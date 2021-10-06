On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

BillinGlendaleCA

This was supposed to be a short morning hike from the Victory Blvd. trailhead to Lasky Mesa and back, about a 1 1/2 mile hike a the most. I made a wrong turn and ended up hiking down to Las Virgenes Canyon, then up to Lasky Mesa about a 4 to 5 mile hike. Lasky Mesa is a elevated plain about 1 1/2 miles north of the the 101 freeway west of the San Fernando Valley. I was used as a location for quite a few westerns in the first half of the 20th century and was slated for housing development in the second half of the century.

I was saved from development and is now part of the Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space that extends from the northern terminus of Las Virgenes Canyon Road all the way to the Santa Susana Field Lab. Unlike the area around the field lab which is rocky, the area around Lasky Mesa is rolling hills covered in grasses with oak trees doting the landscape. This area burned completely in the Woolsey fire 3 years ago and some of the oak trees didn’t make it, but ended up being some of my favorite subjects to shoot for this hike.