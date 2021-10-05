Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Infrastructure week. at last.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We still have time to mess this up!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The revolution will be supervised.

Everybody saw this coming.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Criminal Justice / Shitty Cops / Well That’s Very Interesting

Well That’s Very Interesting

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

Interesting:

Federal investigators descended Tuesday on the Lower Manhattan headquarters of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, the union headed by fiery and controversial president Ed Mullins, the Daily News has learned.

While the details of the probe remained under wraps, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed to The News that the agency was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation” into the SBA.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment as to the purpose of the raid or its target.

I have no idea what this is about, but I hope the penalty is hard time.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • burnspbesq
  • cain
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Doug R
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • germy
  • GoBlueInOak
  • hells littlest angel
  • hueyplong
  • Jay C
  • JMG
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Ksmiami
  • lollipopguild
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Redshift
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • SWMBO
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    2. 2.

      Kent

      Anyone who’s been around the halls of power as long as Mullins no doubt has LOTs of corruption buried and waiting to be found. My guess is tawdry financial corruption of some sort. Like union dues making their way into his personal accounts.  But that’s just a wild ass guess on my part.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      I read this and thought to myself, “Is that the guy who gave an interview on Fox News with a Qanon mug visible in the background?” Yes. Yes it was.

      Unrelated to the police action outlined above as far as I know, but I’d like to reiterate that vaccine mandates are a once-in-a-lifetime, golden opportunity to root out the kooks, squirrely secret organization members and oppositional defiant-disordered babies currently infecting public service payrolls without arduous investigations, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Well, it goes without saying that any probe of the corrupt cops in NYC has to involve the filthy criminals of the Trump family. Water is wet, etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Federal investigators descended Tuesday on the Lower Manhattan headquarters of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, the union headed by fiery and controversial president Ed Mullins, the Daily News has learned.

      None dare call it a raid.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JMG

      Cops almost never go down for acts of violence against unarmed civilians. They do, however, go down all the time for stealing. In just the past two years here in Mass., a number of members of the State Police and the head of Boston’s police union have been indicted (with several guilty pleas) of faking hours of overtime they did not work.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker: For sure.  In every profession.  I’m a teacher and the anti-vaxers are the worst and most toxic teachers of the bunch.  My wife is a physician and the anti-vax nurses are the worst of the bunch.  I expect it is the same in every profession.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay C

      Sorry, John: hopeful as we might all be to see corrupt cops/cop officials get the axe. it sounds like “what this is about” is likely:

      1. As Kent says above, some sort of grift/scam/hand-in-the-till “financial irregularity”

      2. It is extremely unlikely to result in any sort of real effect on the NYPD, because NYPD…

      Though we can always hope.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @hells littlest angel: It actually makes some sense.  You don’t normally have both labor and management in the same union.  And to some extent, sergeants are “management” in that they supervise and discipline lower ranking officers.

      For example, I work in education and principals are NEVER in the same union as teachers.  Principals are management and teachers are labor.  The first thing that happens when a teacher gets promoted up to some sort of assistant principal job is that they leave the teacher’s union.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Kent: ​
       

      My guess is tawdry financial corruption of some sort. Like union dues making their way into his personal accounts. But that’s just a wild ass guess on my part.

      It would be irresponsible not to speculate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      burnspbesq

      Could the Feds be investigating civil rights violations by the NYPD? I think that’s too much to hope for, but I’m going to hope anyway.

      More likely they stole so much that they tried to stash some offshore, and forgot to file FBARs. Or sold drugs seized in raids to an undercover DEA agent, which would put them in the Dumb Crime Hall of Fame.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hueyplong

      Next on FoxNews, Patriot Cops Persecuted By Anti-American, Communist Dems!

      — Beloved FoxNews Contributors Not Immune To Vicious Abuse

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PaulWartenberg

      There may be several things here:

      1. Most likely financial corruption. As mentioned above, the police rarely get investigated for violence but will get investigated for embezzling/grift.
      2. Possible ties to the January 6 Insurrection, given the number of police officers who showed up to *riot* for trump.
      3. A wide and vast criminal conspiracy reaching across the globe that would make for a thrilling espionage movie starring Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Kang Min-ah, Kiefer Sutherland as a mysterious economist, with a surprise cameo by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock so they can tie it into the MCU.
      Reply
    18. 18.

      JMG

      Union members pay union dues. Best guess is Mullins was skimming the take in some way, either directly or by directing union investments in ways that lined his own pockets.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      scav

      The word Benevolent has certainly been tortured and misused and forevermore trashed beyond recognition by its association with such enterprises.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SWMBO

      I wonder if this was triggered by the Pandora papers?  That would certainly be a more financial angle than civil rights one.  It has happened conveniently close but that doesn’t mean causation.  Also in the Pandora papers, I have wondered if the name Trump came up?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kent: Yep. It’s like a catch-all for selfish, militantly uninformed pricks who make workplaces more toxic. I can’t think of an easier and more effective way to get rid of the worst of them in one fell swoop than to enforce that mandate.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:   WaPost columnist Catherine Rampell had a great column on that, from August 12. Worth the click.

      WaPost: Good riddance to all the anti-vax police officers

      Around the country, police officers are threatening to quit if subject to a coronavirus vaccine mandate. And you know what? Good riddance.

      This is a useful opportunity to clear law enforcement ranks of their worst, most selfish and least-public-spirit-minded officers.

      … Around the country, local officials have begun requiring that some municipal employees, including police officers, get vaccinated — to protect the employees themselves, their co-workers, co-workers’ children not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and of course the many members of the public they interact with and ultimately serve. But a sizable contingent of police officers is refusing.

      In San Francisco, for instance, city employees working in jails and other high-risk settings are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 15, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The union representing sheriff’s deputies threatened that many of its members would “retire early or seek employment elsewhere” if the order were enforced. In Van Buren Township, Mich., the presidents of local unions representing police and firefighters estimated that 20 percent of their members might quit in response to a vaccine mandate.

      [NOTE from Elizabelle: In the weeks since this column was published on August 12, we are finding that 90 -95% of employees comply with vaccine mandates, sometimes up to 99%. See United Airlines, healthcare and hospitals. These police union types were and are blowing hot air. It’s an idle threat. Compliance has also been very high in the military, once the mandate was ordered. Once again, would be a great way to clear out the hard-right extremists and budding secessionists and terrorists.]

      … It’s not clear whether threats to resign — expressed by individual officers or union leadership — should be taken at face value. After all, many cops would lose seniority and retirement benefits if they quit early. But let’s assume they’re not bluffing.

      So what? Let them quit.

      We need better ways to screen out the officers who don’t feel the law applies to them; who are inclined to put their own whims ahead of public safety; and who are likely to take unnecessary risks or reject evidence-based policing measures in favor of whatever their gut tells them to do. The response to this eminently reasonable public health requirement, not so different from other health and fitness requirements that have long been imposed upon officers, is probably a decent filtering mechanism.

      If some police officers want to defund themselves, by all means let them. Let the bad cops go, and replace them with officers actually committed to the noble mission to protect and serve.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      Unrelated to the police action outlined above as far as I know, but I’d like to reiterate that vaccine mandates are a once-in-a-lifetime, golden opportunity to root out the kooks, squirrely secret organization members and oppositional defiant-disordered babies currently infecting public service payrolls without arduous investigations, etc.

      That’s assuming the police actually follow through on quitting rather than getting vaccinated.  I don’t think that’s going to happen.  People talk big about quitting rather than getting vaccinated, but that’s mostly an attempt to scare their bosses into not mandating vaccination.  If they are actually put on the spot, most of them knuckle under and get the shot rather than actually quitting.  I sincerely doubt the police will be any tougher on the issue than anyone else; their unions are just better at scaring the bosses into doing as they want.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      I would love to see a raid, excuse me, descending upon the NYC FBI Field Office.

      Although perhaps a lot of those anti-Hillary bozos have retired on their comfortable pensions by now.

      Clean that rat’s nest out.  That may be happening.  AG Garland runs a professional ship, not a lot of leaks emanating from DOJ.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @hells littlest angel: ​
       

      Sergeants have their own fucking union? Ludicrous.

      It makes some sense. There’s a big conflict of interest problem with having the same union represent bosses and rank-and-file members. To avoid this, NYPD has separate unions for the different levels of police: one for regular officers, one for sergeants, one for lieutenants, etc.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @JMG: Or just taking bribes to do ordinary stuff like provide cops to do private security work, look the other way about stuff, etc.   He has both a lot of power and controls a lot of money.  He could either be selling power or stealing money or both.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: In the hospitals and other organizations that have actually followed through and fired people the percentage of dead-Enders seems to be running about about 0.5%.  But if they are the right 0.5% it will still be a big improvement.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Kent: What you are saying about separation of management from labor makes sense, and that’s how it nearly always works.

      But just sergeants?  is there a separate Lieutenant’s union?  Captain’s union?  etc.

      That’s the part that seems crazy to me.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

      Yep. It’s like a catch-all for selfish, militantly uninformed pricks who make workplaces more toxic. I can’t think of an easier and more effective way to get rid of the worst of them in one fell swoop than to enforce that mandate.

      @Betty Cracker: Sadly, the worst employee in our entire company, the CEO, is vehemently pro-vax (and yeah, hard Trump supporter, lifelong Republican, hardcore racist – but pro-vax!) and was literally the first one in the entire company to get it.  There are some other numpties who are going to get the mandate announcement in the next few days who I’d be very happy to see gone – but I am betting right now every one of them save for one special snowflake (who already has lawyered up) will cave.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Redshift

      @scav:

      The word Benevolent has certainly been tortured and misused and forevermore trashed beyond recognition by its association with such enterprises. 

      Hmm, I disagree. It’s meant to convey that the organization is benevolent to them, and aside from the odd bit of skimming and corruption, it seems like it is. Benevolent for the rest of us, not so much.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      OT, a tad:  WaPost:

      Southwest Airlines is the latest U.S. carrier to require that all of its employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

      The Dallas-based carrier said Monday that employees will have until Dec. 8 to provide proof of vaccination or face the possibility of losing their jobs. The carrier said employees may seek religious, disability or medical accommodations exemptions.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      I expect (and hope) that Giuliani will be dragged into this in some way. He has a long history of being aligned with the very worst elements in the NYPD. So, here’s hoping.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  WaPost:  Earlier story; American announced vaccine requirements last week.  A lot of airlines serve as government contractors, and decided to fall into line with Biden’s mandate.  Good.  Texas can cry in its beer.  American Airlines is headquartered in Forth Worth.

      American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

      The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

      American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

      The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

      Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates, according to three people familiar with the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the calls were private.

      Airlines are large employers that fall under Biden’s sweeping order that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the virus.

      However, they are also government contractors, who face a Dec. 8 deadline to enforce vaccination requirements — without the testing option.

      Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways said Friday they will require employees to be vaccinated as soon as Dec. 8 because they will be treated as federal contractors.

      “This means employees may no longer opt-in for regular testing and masking in lieu of getting the vaccine,” Alaska Airlines said in a memo to employees.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:

      @Baud: There’s a remarkable number of companies that are telling state governments “ha ha ha No.”

      And the state governments might try to enforce their no-mandate rules on the small fry, but they’re not going to motivate a big outfit like Southwest to move its HQ elsewhere.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:  vaccine mandates are a once-in-a-lifetime, golden opportunity to root out the kooks, squirrely secret organization members and oppositional defiant-disordered babies currently infecting public service payrolls without arduous investigations, etc.

      The medical examiner up here in northern NY refuses to be vaccinated:

      https://wnyt.com/albany-new-york-news/vaccine-mandate-leaves-status-of-rensselaer-county-autopsies-unclear/6260002/?cat=10114

      Another side effect of New York’s new vaccine mandate for health care workers is that human bodies from Rensselaer County cannot get an autopsy where they usually would, at Albany Medical Center.

      This is because Rensselaer County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Sikirica is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: The secret conspiratorial internet society sells swag

      Oh, and who was the one taking selfies of his new “I helped destroyed Western Civilization”   T-shirt with Soros in front of the microchip tracking booth at the last Trilateral Commission convention Baud?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost today: Kay will be happy: Garland asks FBI to address recent ‘disturbing spike’ in threats against educators

      Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday ordered the FBI to work with local leaders nationwide to help address what he called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over highly politicized issues such as mask mandates and interpretations of critical race theory.

      In a memorandum to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and federal prosecutors, Garland wrote that the Justice Department will hold strategy sessions with law enforcement in the next 30 days and is expected to announce a series of measures in response to “the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel” in the nation’s public schools.

      …. Garland’s order comes days after the National School Boards Association, a group representing school board members across the United States, pleaded with President Biden for federal assistance to help investigate and stop the recent threats against educators. The group said in a letter to Biden that much of the vitriol has involved policies focusing on mask mandates to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The NSBA likened the harassment and abuse over face coverings in schools to domestic terrorism.

      “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” the group wrote to Biden.

      … The order also comes as educators and elected officials nationwide are engaged in heated and fraught debates over how far teachers can go in teaching about history, race and systemic racism in the classroom. Most of those battles have been focused on critical race theory, an academic framework for examining the way laws and policies perpetuate systemic racism.

      I think this is great. Bring the FBI down on the people fomenting these actions. Make them paranoid for real reasons this time. I think you are going to find an interconnected web of violent snowflakes. Also, that a lot of this horrible behavior is not grass roots at all. It is bad actors.  We have already learned recently that Koch people are behind some of the mask resistance (didn’t a memo on that surface last week)?

      AG Garland has dealt with terrorist organizations before.  He knows what to look for.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl: Yes, actually I think they do have separate unions for each rank.  I think the collaborate closely on issues that affect all police.  But they are separate when you go to your union rep for some sort of disciplinary issue.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      germy

      @cain:

      Here’s how the rank and file are responding to the NY mayor’s remarks:

      Ed Mullins is RIGHT! The FBI has been weaponized as the Thought Police for political dissenters. They need to be reformed. Your daughter is a perp. Your wife is a perp and you are a perp. You get the FBI on someone for speaking the truth. You won't win.

      — Sean Odonohue (@SeanOdonohue4) October 5, 2021

      Well, this guy is a retired cop. But still a proud member of the blue team.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ken

      @cain: That was my thought.  In a movie, they’d release the guy with a statement “Although we have evidence that he was skimming from the police union, we feel that this is an internal matter best handled by the union itself.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      scav

      @Redshift: Ah, so Benevelent has joined the ethical universe of Moral and Bible-Believing where their abortion, pillaging, rapine and insurrection  is righteous while anyone else’s actions are not.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elizabelle

      @Omnes Omnibus:   Omnes, did you see this?  Some fool raised a Confederate flag at Rose Barracks, Vilseck.  Hearing that they have not yet found the perp.

      WaPost:

      Defense officials are investigating the theft of American and German national flags from a building at a U.S. military base in Germany, and the raising of a Confederate flag on a nearby flagpole at the same installation, an Army spokesman said on Tuesday.

      The flags were stolen by “an unknown individual” who entered the headquarters building of the Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment — a 5,000-person detachment based in Vilseck, Germany, according to a statement from Maj. John Ambelang, the unit spokesman.

      The theft of the flags constitutes larceny of government property, Ambelang said. Investigators are looking at camera recordings, he added. The Confederate flag discovered on a pole outside the regiment’s headquarters was removed immediately, he said.

      The unit doesn’t have reason to believe the incident was anything more than an isolated act of misconduct by one person, Ambelang said.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/05/new-york-fbi-police-union-ed-mullins?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

      Ed Mullins is in disciplinary proceedings for tweeting NYPD paperwork pertaining to the arrest last year of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, during protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

      Mullins also came under fire last year for tweets in which he called a former health commissioner, Dr Oxiris Barbot, a “bitch” and a US congressman, Ritchie Torres, a “first-class whore”.

      In a radio interview in 2019, Mullins suggested that a murdered Barnard College student, Tessa Majors, went to the park where she was killed to buy marijuana. Police later arrested three teens, saying Majors was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

      Majors’ family called Mullins’ remarks “deeply inappropriate”.

      He seems nice benevolent, though.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Doug R

      @hells littlest angel: ​
       
      If they can discipline lower ranks, you can’t have them in the same bargaining unit. That being said, unions for middle management seem like a good idea considering how many hours middle management is forced into.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      @Doug R: I thought managers weren’t allowed to unionize.  Is there an exception for police?

      Where is Steve in the ATL when you need him?  Literally not here.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      GoBlueInOak

      “Not all cops are bad. Its just few a bad apples!”

      Sergeant’s union elects total retrograde, sexist QAnon Trump Humper as its President.

      “NOT LIKE THAT.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      germy

      Mullins is usually pretty easy to reach, but his cell phone has been going straight to voicemail all morning

      — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 5, 2021

      “I’m sorry but my cell phone is currently in a FBI evidence box and I am unable to answer. Please leave your name, number, and….”

      — Mr. Met (@OTlevel7) October 5, 2021

      Reply
    66. 66.

      germy

      Here’s a story from ’19:

      https://gothamist.com/news/nypd-police-union-boss-sorry-for-sharing-racist-video-i-have-black-friends

      The president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, New York City’s second-largest police union, says he should not face consequences for circulating an explicitly racist video—in which black people are referred to as “monsters” and public housing as a “war zone”—because it was an “honest mistake.”

      On Tuesday, the NY Post reported that the hate-filled video was emailed to thousands of police sergeants over the weekend, along with a message from SBA President Ed Mullins, reading: “Pay close attention to every word. You will hear what goes through the mind of real policemen every single day on the job. This is the best video I’ve ever seen telling the public the absolute truth.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.