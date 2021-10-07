Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

What fresh hell is this?

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

This blog will pay for itself.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The willow is too close to the house.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This really is a full service blog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We still have time to mess this up!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

      WaterGirl

      I love the “If you’re vaxxed, come see me live.”

      Autocorrect changed that to vexed 3 times.  Autocorrect is correct about one thing, I am feeling vexed.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw: Then you have come to the right place!  :-)

      edit:  I am beginning to think of the Liberal Redneck as Jen Psaki’s anger translator.

      They have pretty much the same message these days, but his is a bit more colorful.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl: always! Speaker: “we can assure our sponsor that we are ready for baseline” gag.

      Quiltingfool

      Man, it’s hard to pick the best Trae.  This one is really good, and when I watched it I immediately thought of Kay – she makes a solid point that parents WANT their children to be safe at school, and they expect schools to do that.  When I taught, I accepted the responsibility to keep children safe – I was there to do that duty because the parents were not at the school.  I don’t know if I have the Latin phrase right, but I think it is “in loco parentis” (? – lawyers and students of Latin, please correct me if this is wrong or stupid) meaning the teachers are there to perform the duty of parents in protecting the child.

