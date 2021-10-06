Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Some Genuinely Good News

It’s nowhere near perfect, of course, but here’s to fewer dead kids and a new treatment breakthrough:

Malaria kills about half a million people each year, nearly all of them in sub-Saharan Africa — including 260,000 children under 5. The new vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, rouses a child’s immune system to thwart Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria pathogens and the most prevalent in Africa.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the vaccine, the first step in a process that should lead to wide distribution in poor countries. To have a malaria vaccine that is safe, moderately effective and ready for distribution is “a historic event,” said Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the W.H.O.’s global malaria program.

The vaccine, called Mosquirix, is not just a first for malaria — it is the first developed for any parasitic disease. Parasites are much more complex than viruses or bacteria, and the quest for a malaria vaccine has been underway for a hundred years…

In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 50 percent against severe malaria in the first year, but the figure dropped close to zero by the fourth year. And the trials did not directly measure the vaccine’s impact on deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with countless other intractable problems.

But severe malaria accounts for up to half of malaria deaths and is considered “a reliable proximal indicator of mortality,” said Dr. Mary Hamel, who leads the W.H.O.’s malaria vaccine implementation program. “I do expect we will see that impact.”…

The malaria parasite, carried by mosquitoes, is a particularly insidious enemy, because it can strike the same person over and over. In many parts of sub-Saharan Africa, even those where most people sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets, children have on average six malaria episodes a year.

Even when the disease is not fatal, the repeated assault on their bodies can permanently alter the immune system, leaving them weak and vulnerable to other pathogens.

Malaria research is littered with vaccine candidates that never made it past clinical trials. Bed nets, the most widespread preventive measure, cut malaria deaths in children under 5 only by about 20 percent.

Against that backdrop, the new vaccine, even with modest efficacy, is the best new development in the fight against the disease in decades, some experts said…

The next step is for Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to determine that the vaccine is a worthwhile investment. If the organization’s board approves the vaccine — not guaranteed, given the vaccine’s moderate efficacy and the many competing priorities — Gavi will purchase the vaccine for countries that request it, a process that is expected to take at least a year.

But as with Covid-19, problems with vaccine production and supply could considerably delay progress. And the pandemic has also diverted resources and attention from other diseases, said Deepali Patel, who leads malaria vaccine programs at Gavi…

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Also good news:

      Via bluegal

      Today marks nine months since the Capitol riots. Where the prosecution effort stands:- 630 people federally charged (2 have died)- 96 guilty pleas- 12 sentenced- 73 people in pretrial custody/awaiting a detention hearing (+5 where I haven’t confirmed their status yet)— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 6, 2021

    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      even those where most people sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets, children have on average six malaria episodes a year.

      Good Christ.

    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Excellent news.

      I’d love good news on infrastructure, voting rights, and climate policy.

      Then, of course, insurrectionists getting shit-canned, and Trumplings facing the music.

    6. 6.

      debbie

      I believe I heard that this is a series of four injections. I hope that doesn’t become a problem getting people to keep to the schedule.

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this. I saw it earlier.

      I have vague recollection from a few months ago that some were claiming that vaccines weren’t good enough to roll out now because of the risk of making the parasite(s) even more drug resistant. I wasn’t able to find that in a quick search – I’m sure the experts have considered that and all it entails.

      A bit on the larger context:

      Dramatic progress over the past two decades has prevented 1.5 billion malaria infections and saved 7.6 million lives. PMI has been a key driver of this progress, providing approximately $8 billion in country support to expand access to malaria-fighting tools, support frontline and community health workers, and strengthen health systems across Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

      But this historic progress is in danger. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates there were 229 million malaria infections and 409,000 deaths worldwide in 2019 —figures that have stopped declining since 2015. Efforts to achieve ambitious global targets to reduce malaria dramatically have fallen short. In the past decade, global funding for malaria has plateaued despite increasing U.S. government investments, and the resource gap grows each year. The unmet need in global malaria funding has slowed progress and threatens to reverse gains.

      […]

      Yet, unprecedented opportunities offer hope. The world’s first malaria vaccine paired with existing proven interventions could dramatically reduce cases and severe disease and ultimately reduce malaria deaths. Strategic investments in community health systems and surveillance can fight malaria, extend care to the unreached, and strengthen pandemic preparedness and response. Innovations to combat insecticide and drug resistance and improvements in data and supply systems mean that optimal interventions can be deployed where they are needed most. Strong global partnerships can ensure a healthy, resilient market for lifesaving prevention and treatment products.

      We cannot afford to lose the hard-won gains against malaria. PMI’s 2021-2026 Strategy, End Malaria Faster, aims to address these threats and take advantage of opportunities to end malaria within our lifetime. The U.S. government’s goal is to prevent malaria cases, reduce malaria deaths and illness, and accelerate toward elimination in PMI partner countries. Building on the progress to date, PMI will work with national malaria programs in countries that account for 80 percent of the global malaria burden to drive toward the global goals of saving more than four million lives and averting over one billion cases by 2025.

      […]

      (PMI is the Presidential Malaria Initiative set up by W in 2005.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      @Baud: ​
       

      I think the next decade is going to see a revolution in vaccines and treatments.

      I think so too. Even with just malaria. This new vaccine has a 50% success rate, which sounds pretty low, but the first shingles vaccine was approved in 2006 with that success level, and in 2017 Shingrix was released with a 90% rate.

      And mRNA sounds like it’s going to be useful across the board, for cancer and a lot of other things.

      I also saw a thing recently where researchers were working on a generic coronavirus vaccine which would be effective against all coronaviruses, which would mean… a Cure For The Common Cold!

    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Will take our good news where we find it.  Reducing and eventually eradicating malaria and parasites is a moon shot.

      I heart science, and being among people who respect (and expect more) of science and progress

      I’m happy that Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter lived to see this rollout.  The Carter Center has worked hard on Guinea Worm eradication, for which no vaccination exists.  They have to be thrilled to see a malaria vaccine.

    13. 13.

      CarolPW

      My sister is taking her beloved (by both of us) westie Bean to the emergency vet for euthanasia. He has significantly outlived the breed expectation and has been on a long downhill slide. I had offered to find a vet that would come put him down at home, the preferred option, because having her deal with that while taking care of a failing dog seemed a lot to ask. I have had that phone number ready, along with the number of a 24-hr emergency vet if either the home-option vet was not available or not available soon enough. I have been dreading the call for those numbers, and it came today.

      At-home option was not until Monday, and since he is in some distress she is off to the emergency vet. Only good thing is it is the vet is the same one we used for our pets when we were kids in the 1950s.

      Bean, my beloved dog Puck, and my equally beloved two cats (one brought from Iraq by her daughter and the other I got to keep him company) were all alive 3 years ago. Bean is the last, and I am bereft.

    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      I would imagine that Carter Center teams will be part of the malaria vaccine distribution/administration program. It’s right up their alley.

      And quite right, Jimmy and Rosalynn must be personally thrilled at this good news

    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      This is really terrific news. Massive props to all the people who’ve worked on this for what probably feels like 1000 years.

      In very very different, less important, but also terrific news, the trailer for Cyrano dropped, and hot damn, this looks good. Huzzah for Peter Dinklage getting cast in a romantic lead role!

    25. 25.

      CarolPW

      @Benw: I was surprised to find it was equally hard when you aren’t the one actually having to do it, but only adjacent. The four pets spent years together because my sister stayed here often while we worked on a proeject we were doing in Oregon, and it is really hard to lose the last one.

