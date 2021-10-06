Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Time to Go Through Your Pet Photos for the BJ Calendar

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

Start your engines!

Time to start going through your pet photos for the 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar!

Be sure to look for high quality photos – in terms of resolution.  The really low resolution photos have to be really small in the calendar, so think big if you have them!  Otherwise, low res and small beats not being in the calendar at all.  :-)

All you photographers out there, let me know if you want your photo to be in the running for calendar cover(s) this year.

Some time in the next few days, I’ll put up a link where you can upload your photos.

Totally open thread.

      jackmac

      We lost two cats in the last year (both veterans of previous BJ calendars). But have a worthy successor — a bruiser named Rocco — who needs to be introduced!

      pat

      I’ve got one ready to go!  Pablo sitting in a shoe box.  I used it for the cover of the calendar I put together (photos of birds, flowers, bugs, in the months that they were photographed.)  My journey through the year, so to speak.

