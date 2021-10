Here’s something to get us in the Halloween spirit:

This continues to be the greatest squirrel feeder ever pic.twitter.com/SL180o2QrV — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 4, 2021

I only have one occasional squirrel visitor to my porch feeders, and I can’t see playing such a trick on poor Eloise since she’s so polite and unassuming. But damn, it’s funny! (Maybe it’s the movement of the paws that make it so hilarious?)

Open thread!