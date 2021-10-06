Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Beyond Disappointing – The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Ugly Truths, Good People and Hope for a Better Future

It’s beyond disappointing.  The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has been declared dead in the Senate.  Apparently as dead and George Floyd himself.

I hesitate to say anything in this climate where we are outraged all the time, but it would be wrong to let this happen quietly, going by without notice.

I am appalled and enraged.  I know the democrats can’t do this stuff by themselves, or by “Democrats – 2”, but geez, when Republicans cannot even agree that it’s not okay to murder black men, I don’t even know where to start.

I am of the opinion that the Democrats aren’t pushing in a few areas because they want to get the current 2 bills passed before they take on the third rails of policing.

What can we do to help get the Justice In Policing Act passed?  There must be something we can do.  There’s always something we can do, right?

Update:  News that came in after writing the original post:

Texas board recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 arrest  (Washington Post)

A Texas board on Monday recommended a full posthumous pardon for George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest made by a former Houston police officer now charged with murder in a botched 2019 drug raid. The officer’s case history has come under scrutiny amid allegations that he falsified evidence in previous arrests.

…years before his death, Floyd was arrested in his hometown of Houston for selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting. Gerald Goines, an undercover narcotics officer who made the arrest, claimed Floyd had given the drugs to an unnamed informant. Floyd initially battled the charge, but facing a 25-year sentence if the case went to trial, he later pleaded guilty and served 10 months in state prison.

..But his family has said the 2004 arrest is what began the unraveling of his life.

Sorry for shouting, but in what world does it make sense that someone charged with $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting can face a 25-year sentence if the case goes to trial???

So this first (likely bogus) arrest not only sent a man to jail for 10 months, but may well have triggered the unraveling of the life of  George Floyd.  It’s no wonder that he had an anxiety attack when the police were shoving him into the back of their vehicle on the day George Floyd lost his life.

It’s not just policing that needs to change.  It’s also prosecuting.  I may not remember his name, but I am still gutted at the thought of the remarkable young man who took his own life several years ago after being threatened with a ridiculous sentence by prosecutors.

    21 Comments

    Baud

      Baud

      Last I heard, they reached some type of compromise, but both the civil rights groups and be police groups felt it gave up too much.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      I am of the opinion that the Democrats aren’t pushing in a few areas because they want to get the current 2 bills passed before they take on the third rails of policing.

      Doesn’t matter where/when during the session the Democrats start pushing for police reform. While there are almost certainly many Republican legislators who would secretly welcome the passage of the current bipartisan and reconciliation funding bills, the number of R’s willing to buck the Pro Cop Law and Order in their DNA is probably much, much smaller. Passing legislation that will have a meaningful impact on policing will make the reconciliation bill look like a walk in the park.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s a terrible thing, and I’ll continue to feel fear when I see police.  But …. as for the GrOPers, why are we surprised?  This is who they are.  This is *all* they are.  They are defined by the necks, the faces, upon which they stomp their boots.

      Like CassandraLeo says over at LG&M: ceterum censeo factio republicana esse delendam

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      “the remarkable young man who took his own life several years ago after being threatened with a ridiculous sentence by prosecutors.”

      Are you referring to Aaron Swartz?
      That is a sad and infuriating story.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      The thing that struck me when the group announced the impasse was GOP Senator Scott’s bald-faced, self-serving lie about what tanked the deal. From NBC News:

      Scott in his statement suggested that Democrats wanted to defund the police. The bill would have added millions of dollars to police departments to help with data collection and mental health resources. But a spokeswoman for Sen. Scott says that “disqualifying departments from grants cuts off a crucial funding stream.”

      What bullshit. The bottom line is that congress is made up of a political party and a cult. We won’t get any worthwhile legislation that requires the cooperation of the cultists. We are further limited in what we can do by the 4% of the Democratic caucus that’s more interested in protecting institutions and arcane rules than the country. It really is depressing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: We really need a fundamental review of our criminal sentencing standards.    I worry though that if we try to do it now, we will find ourselves just cranking up the penalties for everything rather than reducing them to a rational level.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s not just policing that needs to change. It’s also prosecuting.

      It’s even more. It’s the whole damn culture.

      At base, I tend to be a pretty incremental soul, but there sure are times when I’m in total alignment with the blow-everything-up-and-let-god-sort-it-out contingent.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Chetan Murthy: There are continuing examples.

      After years of no, or few suicides, five people on Rikers Island have taken their lives over the last nine months, the highest total in at least a decade.

      Those are people in pre-trial detention – they haven’t been convicted of anything.

      There are too many unchecked opportunities for abuse in our legal system. And as OO reminded us recently, even being out on parole is no picknick. Cops and prosecutors and jails and prisons and bail-bondsmen and all the rest can ruin the lives of the innocent with little or no oversight and no consequences. Even in cases where it isn’t malice, the system is damaging and killing people.

      It’s infuriating. Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: The pandemic was a major factor, sure.

      While some of the service cuts associated with the pandemic have been restored, such as visits, and commissary, the self-harm numbers have continued to rise.

      The situation, DOC officials and staff members agree, has been exacerbated by another problem: mass absenteeism.

      On most days over the past few months, some 1,500 correction officers out of a citywide workforce of 8,500, were out on sick leave across the jail system, according to DOC records. Another 1,400 were on restricted duty, away from direct work with detainees.

      “If we don’t have enough staff who are working… they are not properly seeing to issues that affect sucide,” Schiraldi said, noting that officers have been unable to get refresher training on suicide prevention.

      “We’ve fallen behind on that because we are so thinly staffed,” he said. The lack of staff has also limited recreation, religious services, and programs, he added.

      “All sorts of things start to fall by the wayside when there is not enough staff to make those things happen,” he said.

      I don’t see vaccination cited, but…

      There are systemic problems.

      (The story has much more.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

