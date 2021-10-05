Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Once Again, for the Slow and/or Stubborn

by | 48 Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      One question from this slow person: What was Biden’s spending on Jen’s chart? What’s been spent to date or what they expect the infrastructure, etc. bills to cost on an annual basis?

    3. 3.

      Baud

      @rikyrah: Good morning.

      @OP

      To be fair, a dictatorship run by a truly benevolent and nigh-omniscient dictator would be great! Unfortunately, such a creature does not exist

      Why his BJ hosting anti-Baud! propaganda?

    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      —Biden and Democrats assume Republicans would never allow default and will at least drop the filibuster.

      Might also be a good time for Manchin and Sinema to try out the “just the tip” approach to filibuster reform.

    9. 9.

      eclare

      Yay!  My Rep, Cohen.

      Question:  I’ve been thinking about ditching the Comcast box and getting a Roku, maybe with YouTube TV instead.  Does anyone have any pros or cons?  I have an older, not smart, but still good tv that I like.

    11. 11.

      gvg

      I want to know when the mandate will actually happen. Supposed to be a workplace safety reg coming “soon”. When? I work for my state so I don’t think we get covered by that, unfortunately but if such a reg is enforced, more of the people around me will get vaccinated and that will increase my safety.

    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      They’re always ok with a dictator when it’s THEIR dictator…otherwise, it’s obstruct, delay, and cause havoc until their next try at installing a dictator administration.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve heard it argued that the Biden admin and Dems in congress shouldn’t waste time trying to shame the Repubs on the debt ceiling issue because Repubs are incapable of shame. That’s the wrong way to look at it, IMO. If you take their obstruction as a given, it normalizes terrible behavior. We do too much of that with Republicans, which encourages even more fuckery. I favor maximum shaming. With visual aids!

    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      I had a conservative friend tell me the other day that a dictatorship is the best form of government if you have a benevolent leader.

      Of course we all know that what they mean by “benevolent” is “imposes everything I want to have in force”, or “makes the world completely comfortable for people like me”.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker

      I agree. There’s this false sense out there that messaging has to be action forcing to be worthwhile. Messaging is also necessary for accountability and educating people.

    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @dr. bloor: I think it should not be that hard to sell it, either. “Look we cannot default, and we’ve tried everything to get Republicans onboard but McConnell won’t budge. There isn’t time to use reconciliation. Do you really want to be responsible for the U.S. defaulting on our debt?” It’s ridiculous, if Republicans wouldn’t filibuster it the debt ceiling would already have been taken care of with just Democratic votes! It infuriates me that the press doesn’t mention this every time they talk about the debt ceiling debacle. There is an easy way out of this, but Republicans won’t allow it because they’re playing politics with the debt ceiling, which is a ridiculous thing that they should get rid of.

    22. 22.

      Ken

      @Soprano2: Dictatorship is like theocracy, in that everyone who favors either imagines they will be the ones in charge.  There may be some deeper failure of empathy or imagination in play.

    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @Betty Cracker:  I love Psaki’s visual – we need more of that for the members of the press who are especially slow and unwilling to cover this in the way it should be covered.

    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @eclare

      Roku is the the cat’s knees and the bee’s pajamas. IMHO.

      Appreciate no end that they continue to offer models without a panoply of bells and whistles, features for which I would never have a use.

      Caveat: a very, very small sliver of some older* TVs may balk at the Roku sticks; no similart probs along those lines with the Roku boxes that I’ve ever read or heard about.

      *Off the top of the head guesstimate would be more than 12 years old, and even then only certain brands/models.

    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker: I feel the same way about the constant emphasis on Manchin and Sinema. Why don’t the reporters ask about the vast numbers of Republicans who don’t want to help the American public?

    26. 26.

      GregMulka

      @eclare

      Have two Roku Ultras in the house. They work better than the samsung smart tv that’s about 6 years old and I haven’t even bothered to hook the new tv to the network. My biggest problem is one of the dogs likes to express displeasure by eating the rubber parts of a remote and the replacements are 50/50 for working with my audio equipment.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      While the media sucks, that’s really not where the drama is right now.

      That said, when a reconciliation deal is struck, we should be emphasizing all the good it does and that every Republican voted against it.  I fear too many people will focus on what we had to give up to secure passage rather than what we got.

    33. 33.

      Chyron HR

      I had a conservative friend tell me the other day that a dictatorship is the best form of government if you have a benevolent leader. He qualified that this rarely happens. But I was shocked and dismayed. Is this really what they want?

      No, they want a malevolent one, they just need to lie about it.

    36. 36.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @eclare: I did that exact thing a three or so years back and it’s saved me about $100 a month – over three years that’s real money. The downside is it will take a little time for the Youtube TV app to load (just like with Netflix).

      Also, you have to learn how to access the content, which I figured out in the course of a day or so but…my 81 year old MIL has been staying with us during the pandemic and she absolutely cannot figure out the Roku controls. Things I like: The unlimited DVR, the channel lineup features the sports channels I need, there’s lots of “with ads” on demand content.

      The interface is not as easy to use as cable if what you want to do is watch cable, but once you have stuff added to your library it’s really user friendly to access the content you want. There’s more of a lag when you switch from one channel or program to another than cable but it’s fine. To put my mother in law’s struggles with it into context…she has an iPhone that she uses as a phone and every once in a while she might use the text app but whether she even knows she’s gotten or sent a text is 50-50. She can’t use the browser app or any of the other apps on the phone. She just has the iPhone because it looks like everyone else’s phone but she could use a 20 year old Ericsson phone and it would do everything she actually does with her phone.

    37. 37.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: there is a lot of legal debate going on these days about whether the mandate for government contractors applies to all employees of the companies or just to employees who work in the parts of those companies that deal with the government contracts.

    39. 39.

      NotMax

      Hardly unexpected but nevertheless royally bummed by the recent announcement that Sears is closing up shop on Maui in mid-November.

      :(

    40. 40.

      Ksmiami

      Mint the Coin- If it’s good enough for Krugman, it’s good enough for me. Then tell Americans that we won’t negotiate with terrorists in the Republican party

    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      That said, when a reconciliation deal is struck, we should be emphasizing all the good it does and that every Republican voted against it.  I fear too many people will focus on what we had to give up to secure passage rather than what we got.

      This is one reason why I think that when they agree on a topline, whether it’s 1.5T, 2.2T, or whatever, they should cut years off the back end, rather than cut any programs.  1.5T fully funds everything for 4 years, 2.2T fully funds for six.

      That maximizes our chances to hold on to the House and pick up a couple of Senate seats next year, and then we can use reconciliation in 2023 to tack on more years.  And maybe finally kill the filibuster for good.

    44. 44.

      Kay

      Liberal democracy is not efficient because it theoretically gives everyone a seat at the table. It means that sweeping change is hard, and requires herculean efforts. But that’s okay, because the goal is to keep everyone working within the same system, even when it’s going bad.
      — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke)

      What a mess. The goal isn’t to keep everyone working within the same system. That’s a recipe for a system that never improves. Accepting this ridiculous debt limit mechanism over and over again or ‘the filibuster’ as an inevitable part of “liberal democracy” just means it stays broken. You can expect better government than that. That’s allowed.

    46. 46.

      Ksmiami

      @Kay: we need an entire upgrade- or the system will go under. When a small and crazy minority can continue to control the majority the system will fail

