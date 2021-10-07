Midnight maneuvers:

DEBT CEILING. SCHUMER on Senate floor minutes ago: We have made progress, we are not there yet. Hopefully in the morning. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 7, 2021

This would be (slightly) more entertaining if our whole economy, and the world’s, weren’t being held hostage by the GOP Death Cultists and their plutocrat enablers…

BREAKING: Jen Psaki just slammed Mitch McConnell's proposal to postpone the debt ceiling fight to December: "Why kick the can down the road another couple of weeks? Why create an additional layer of uncertainty? Why not just get it done now?" — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 6, 2021





Democrats are ready to be the grownups in the room on the debt ceiling. We just need the Republicans to get out of our way, stop filibustering this, and stop pushing our economy to the edge of a cliff. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 6, 2021

It sucks that McConnell only agreed to extend the debt ceiling until December, but we said all along that Republicans wouldn’t drive the economy over the cliff. Also, a short ten deal, though deeply imperfect, gives us the space to finish Build Back Better negotiations. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2021

Republican obstruction on the debt limit is putting the savings and pocketbooks of Americans on the line. Senate Republicans need to get out of the way. Read more from my advisors: https://t.co/1b1A398wxJ — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2021

Another way to end this would be to nullify the debt ceiling by just tying it directly to the debt, as @ThePlumLineGS lays out here. https://t.co/zOITyUmWXE The point is to take the bullets out of the gun, by whatever means are available. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 6, 2021

McConnell told his colleagues he’s concerned about pressure on Manchin and Sinema to gut filibuster in order to raise debt ceiling, I’m told. He pointed to this as reason why he is floating short-term increase in order to ease pressure on and push Democrats to use reconcilation — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2021

Is it possible the GOP creates a nihilism loop, where they make things so bad that Democrats do the one thing they could do that would bring about profound policy & political change by restoring majority rule? I’m not a “heighten the contradictions” person, but I’m wondering… — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 5, 2021

A particularly blunt NYT reported piece on McConnell and the debt ceiling, making the case that what he wants is simply chaos https://t.co/k1dwhlV6Jy — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 5, 2021



