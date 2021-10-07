Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Burnout, Burnout Everywhere…

by | 6 Comments

There’s this, though…


(Glenn Kessler isn’t a journalist, he’s the Washington Post ‘fact checker’, because anything more complicated than assigning ‘pinocchios’ is beyond his abilities.)

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I must be the only one left who’s still in a good mood.

      Maybe it’s because I’m more normie now, or maybe it’s because I always understood this would be a decade long struggle, at best.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I also don’t remember this much hyperventilating about the debt ceiling when the Republicans were playing games with it in the past.  Some, but not this level of hysteria.

    4. 4.

      Gvg

      @Baud: i do. It actually seems like there is less hyperventilating than i remember in the past, like we have been numbed by repetition.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      One of the structural problems we have is that Republicans are easily motivated by hate, while Democrats are easily depressed by life.

      Not sure what to do about that.

