Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The revolution will be supervised.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

What fresh hell is this?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Everybody saw this coming.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The math demands it!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 5-6

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

Of course, Russia is massaging its pandemic numbers. But the pattern of such massaging is what its citizens are supposed to understand: If the state (now) says the numbers are bad and getting steadily worse, that’s significant!

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Butter Emails!!!
  • debbie
  • Geminid
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

       

      On 10/5 China reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 23 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 219 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Quanzhou the 7 remaining domestic confirmed cases recovered.
      • Xiamen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village & 2 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 81 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate, at Bayan County, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 9/27. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 80 active domestic confirmed (65 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. Xinglong Township in Bayan County remains at High Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Horgos border crossing in Yili Prefecture, Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/3. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases there.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/1. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/5, China reported 24 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 11 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 13 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; all via land border crossing
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Senegal (via & Paris CdG) & Georgia (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a Japanese national coming from Japan
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from South Korea
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Germany 
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Israel
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning Vietnam; the case arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on 9/20, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/4 the case flew back to Qingdao & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/5
      • Xiamen in Fijian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals each returning frok the UAE & the US
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Serbia (via Frankfurt)
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 a symptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 44 confirmed cases recovered (19 imported), 7 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case (imported), & 1,285 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 838 active confirmed cases in the country (527 imported), 2 in serious condition (1 imported), 352 active asymptomatic cases (338 imported), 0 suspect cases. 26,852 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/4, 2,215.428M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 864K doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/5, Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, all imported (coming from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Ukraine & Russia, 4 of whom had been fully vaccinated).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Come on Akil Vicks, I know you’ve repeated it 500,000 times already. That just means you have only about 10 million before that we go on to the next thing. Just stretch out and float your way to the top.

      It’s easy to laugh at people eating “horse paste.” But the widespread willingness to take off-label treatments and drugs formulated for animals stems from problems in our privatized health care system, from domestic pharma prices to global vaccine inequality.

      What do you mean, “take these shackles off?”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My oldest Sis got a breakthru infection last week. Kicked her ass for the first few days but on the recovery now. Very happy she got the shot.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @prostratedragon:

      But the widespread willingness to take off-label treatments and drugs formulated for animals stems from problems in our privatized health care system, from domestic pharma prices to global vaccine inequality.

      Huh? How did he ever get from one to the other?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Benw

      I know cognitive dissonance isn’t a thing anymore, but do you tweet support for our brave selfless essential healthcare heroes while standing outside the hospital threatening to kill them or like later on?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Punchy

      We just had our 1st coworker COVID death.  Approx 2 mins of sympathy before it became known he was extremely anti-vax.  Suddenly, I couldnt care less.  Im heartless this way towards these idiots.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Liberals may laugh at it, but people’s willingness to take unproven COVID treatments — even those not meant for our species — is based on the inequities created by profit-seeking pharmaceutical companies.

      What hot garbage is this?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 9,380 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,303,837 cases. It also reports 117 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 26,876 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.24% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.87.

      800 confirmed cases are in ICU, 348 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 13,045 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,144,681 patients recovered – 93.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      11 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,547 clusters. 932 clusters are currently active; 4,615 clusters are now inactive.

      9,367 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 1,496 local cases: 23 in clusters, 441 close-contact screenings, and 1,032 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,170 cases: 43 in clusters, 720 close-contact screenings, and 407 other screenings. Selangor reports 1,116 cases: 46 in clusters, 568 close-contact screenings, and 502 other screenings. Johor reports 1,105 cases: 181 in clusters, 491 close-contact screenings, and 433 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 787 local cases: four in clusters, 431 close-contact screenings, and 352 other screenings. Terengganu reports 704 cases: five in clusters, 564 close-contact screenings, and 135 other screenings.

      Perak reports 629 cases: 19 in clusters, 336 close-contact screenings, and 274 other screenings.Penang reports 623 cases: 15 in clusters, 199 close-contact screenings, and 409 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 556 cases: nine in clusters, 323 close-contact screenings, and 224 other screenings. Pahang reports 511 cases: 33 in clusters, 327 close-contact screenings, and 151 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 212 local cases: one in a cluster, 82 close-contact screenings, and 129 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 199 local cases: six in clusters, 99 close-contact screenings, and 94 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 191 cases: 32 in clusters, 89 close-contact screenings, and 70 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 42 cases: nine in clusters, nine close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 18 cases: 15 close-contact screenings and three other screenings. Labuan reports eight cases: three close-contact screenings and five other screenings.

      13 new cases today are imported: seven in Sarawak, three in Sabah, two in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Melaka.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 224,034 doses of vaccine on 5th October: 122,153 first doses and 101,881 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 44,707,925 doses administered: 24,085,144 first doses and 20,819,254 second doses. 73.8% of the population have received their first dose, while 63.8% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      New Deal democrat

      It has turned into 3 separate stories in the US. In the originally hard hit South, cases are down about 53,000/day from their peak of 94,000 or close to 60%. In the rest of the country, cases are only down about 10,000 to about 65,000/day, or about 15%. And cases are actually increasing across almost the entire border with Canada.

      While thankfully, there has not been a new peak due to the reopening of schools (although Delta is targeting children more commonly), it’s as if the better pandemic measures in the North and West Coast acted mainly to “flatten the curve” among the groups most vulnerable. That cases continue to rise in heavily vaccinated northern New England is particularly depressing, since it means 70% of the population fully vaccinated is not enough.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat:

       That cases continue to rise in heavily vaccinated northern New England is particularly depressing, since it means 70% of the population fully vaccinated is not enough.

      The real trouble spots in northern New England are not 70% fully vaccinated, they’re in the fifties. There’s some spillover to adjoining areas with more vaccination. Some of the towns with high vaccination had a spike but are already recovering.

      Essex County, MA is about 68% fully vaxxed and cases are finally dropping here, but our ICUs are overstressed mostly because we had a shortage of beds to begin with. I’ve been eyeing the situation further north with apprehension though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Diapers are the latest pandemic shortage
      [snip]
      Diaper banks across the country have reported recent surges in families who couldn’t afford diapers. WestSide Baby, which is based in Seattle, distributed 2.4 million diapers last year, up 60% from 1.5 million in 2019, according to Sarah Cody Roth, the organization’s executive director. WestSide Baby is on track this year to meet or exceed last year’s total, she said.

      Diaper banks in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania have reported similar trends. Many banks give families 50 diapers per month, which covers about two weeks, said Cathy Battle, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank. That is often not enough for families who can’t afford diapers. Source

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      One of the members of my six-person team at work died from COVID back in the early days. A second one’s been on leave for more than a month. I spent an awful lot of time messaging back and forth with her about getting vaccinated. She wasn’t dismissing the disease, but she objected to any suggestion that vaccines could be required, and she totally freaked out about it at the last team meeting she attended. And with a child! I just don’t get people anymore.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      @New Deal democrat:

      70% is definitely not enough.  In Maine we have coddled these idiot antivaxxers for decades by allowing religious and philosophical exemptions for school vaccine requirements.  We finally ended it in 2018 and it took effect this year.  They tried to repeal the law with a citizen referendum but it failed. The problem is I think a lot of these assholes moved here, burrowed in to the woo woo medicine culture and fed their purity fetishes.  No poison is going to render their little Johnny impure.
      Then there are TFG cultists from rural counties who have clogged up our hospitals thanks to their idiocy and selfishness.

      I’m so done with them.  They should be denied access to hospitals if they didn’t get vaccinated.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @MomSense: I’ve been looking at the NYT maps. The Maine counties where the big infection spike is happening are about 54, 55% vaccinated. But if you look at the hospitalization map, they’re taking up all the beds in Bangor, where local vaccination is higher.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato: The way I interpreted that statement is that loads of people think that pharma companies are profit-seeking (true) and that they will push doctors to prescribe drugs with perhaps-not-that-high efficacy (somewhat true, Aduhelm comes to mind) if they are profitable, and so pharma companies are likely pushing stuff that doesn’t work against Covid (that’s a leap). Where their logic totally falls apart is that the horse-paste and crazy supplement companies are also seeking profit and thus have the same motivation to push shit that doesn’t work, only they get to do it with even less regulation and quality control. WINNING!

      Maybe that isn’t what Jacobin meant, but the profit-seeking of pharma companies does freak a lot of people out.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Yup.  I live and work in a county which is the 2nd or 3rd (depending on the day) most vaccinated county in the country and they’re filling up our hospitals, too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Butter Emails!!!

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I’ve read a similar article lacking Jacobins signature obstinate wrong headed trollishness. It seems pretty clear that lack of resources and lack of experience with or even shitty treatment by the medical system is going to lead to distrust and avoidance of the system and adoption of alternatives by marginalized populations.

      You can definitely extend that to Covid vaccination rates of minority groups in the US. Historical and current bad treatment by our medical system combined with a lack of access and inability to take a day off for those in poverty almost certainly impacted vaccination rates.

      It’s fucking stupid to pretend it’s the driving force behind the just say neigh to the Covid vaccine movement. I mean just look at the partisan breakdown in the US. Democrats, who are the less affluent, less white party crush Republicans in there vaccination rate.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.