McConnell’s Debt Ceiling Gambit

Late last night, in a comment to Anne Laurie’s Late Night Open Thread post, I stated (edited lightly for clarity):

To answer Jen Psaki’s rhetorical question, the reason McConnell is willing to kick this to December is that it actually gives him more leverage. He’s counting on the following three things:

  1. That the negotiation process for getting the infrastructure as reconciliation bill done will be so toxic that it will actually harden Sinema’s narcissistic chaos agent Heath Ledger’s Joker impression. This will make it even harder for the Democrats to do a simple filibuster revision just for the debt ceiling as she’ll have dug herself in so deep there’s no way that Schumer can get her extricated from her position and lined up in the right direction. He’s also counting on this happening with Manchin too, but since Manchin has a history of grousing and stalling and then doing the right thing when push comes to shove, Sinema is the play.
  2. If the debt ceiling is only waved or raised until December, then when he kills the hostage it is even more traumatic as it will come a few weeks before Christmas. Republican officials and conservative movement leaders and the conservative news and digital media people are already screaming that Biden and Fauci won’t cancel Christmas on them. If he forces a default before Christmas, the informational foundation has already been laid down in the news media – political journalists, pundits, mainstream, and conservative news – to blame what would become the worst Christmas in the US since at least 1941 on Biden and the Democrats.
  3. Finally, he’s counting on Ted Cruz being Ted Cruz. Meaning if Cruz blows up the very narrow opening created by what is being referred to as McConnell blinking, then McConnell will be able to go out and say “It isn’t my fault. We told the Democrats what they had to do, we gave them a simple plan over a month before the potential default in October and they refused to even consider it unil it was too late. They should have known Cruz would do something like that, which is why I told Senator Schumer and President Biden well in advance that they needed to start reconciliation for the debt ceiling immediately. It is their fault they refused to listen to common sense advice.

That’s McConnell’s strategy here. That’s McConnell’s play.

ETA: There’s one other important component here, which is McConnell continuing to work the political journalists and pundits to further drive Biden’s negatives up. The goal here is to depress Democratic turnout in the off year state elections this November, as well as turn as many Independents towards the Republicans as possible because they believe things are going in the wrong direction. And then carry that through the 2022 elections to retake the Seante and the House, which will allow McConnell to functionally end the Biden administration two years early and, as a result, setting the conditions for a GOP sweep in 2024 as people will want a change, any change, to turn things around. The Virginia’s state elections will be an early indicator as to whether this will work.

McConnell also wants to force this through reconciliation because the Parliamentarian won’t allow the debt ceiling to just be waived through reconciliation. Which requires the Democrats to raise it by a specific dollar amount. This allows McConnell to use that gigantic number against them to improve his own chances of retaking the Senate majority while the Republicans also retake the House majority.

Chief Wright, like me and many of you, has seen this before:

Senator McConnell is already revising the narrative that today’s events to temporarily raise the debt ceiling are the result of his efforts to get the Democrats on track and therefore, despite all the actual evidence, he is the hero of this story, not the villain. From the 11:20 AM time stamped update:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took full credit on the debt ceiling suspension agreement, insisting that Democrats didn’t have a plan to avoid default until the offer he issued yesterday.

“Republican and Democratic members and staff negotiated through the night in good faith,” McConnell said. “The Senate is moving toward the plan I laid out last night to spare the American people a manufactured crisis.”

Democrats did have a plan, though, to pass a House-passed debt ceiling elevation through unanimous consent, but Republicans wouldn’t cooperate.

To no surprise, McConnell insisted that Democrats had plenty of time to raise the debt ceiling through reconciliation (which Democrats didn’t want to do) as he patted himself on the back for the agreement between both parties to extend the debt ceiling through early December.

“The pathway our Democratic colleagues have accepted will spare the American people any near-term crisis while definitely resolving the majority’s excuses that they lack time to address the debt limit through the 304 reconciliation process,” McConnell said. “Now there will be no question they’ll have plenty of time or if our colleagues would instead prefer a more traditional bipartisan discussion around basic governance, they can stop trying to ram through another reckless spending and taxing spree that would hurt families and help China.”

Senator McConnell’s overall goals for the remainder of the year are to scuttle the infrastructure via reconciliation bill, which he knows will also fail the infrastructure through regular order bill, and force a US debt crisis right before Christmas because he believes it will help him retake the Senate and Republicans retake the House. This is why he was dealing directly with Senators Manchin and Sinema yesterday before he made his most recent play. Talking to them is part of his plan to protect the filibuster, which is one of his most potent tools.

One of his other most potent tools is that he has a caucus full of legislative extremists who also like to showboat. He can always count on senators like Senator Cruz, Senator Hawley, and/or Senator Cotton to make him look reasonable and personable. In this case he’s counting on Senator Cruz being Senator Cruz:

Unlike Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants a requirement of 60 votes to advance the debt ceiling bill instead of letting Democrats pass cloture via unanimous consent.

Cornyn did not specify who the GOP holdouts are on giving unanimous consent for the cloture vote on the debt limit bill to happen today, but Cruz appears to be among a handful who want to kick up a storm in an effort to deflect from the notion that the party “caved” to Democrats.

This deal, provided it doesn’t still fall apart, is a reprieve. It is not a decisive victory. Senator McConnell has made a tactical retreat in order to preserve his ability to achieve his actual strategic objectives.

Open thread!

      Cermet

      McConnell is overlooking the Ace the Dems have which he simply can’t counter; if the Dems refuse to give in come Dec and place the default upon his (the turtle’s) shoulders, the 0.001% will scream bloody murder and force him to give in. There is absolutely no f’ing way the super rich will allow a default and see their wealth go down. The Dem’s need only have a spine and let this run – they have Mitch the bitch by his ball’s; that turtle answers solely to the rich/bankers and will never be permitted to allow a default – period.

      Major Major Major Major

      McConnell also wants to force this through reconciliation because the Parliamentarian won’t allow the debt ceiling to just be waived through reconciliation. Which requires the Democrats to raise it by a specific dollar amount. This allows McConnell to use that gigantic number against them to improve his own chances of retaking the Senate majority while the Republicans also retake the House majority.

      If I were the Dems I would set it to a number so comically large that the attack ads will only work on the true believers. Five quintillion dollars. Nobody’s going to believe the Democrats increased the debt by five quintillion dollars.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cermet: They’ve all already shorted the US and anything else that could possibly crash as a result of a US default or the potential for one. It’s why they’re the super rich and we’re leaving comments here.

      Hildebrand

      McConnell can’t do anything about the Reconciliation Bill if the Democrats get everyone on board. Likewise, he can’t do a damned thing about the Infrastructure bill because that is up to the House.

      So, this is all about the debt limit – it’s his only hostage left. Let’s find a way to take that out of his hands, as well. I think even Manchin wants to avoid that. Sinema? Who knows. But, even a flake will soon realize they are the only one left fluttering around.

      laura

      McConnell trying to slip the turd into Schumer’s pocket -as Stonekettle diagramed, is a bullshit offer and good on Jen Psaki for calling him out. So tired of these machinations and the media framing. Grrr. Stabby. And fuck Ted Cruz.

      Librarian

      One of my grammar pet peeves is people putting in opening quotation marks, then forgetting to put in closing quotation marks.

      Edmund Dantes

      This is wrong

       

      ”McConnell also wants to force this through reconciliation because the Parliamentarian won’t allow the debt ceiling to just be waived through reconciliation. Which requires the Democrats to raise it by a specific dollar amount.”

      it should read

       

      ”he wants it to go through there cause he knows the Dems won’t overrule the Parliamentarian’s purely advisory opinion”

      Steeplejack

      @Librarian:

      Also opening parentheses and lonely dashes. “The other thing he’s doing—and this really blows my mind, is something something something.” They cry out for closure.

      Jim Appleton

      I suck at politics, but I’d sure like to see more being made of the fact that the reason the debt ceiling needs raised is TFG and McTurtle’s acts and omissions.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Adam L Silverman:

      They’ve all already shorted the US and anything else that could possibly crash as a result of a US default or the potential for one.

      Making money shorting currencies is hard to do, the same with companies. It’s usually just used as hedge.

      Martin

      I still don’t see why this doesn’t further make the Dems case to Manchin/Sinema regarding the filibuster. Willing to bet the progressive caucus would take Manchins reconciliation proposal in exchange for eliminating the filibuster to solve the debt ceiling.

      debbie

      Can someone please introduce a bill to tactically censure Mitch McConnell for fucking with the American people’s well-being?

      eclare

      Sportsball fans:  UEFA match between France, current World Cup winners, and Belgium starting at 2:45 EDT.

      Let’s go les Bleus!

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Adam L Silverman:

      “Oh, dear, what can the Dems do, you know how the Dems can never get their shit together with the Progressive just itching to destroy capitalism and make the US Commie” flash picture of AOC in her “tax the rich” dress “and start with the show trials. And New Zealand ins’t allowing outsiders in, so that refuge is gone..”

      Yes, sure the .001% are really looking forward to a shut down.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:  That works for me.  Eliminate the filibuster, and you can get so much other good legislation through.

      Get a voting rights act, and it will be harder and harder for Republicans to win elections.

      Please, please, please.

      Another Scott

      RollCall:

      The one-sentence text of the measure would line up the debt limit and Dec. 3 government funding deadlines when the continuing resolution lapses, setting up a potential two-tiered “fiscal cliff” later this year.

      It was possible incoming tax revenue could give the Treasury more room to stay under the new borrowing cap, however, as December and January are historically strong months for tax receipts.

      It wasn’t immediately clear whether Treasury would be able to employ “extraordinary measures,” such as suspending investments of certain government trust funds, to stay within the borrowing cap beyond December. Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters he believes the $480 billion figure includes room for Treasury to use extraordinary measures.

      Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters his staff “thinks this’ll take us into 2022,” though he didn’t put a firm estimate on it. “It just depends, but I think the important thing is Dec. 3 is not a drop-dead date,” he said.

      […]

      Democrats are adamant they won’t use the budget reconciliation process they’re using to advance much of their domestic agenda to raise the debt limit, while Republicans argue that’s the only way to provide long-term stability. Schumer got a parliamentary opinion earlier this year that his side could reopen a previously adopted budget resolution to add new reconciliation instructions, including for a debt limit increase.

      The “Extraordinary” measures have become standard now (the US actually hit the debt limit on August 1 when the previous deferral expired). Usually Treasury can add a few months to the actual default date by deferring interest on federal bonds in federal employee retirement accounts and so forth.

      I agree, this is a temporary victory, and an important one – Democrats were united that Moscow Mitch wasn’t going to dictate policy – and more will be needed to finally end this dangerous tactic by Moscow Mitch and the GQP. I would like to think that S&M will eventually get on board with a filibuster carveout for the debt ceiling and the other vital Democratic priorities, but it’s far from certain and we’re not there yet.

      Get the RB and BIF done, get the voting rights stuff done, etc., then figure out what to do in December about the debt. We need to get significant victories to campaign on to build the majorities in 2022 and beyond.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Martin: Consider this from Machin’s POV, he votes yes, all the GOP twatwaffles in West Virginia will scream “SOCIALISM!” while taking the money. Of course he is saying fuck no, until the GOP votes for it too.

      Zodiac Killer is having a fit because he likely has to be one of GOP sacrificial lambs because Texas is getting so purple, so he wants more GOP senators voting for the debt increase to spread the blame.

      steve g

      I can’t see it. One way or another there will be a vote, and the Democrats will vote in favor. If the Republicans vote against it, it would be ridiculous to then claim it is the Democrats’ fault it didn’t pass.

      Martin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I expect Manchin will eventually vote for the bill. He’s making the point to WV that if a republican were in his seat, they’d get nothing. The machinations aren’t necessarily to shrink the bill, but to put his face as the key to this getting passed in whatever form. Every day this drags out is a free campaign ad for him – provided it eventually passes.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott:

      Democrats were united that Moscow Mitch wasn’t going to dictate policy – and more will be needed to finally end this dangerous tactic by Moscow Mitch and the GQP

      And yet he dictated the policy and they have not ended his use of this dangerous tactic.

      Suzanne

      I will note that Bernie Sanders just let Joe Manchin have it, and I really appreciate it. Bernie is a pain in the ass, but he is ten times the man Joe Manchin is.

      Hildebrand

      @Adam L Silverman: What can he do about the Infrastructure Bill?  If the House votes for it, it goes to the President’s desk.  There are no tricks he can pull to stop that if the Democrats have the votes.

      As far as the Reconciliation bill – do you really think that either Manchin or Sinema are going to want to be seen as McConnell’s stooge?  Really?  How does that benefit them in their negotiations?

      Yes, he is a completely amoral human being, but he isn’t a mythical beast, he can be defeated.  We have to stop imbuing these people with the aura of invincibility and inevitability.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Hildebrand: The regular order infrastructure bill will not come up for a vote in the House if the Senate Democrats do not pass the infrastructure reconciliation bill. So if he can fail the latter, he fails the former.

      As for imbuing him with an aura of invincibility, I’m not. I’m describing, as I’ve been describing, his strategy. When someone can actually point me to a strategy to defeat his by an actual Democrat in the Senate with the actual ability to implement that strategy, then I will happily say that we finally have a chance to defeat him. But no such Democratic strategy exists.

      germy

      Senator McConnell has made a tactical retreat in order to preserve his ability to achieve his actual strategic objectives.

      It seems he’s declared war on the Democratic party.

      I thought lawmakers were supposed to work together for the good of the country.  (pause for laughter and derisive hooting.)  Is he still fighting for the confederacy?

      Geminid

      @Major Major Major Major: Since this is an open thread, I want to say that when I reviewed our back-and-forth the other day about Eric Adams and the New York City electorate, I understood that while I was referencing the Balloon Juice debate about them, you were talking about the real world!

      A classic Yankee trick.

