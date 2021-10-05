Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Best Political Ad of the Season, So Far

I know nothing else about this man, but the ad seems to be working:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    4. 4.

      Starfish

      I regret to inform you that Rod Dreher used the term “primitive root wiener” in an article, and I am afraid that I am going to “chunky Reese Witherspoon” after finding out about that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      My wife told me she and her parents — who lived in Springfield, VA — were exploring college possibilities in the late 1960s and Klan billboards were not uncommon in some parts of North Carolina.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Benw

      Woot good stuff. Next time I run for Congress remind me to be crusader for special needs kids who grew up in multicultural working class town who kicked the KKK’s ass. Can we clone this dude?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      https://www.robesonian.com/news/124003/group-targets-graham-on-abortion-vote

      1. I understand about “lesser of two evils” and for sure, he’s a Dem.
      2. but women’s reproductive autonomy is about as close to a non-negotiable as I have
      3. And so …. this guy isn’t great on that.
      4. OTOH, it was a failed attempt to override the veto, so …. “cost-free signaling to the Deplorables”.  I can get behind that.

      Graham, of Lumberton, and Rep. Garland Pierce, of Scotland County, were the only two Democrats to side with House Republicans in a failed attempt Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. The final vote was 67-53, but 72 yes votes were needed to defeat the veto. The Senate voted to override in April.

      I don’t know what his record is like, overall.  But this came across my reader this AM.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Enzymer

      Great ad. Glad to see he’s apologized for his anti-trans vote a few years ago.
      viability will depend on how the NC gerrymandering/court appeal turns out & where Robeson County (& neighboring regions that have lots of Lumbees & blacks) ends up. Some possible maps that would be in a swing district.

      NC Republicans are promising to draw a 11/3 R/D Congressional map, which would almost certainly violate the State Constitution. Democrats have a 1 vote majority on the State Supreme Court, so it’s likely going to take a while till things are finalized.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Starboard Tack

      If he was a kid in 1958, he’s not much younger than me. Time’s been kind to him. Us’n white folks don’t age so well. Sometimes I catch my reflection in my side eye and wonder who that old man is in my house.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      laura

      Tell the truth and shame the devil. Way to come out swinging and laying absolute claim to the moral high ground. Candidates and potential candidates should do lots and lots of this in their respective locales.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JPL

      If he were running against Cawthorn, I’d easily donate to his campaign.   My hope is that both Cawthorn  and Greene are tied to the insurrection.   Someone on the inside gave information to those storming the building

      Hope springs eternal

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Feathers

      Skimmed the NYPD Union raid thread, but saw no one mention that a different police union nearly ended up facing RICO charges over ticket fixing a decade ago. IIRC the union was acting as a coordinator for keeping track of fixed tickets. When the cops are up to illegal business, especially on someone else’s behalf, https://gothamist.com/news/police-union-hires-goodfellas-lawyer-as-ticket-fixing-scandal-threatens-to-go-ricoit is likely cleared as OK with the union, if not actively coordinated. One thing to remember is that bad cops who do get kicked out often end up crossing the street and working for the union. Link:

      eta: I’m on my phone, sorry link ended up in the middle.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Enzymer: A federal court redrew North Carolina Congressional districts once recently in a Voting Rights Act lawsuit, and this resulted in  Democrats picking up two new seats last year. So Republicans may not have a free hand in gerrymandering. They also may be playing defense, given the steady increase in North Carolina’s Democratic voters the last few years.

      Congressman  Bishop won reelection last year by around ten points. But Bishop prevailed against Dan McCready in his first election by only two percentage points, so as it stands the NC 9th is not out of Democratic reach.

      Last fall, a commenter here who is familiar with the NC 9th district, and the Lumbee Tribe of which candidate Graham is a member, had some interesting and knowledgeable observations about both. Maybe this jackal will weigh in on the race.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      It is a great video, wonderfully inspiring history lesson.

      But I remember some other fabulous introductory videos — Amy McGraff or whatever her name, running against Mitch McConnell, comes to mind.

      So put me down as wanting to be cautiously optimistic.

      Reply

