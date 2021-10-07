Hollywood Blvd, Saturday, 11:22 AM: ANTI-VAXX PROTESTER: Do you see all of these homeless people around. Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why? HOMELESS PERSON (walking by): Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck. pic.twitter.com/rPskpOqtKs — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 6, 2021





COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are falling and the number of new cases per day is about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months. All are good signs. Not wanting to lose momentum, leaders and employers are seeking more vaccine mandates. https://t.co/vAYj49cD8i — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2021

Had the #COVID19 death rate in the 10 least vaccinated states been the same as the death rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, there would have been 7,623 fewer deaths among older adults during the delta surge in these states. https://t.co/ECAzlG2aHS — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) October 5, 2021

A lot of us still have this idea that the pandemic was super bad at first and then has moderated to just bad. In fact, it's almost as bad as it's ever been and 2021 was worse than 2020. Despite highly effective vaccines that shld keep virtually everyone out of the hospital. https://t.co/UteOKohx2F — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 6, 2021

Most ppl we encounter on Twitter don’t know many who’ve recently been hospitalized or died, bc most ppl we know have been vaccinated. And those who do know ppl who’ve suffered debilitating illnesses or are dying bc of COVID are accepting it, & not changing their behavior/beliefs https://t.co/ZpUEPeVOc2 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 7, 2021

======

This is what world leaders must understand: A pandemic needs a global response. Billions of people still haven't been vaccinated & the more the virus circulates the more it mutates. Experts have no idea where the next deadly variants will appear https://t.co/K4L8uHYJRj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

China is manufacturing vaccines in Africa, filling a critical void. The implications of Beijing’s progression from donating vials of vaccine to setting up production in the continent are hard to ignore https://t.co/kQLCMiy4Sr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

The World Health Organization says it is shipping COVID-19 medical supplies into North Korea. It's a possible sign the North is easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures in order to receive outside help. https://t.co/OA367rnUFF — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

Sydney to exit COVID-19 lockdown next week after vaccination rate hits 70% https://t.co/iueUy1xaun pic.twitter.com/74sAMqF207 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 7, 2021

Every week, thousands of New Zealanders play a lottery in their desperation to come home. Their prize is one of the coveted beds in quarantine hotels. The nation requires everyone — vaccinated against the virus or not — to stay 14 days in hotel isolation.. https://t.co/sp9hpSrLSg — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2021

Russia broke its daily coronavirus deaths record Wednesday, passing 900 fatalities as officials warn that new case numbers have tripled since last fall and are on course to pass the 30,000 markhttps://t.co/cCE3QkS0V3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 6, 2021

Russia hits a record number of daily Covid deaths. The Russian coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported Sunday. The number of new infections in the past day was the 2nd-highest of the year at 25,769 https://t.co/HafATzQNyR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

Sweden suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution because of rare side effects including heart inflammation. In Denmark, people under 18 won't be offered the Moderna shot. https://t.co/IisdZ9Uywt — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 6, 2021

15 African countries hit 10% Covid vaccination goal. Seychelles & Mauritius have fully vaccinated over 60% of their populations, Morocco 48% & Tunisia, Comoros & Cape Verde over 20%. Most African countries that are meeting vax goals have small populations https://t.co/cXk6wgtY6x — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

Underlying question: Is there such a thing as herd immunity against #COVID19 ?

Secondary question: Can said herd immunity be reached via @pfizer vaccination? https://t.co/FNwHWutESC — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 6, 2021

Rich countries are paying more for vaccines—and buying more of them—and that means the supply is falling short in Latin America https://t.co/DfYy0ifk4I — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

JUST IN: Canada PM Justin Trudeau issues Covid-19 vaccine mandate for anyone 12 and older on trains and planes. Trudeau says those who are vaccinated, "deserve the freedom to be safe from Cocivd-19, to have your kids safe from Covid, [and] to get back to the things you love." — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 6, 2021

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine arrives in Antarctica https://t.co/LdZnoWSVpa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 7, 2021

Global airlines wrapped up their first meeting since COVID-19 brought their industry to its knees, voicing optimism about pent-up demand but desperate for governments to harmonize disjointed border rules to avoid slipping back into recession https://t.co/UxzoY5ZnXL pic.twitter.com/xhpGcQjw57 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 6, 2021

=====

A new vaccine strategy is emerging for children: Just 1 dose, for now.

Myocarditis, a rare side effect, occurs mostly after the 2nd dose. So in some countries, officials are trying out single doses for children https://t.co/ThlXLGN0ON — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2021

Delta declining? Not so fast. Public health experts warn it's too early to celebrate. The former head of the FDA told the NY Times the US is riding out "the last major wave." Experts say others have forecast the pandemic's end—they were wrong https://t.co/ulww6qIpX7 pic.twitter.com/bzlChoadDM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

Comparing no vax, @moderna_tx & @pfizer #vaccines: "rate of #SARSCoV2 infection was 16 events per 1000 person-years in the vaccinated group and 210 events per 1000 person-years in the unvaccinated"https://t.co/LpZCPReTPG — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 6, 2021

======

President Biden’s planned vaccine requirement faces a number of tests in coming weeks, as at least two dozen Republican-controlled states prepare legal challenges https://t.co/dBTknJznUY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 5, 2021

Here's why Covid vaccination rates are lower in rural America: New Syracuse Univ study found that a higher Trump vote share & lower educational attainment explained low vax rates. These are the same people flocking to ivermectin. Journal of Rural Health https://t.co/yPgc03ultq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

A survey of nearly 400,000 people incarcerated in American prisons/jails in April 2021 found the daily incidence of #COVID19 was >3 times that seen in general US population, and deaths occurred at a rate 2.5 times that seen in general population.https://t.co/x7pBEWtRNw pic.twitter.com/NCFJDnfABu — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 6, 2021

When two-year-old Adrian James fell ill, his mother didn't think it might be COVID-19. But just days later, he was in the ICU. He is one of nearly 840,000 children in the U.S. under the age of four to have contracted the virus https://t.co/br58wLXCPi pic.twitter.com/XbORU9tq3q — Reuters (@Reuters) October 7, 2021

In Los Angeles, from Nov 4th, people 12+ have to be vaccinated to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, malls, salons, & other indoor facilities. Excellent. Other cities need to follow suit. (And we need a secure, reliable proof of vax system.) https://t.co/3k765vdWAf — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 7, 2021

Republicans in Arkansas, who ended unemployment benefits early this summer, are now trying to create an unemployment payment system for people fired for refusing vaccine mandates https://t.co/V0dna3P28F — Eli Rosenberg (@emrosenberg) October 6, 2021

There’s been a free, safe and effective vaccine available all year basically 200k Republicans killed themselves this year to own to libs https://t.co/uMSzEazBwx — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 6, 2021

i very much worry that the culture of impunity that we've allowed anti-vaxxers to perpetuate (and broadcast live on facebook) is going to run straight into the stand your ground culture we've decided to tolerate https://t.co/cHjWYACY9i — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 6, 2021

4/ Bigger picture: Heard of parental protests about masks in schools, yes? Feel like a new culture war is brewing? You'll shocked to learn that GOP megadonors are astroturfing all over this. Story @isaacstanbecker https://t.co/GHLxfw1muK pic.twitter.com/AbVlQp16tm — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) October 6, 2021

This is by Hugh Hewitt. Saved you a click. https://t.co/it29qdyZlT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 7, 2021

Is it time for Hugh Hewitt to admit he whored for Trump to get his loser kid a job? https://t.co/rTDr3CxM4W — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 7, 2021