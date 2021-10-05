.@RepCohen: "I'll support Nancy Pelosi and whatever line of thinking she comes up with. She's the most brilliant tactician in this Capitol, and maybe one of the most brilliant in the history of the United States Congress." pic.twitter.com/gyvcAYZ0LB — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2021

President Biden accused Republican lawmakers of taking a ‘reckless’ position in refusing to join Democrats in voting to raise the government's $28.4 trillion debt limit as the U.S. faces the risk of a historic default in just two weeks https://t.co/6zkQd0dSNe pic.twitter.com/eXEJSAiYna — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2021

Psaki said “since y’all are visual learners with bad memories…” #DebtCeiling ?? https://t.co/ddu3olD4ll — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 4, 2021

[insert sound as the {platinum coin} drops in the WH] https://t.co/WV3SaYld2F — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 4, 2021

Good morning. This is your regular reminder that every single republican in Congress voted to block you from getting stimulus money. pic.twitter.com/LybFxMzRtK — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 3, 2021