is wrong or stupid) meaning the teachers are there to perform the duty of parents in protecting the child.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings