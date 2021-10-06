All of Political Twitter at Rod Dreher today pic.twitter.com/MzXv8j3ojg — Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) October 5, 2021

The opening to Dreher’s latest article is, indeed, being shared all over twitter — almost always without a link. I try, for fairness, to at least *skim* anything I post here, but as it turns out it’s not only Dreher, he got it past the censors at American Conservative, and frankly I do enough for you people without risking my hard drive along with my blood pressure. So, let it be known, there’s a reason well beyond the usual NSFW I’m putting this below the fold…

Why do people keep treating Rod Dreher as a serious intellectual? pic.twitter.com/C8jxu63Zin — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) October 5, 2021

I saw the screen cap going around and I didn't believe it was real until I saw it on the American Conservative website. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) October 5, 2021

Because on the right this IS serious intellectualism. — Barry Bonds juiced for our sins (@4to15character) October 5, 2021

Excited for Rod Dreher and Andrew Sullivan to start their new publication, the Caucasian Journal of Unsolicited Genital Appraisal — Abbott and Costello Meet Sam Thielman (@samthielman) October 6, 2021

Maybe not being recognized by the Pope broke something in Dreher’s brain.

While everybody is talking about Rod Dreher, let’s remember the time he thought the Pope read his book and knew who he was until he got dunked on back to the Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/rnlJ7c7epe — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 5, 2021