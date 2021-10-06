Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Just a few bad apples.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

The willow is too close to the house.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This fight is for everything.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

This blog will pay for itself.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We still have time to mess this up!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Good luck with your asparagus.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Lasky Mesa

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Lasky Mesa

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

BillinGlendaleCA

This was supposed to be a short morning hike from the Victory Blvd. trailhead to Lasky Mesa and back, about a 1 1/2 mile hike a the most. I made a wrong turn and ended up hiking down to Las Virgenes Canyon, then up to Lasky Mesa about a 4 to 5 mile hike. Lasky Mesa is a elevated plain about 1 1/2 miles north of the the 101 freeway west of the San Fernando Valley. I was used as a location for quite a few westerns in the first half of the 20th century and was slated for housing development in the second half of the century.

I was saved from development and is now part of the Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space that extends from the northern terminus of Las Virgenes Canyon Road all the way to the Santa Susana Field Lab. Unlike the area around the field lab which is rocky, the area around Lasky Mesa is rolling hills covered in grasses with oak trees doting the landscape. This area burned completely in the Woolsey fire 3 years ago and some of the oak trees didn’t make it, but ended up being some of my favorite subjects to shoot for this hike.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 6
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

The trailhead at the west end of Victory Blvd.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 5
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

A tree among the grasses on the slopes of Lasky Mesa.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 4
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

A lone tree high on the hill, at this point I knew I was going the wrong way.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 3
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

The trail followed the now dry creek down to the Las Virgenes Canyon trailhead.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 2
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

Climbing up out of the canyon to Lasky Mesa, a dead oak tree was at the top of the hill. I really loved this once proud tree and it’s dark form against the blue sky.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa 1
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

Another dead oak, shot from a distance.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lasky Mesa
Los Angeles, CASeptember 12, 2021

Lasky Mesa affords a view of both the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast as well as the Santa Monica Mountains as seen here to the southwest.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • MomSense
  • montanareddog
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.