Open Thread: Women’s Rights Are Human Rights

Good news, if (while) we can keep it. The country is not where it was in 1973; the revanchists are determined to make as many women suffer as they still can, but two generations of Americans have grown up assuming abortion was a normal part of reproductive health care, and two generations of medical research have improved our options for such care far beyond our twentieth-century imaginations. We should celebrate our wins as loudly as the forced-birth advocates celebrate theirs…

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      But I was told that Garland isn’t doing anything.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Benw

      Dahlia Lithwick and the overexcitable Mark Joseph Stern had a good article over on Slate about how this ruling not only exposes the unconstitutionality and general shittiness of the Texas law but also dismantles the bad faith of the SC ruling.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      @debbie:

      Googlng around, I found what I’d half-heard: “Well, almost immediately, the Texas attorney general (Paxton, I assume) filed a notice of appeal in the case. They’re trying to get to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is a very conservative court.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      If Republicans in more states pass these ridiculous laws, the party will end up on the trash heap of history. Good.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Not to pedant, but women are not the only people who can get pregnant and be subject to this assault on their bodily autonomy and human rights.

      Not sure exactly how to update the “women’s rights are human rights” slogan, but it feels dated and a little exclusionary these days. There are many trans men and non-binary folks (including one of my children) who will be harmed by the assault on abortion rights. The direct harm from this law is not exclusive to women.

      And don’t give me shit about whether this language will “play in Peoria” – I’m commenting on a left-leaning blog, not devising political comms strategy.

      Reply

