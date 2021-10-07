The developer behind the NFT project, 'Evil Ape,' suddenly disappeared along with its Twitter account, website, and $2.7 million. https://t.co/EM7cnTOyfA — VICE (@VICE) October 5, 2021

You knew he was an Evil Ape when you gave him your money... Per Kotaku:

… More than 4,000 NFTs in the “Evolved Apes” offering have been sold since they first went on sale a week ago, according to Vice. Their “origin” comes from several hideous JPGs, which are already a rip-off of the more successful “Bored Ape” series. NFT creator Evil Ape promises not only would buyers receive a “unique NFT trapped inside a lawless land” but also cash giveaways, and an accompanying fighting video game to go along with the useless, ugly-ass images. Then, surprise! On Friday Evil Ape bailed, shutting down the Evolved Apes website and taking its Twitter account with them. They also vanished with the $2.7 million they’d raised by selling idiots a jpg that looks like someone ordered a Gorillaz poster on Wish… Please note here that the artist behind the images, literally the only person who did any real work involved in the NFT, was not paid. And that despite everything that has happened, hundreds of sales have taken place since the move (over $50,000 worth), each one netting Evil Ape 4% in royalties…

NFTs are so monumentally absurd it beggars belief. There are many NFT blockchains. So you could "own" an NFT on one and someone else could "own" *that exact same NFT* on another. Who's to say what's correct? There's no central NFT authority. — Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) October 6, 2021

Also, the article referring to schmucks who bought URLs pointing to JPEGs as "investors" is really humoring them in a way that I think is unnecessary. — Laurie Voss (@seldo) October 6, 2021

But spinning money out of hope & algorithms is a recognized form of religious belief now, and social norms require we treat its believers as something more than dupes for the most amoral among them. From an illuminating thread:

Lets finally talk about how NFTs are a giant scam. (1/) 🧵 — Stephen Diehl (@smdiehl) October 6, 2021

First let’s talk about what the NFT market actually is. Unlike buying bonds, equities, real estate, or actual art you’re not buying something with any tangible existence, rights or utility. You’re buying an expensive entry in someone else’s database. (2/) There is one comparable market to NFTs: The Star Naming Market. Back in the 90s some entrepreneurs found you could convince the public to buy “rights” to name yet-unnamed stars after their loved ones by selling entries in an unofficial register…

(3/)

…

Thing with star registries is they’re not unique and don’t actually convey ownership. The entire grift is in convincing other people that it has meaning. The value of naming is a star is precisely how much bullshit your loved one is willing to buy in this enterprise (5/)

…

NFTs are the evolution of this grift in a more convoluted form. Instead of allegedly buying a star, you’re allegedly buying a JPEG from an artist. Except you’re not buying the image, you’re buying a digitally signed URL to the image. (7/) Except now instead of buying your digital star with dollars there’s a second leg to the scam. You have to purchase the star by exchanging your dollars for some weird token whose value fluctuates on some secondary market. (8/)

…

The core of the NFT grift is outsourcing the marketing for this artificially scare registrar to artists who are forced to pay large sums of money upfront to list URLs to their artwork in the hopes of recovering their lost costs. (10/)

Artists are like hamsters in a wheel that powers a giant casino for crypto bros to gamble on these signed URLs in the hopes that they can flip their purchase around to greater and greater fools for a profit. (11/) https://t.co/GavyASrdhZ — Stephen Diehl (@smdiehl) October 6, 2021

Much more at the link.