BREAKING: Judge issues temporary injunction barring enforcement of Texas abortion law. https://t.co/mgXL2rcpqU — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2021

Good news, if (while) we can keep it. The country is not where it was in 1973; the revanchists are determined to make as many women suffer as they still can, but two generations of Americans have grown up assuming abortion was a normal part of reproductive health care, and two generations of medical research have improved our options for such care far beyond our twentieth-century imaginations. We should celebrate our wins as loudly as the forced-birth advocates celebrate theirs…

Here's AG Merrick Garland on the SB 8 prelim. injunction (which Texas is already in the process of appealing): "Today’s ruling enjoining the Texas law is a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law." https://t.co/YRTxZEkiOP pic.twitter.com/h0dodIzPMD — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 7, 2021

A judge's order to suspend a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state is the first legal blow to the statute since it took effect last month. The judge called the law a "transparent statutory scheme" that denies patients their constitutional rights. https://t.co/uKsA14nevh — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

NEW: Texas Federal Judge Robert Pitman’s injunction against the state’s novel abortion ban includes an implicit rebuke of the Supreme Court for not blocking it a month ago when it had the chance. Story w/@AliceOllstein https://t.co/IqI0JuQhdp #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/FVTVb6qtOl — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 7, 2021