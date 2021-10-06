Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Right-Wing Pundits After Dark Open Thread: Rod Dreher’s Root Problem

The opening to Dreher’s latest article is, indeed, being shared all over twitter — almost always without a link. I try, for fairness, to at least *skim* anything I post here, but as it turns out it’s not only Dreher, he got it past the censors at American Conservative, and frankly I do enough for you people without risking my hard drive along with my blood pressure. So, let it be known, there’s a reason well beyond the usual NSFW I’m putting this below the fold…

Maybe not being recognized by the Pope broke something in Dreher’s brain.

    6Comments

    1.

      opiejeanne

      Still shaking my head over his wording and choice of subject. This man needs an editor, . And a good kicking.

    4.

      oldster

      Bad people just assume that everyone else has their character flaws. It’s why loss-prevention HR asks prospective employees to estimate how common pilferage is. If they say, “everybody takes something from work now and then,” well, it’s a flag .

      And racists are just sure that the rest of us are stone-cold racist, too, if we’d just stop acting so hypocritical high and mighty for a change.

      That’s why a bold truth-teller like Dreher is sure that he can lead off with, “everybody treated the black kid in class like a freak-show, amirite?” and the rest of us will be nodding along.

      The sounds you hear are not murmurs of agreement, Mr Dreher, they are gag-reflexes.

    5.

      montanareddog

      @John Revolta: Ain’t that the truth.

      How long before he claims someone must have hacked his TAC login? If I were Mrs Dreher (thankfully, I am not), I would be considering an intervention.

      Looking forward to Suzanne’s opinion if she is around this late.

