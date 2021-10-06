When patients argue they don't know what's in a coronavirus vaccine, one Louisiana doctor says he shows them the ingredients in Twinkies. We talked to him and other doctors around the U.S. frustrated with vaccine misinformation. https://t.co/RSjGls2qJL — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2021





Covid shots saved the lives of 39,000 older & disabled people in the United States through May of this year, according to a new federal report. From Jan-May, vaccination prevented ~265k cases, 107k hospitalizations & 39k deaths among Medicare recipients https://t.co/eTPDG4f37X pic.twitter.com/KE7gfnZr5l — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

The pandemic brought to the surface a tide of inequalities and disparities, especially when it comes to excess deaths. New report in the Annals of Internal Medicine: https://t.co/Zu2nTwNqbR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

NEW: We've launched a U.S. international #COVID19 vaccine donation tracker, which will be updated daily. See U.S. donation deliveries by country, region, income, product, delivery mechanism, and more (and download the data), here: https://t.co/BY8SVpcw1G — Jen Kates (@jenkatesdc) October 5, 2021

S.Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults https://t.co/tEAOdL77Ua pic.twitter.com/ncfpuHY8Kr — Reuters (@Reuters) October 6, 2021

the covid picture in singapore is *good*. the vaccines are doing exactly what they should. cases are going up, but serious illness and death are not. children appear to be at very little risk — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 6, 2021

Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill https://t.co/KQHAxINRqx pic.twitter.com/nqjJt47lH8 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 6, 2021

Of course, Russia is massaging its pandemic numbers. But the pattern of such massaging is what its citizens are supposed to understand: If the state (now) says the numbers are bad and getting steadily worse, that’s significant!

Russia broke its daily coronavirus deaths record Wednesday, passing 900 fatalities as officials warn that new case numbers have tripled since last fall and are on course to pass the 30,000 markhttps://t.co/cCE3QkS0V3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 6, 2021

Portugal has nearly run out of people to vaccinate. What comes next?https://t.co/LVXxEou6BH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 1, 2021

Schools in England drop mask mandates, but questions rise along w cases. England is taking more risks than many US schools as a way of returning to normal. Many parents approve, but more than 180,000 students have been absent in recent weeks https://t.co/931MATzGp3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

Republic of Ireland 'close to suppressing' Covid https://t.co/dGKoFx8AoC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 5, 2021

Rapid at-home tests are about to become more widely available, according to the FDA. Competing at-home tests have been available for months, but Acon Lab's test, newly authorized by the FDA, is expected to double rapid at-home testing capacity in the US https://t.co/lL9bmqCQ26 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

COVID vaccines cut the risk of transmitting Delta — but not for long. People who receive 2 Covid shots & later contract the Delta variant are less likely to infect close contacts than are unvaccinated people with Delta https://t.co/tq5CLRdazo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

For the unvaccinated, reinfection by SARSCoV2 is likely, according to new research, which found protection after natural infection is short-lived. Study is the 1st to determine the potential for reinfection after natural infection among the unvaccinated https://t.co/ysavGcJwQq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

Study reveals why some people get Covid toe condition https://t.co/1jStrJgij9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 6, 2021

Hospital network says it will deny transplants to the unvaccinated in ‘almost all situations.’ A Colorado-health system says it's denying organ transplants to unvaxxed patients citing studies showing they're more likely to die if they get Covid https://t.co/8tS719EGp9 pic.twitter.com/gSHwyj44KC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

A maker of rapid Covid tests recalls nearly 200,000 kits over concerns of false positives. The Australian company traced the problem to variations in the quality of a single, unidentified material https://t.co/z93RghCxhW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

The cardiovascular burden of COVID-19 at 1 year follow-up of over 150,000 individuals, in comparison with controls, is substantial https://t.co/8BIzkMD5OX#LongCovid @DeptVetAffairs by @zalaly and colleagues pic.twitter.com/Bw4oxeHqK2 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 5, 2021

Nearly a quarter of parents say they have a child who had to quarantine for possible #COVID19 exposure since the school year began, as the pandemic continues to disrupt in-person classes. https://t.co/jimhTKytnA — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) October 5, 2021

Hospitals in less-vaccinated areas are struggling financially as infections mount. Covid is burdening U.S. hospitals with extra labor costs at the rate of about $24 billion a year https://t.co/M5x78zWRAP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

“Parents are exhausted on a level we’ve not seen before.” Between the exhaustion of worrying about COVID-19 exposure and the need to navigate policies at schools and day care centers, the pandemic is still agonizing for families. https://t.co/ztKUBUYGNl — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2021

The biggest employers are successfully enacting vaccine mandates. Many smaller ones need help. https://t.co/RCdgxUirXX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 5, 2021

The Treasury Department has ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using federal pandemic funding on grants to schools without mask mandates. It’s the latest push back by the Biden administration against Republican governors who oppose the mandates.https://t.co/cFs9hZ8Ezo — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2021

Covid cases in kids are soaring. In Tennessee, most remain unmasked and unvaccinated. The state has been the site of super-crazy school board meetings where parents have threatened the lives of public health officials who support masks https://t.co/0fMCAjIiJY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 6, 2021

Texas anti-vaxxers importing supplies from China. Counterfeit vaccine cards & ivermectin headed to Houston seized in Chicago. US Customs officers confiscated 4 packages bound for Houston & Seagraves Texas. 21 fake vax cards in 1 package, 20 in another https://t.co/GOcO0mnBOM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

they called the paratroopers on d-day "heroes" yet when uncle pete cut a bunch of holes in his parachute then flattened himself on the roof of the cheesecake factory he was "a lunatic." what could explain this? pic.twitter.com/E0nEbsRPDG — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) October 5, 2021

the vaccine is free The vaccine is free Stop humping Joe Rogan's leg for five seconds and repeat after me THE VACCINE IS FREE pic.twitter.com/ETQnnhJINb — Syndicalist Weedle Collective (@Weedledouble) October 5, 2021