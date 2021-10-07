Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 6-7

by

  • Baud
  • Central Planning
  • NeenerNeener
  • YY_Sima Qian

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website says 257 new cases yesterday, 3.7% test positivity.
      NYSDOH says 216 new cases.

      We’re not doing well up here.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/6 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 24 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 195 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed cases (15 mild & 46 moderate) in the city. The last Medium Risk zone has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • At Quanzhou 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Xiamen 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 126 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 1 village & 2 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.

      Heilongjiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 78 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 77 active domestic confirmed (62 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. Xinglong Township in Bayan County remains at High Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Yili Prefecture in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both at the 62nd Regiment, 4th Division of the Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps (XPCC). Administratively, the 4th Div. is the same entity as Cocodala County, which is adjacent to Horgos. Cocodala had implemented movement restrictions when the initial 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were reported by Horgos on 10/3 & started mass screening of all residents. The 2 domestic asymptomatic cases reported yesterday were found during the 3rd round of mass screening. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Horgos) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases (2 each at Cocodala & Horgos) at Yili.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/6, China reported 25 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 13 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese nationals returning from Laos & a Chinese truck driver returning from Laos; all via land border crossing
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Uganda (via & Amsterdam Schiphol), Brazil (via Switzerland), Suriname (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Russia; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mauritania (via Paris CdG); the case had arrived at Shanghai on 9/21, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative 4 times, upon release from quarantine on 10/5 the case flew back to Weihai & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/6
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Algeria & Cambodia
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Copenhagen)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Tanzania
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Pakistan
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the DRC (via Nairobi)
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 symptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 symptomatic case, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 53 confirmed cases recovered (25 imported), 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 1,916 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 810 active confirmed cases in the country (527 imported), 1 in serious condition (imported), 357 active asymptomatic cases (341 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 25,637 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/6, 2,216.382M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 954K doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/7, Hong Kong reported 8 new positive cases, all imported (coming from Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, all had been fully vaccinated).

      Central Planning

      The anti-vax mindset has infected people in my large corp that have to upgrade their iPhones. “How dare I be FORCED to upgrade my personal device. I don’t want my device to be SLOWED DOWN BY IOS15”

      Sheesh. How about corporate pays for your service and they decide what it needs to safely connect to the network? Or maybe IT knows more than you. Or maybe you make good money so just go buy a new fucking phone? I desperately want to ask if they are republican and anti-vax, but I’m pretty sure I know the answer (and I want to keep my job).

