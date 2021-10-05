Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

PSA and Tech Questions for the Balloon Juice Hive Mind

On Friday night my Outlook email database got corrupted.   It contains all my email as far back as 2004, possibly earlier than that.  When was the last time I had run a backup?  Let’s just say way too long, and I certainly know better.  What could have been a catastrophe of my own making turned into a slap upside my head, as I finally got my email back and functioning by Saturday afternoon.

How about you guys?  When was the last time you backed up your computer?  Your tablet?  You’re phone?  All your photos?

I took some photos on Sunday morning so I could send them to Anne Laurie for the Garden Chat.  I connected my phone to my laptop and promptly got the message that I couldn’t connect my phone without doing a software update, which I had been putting off for a more convenient time, which is invariably ‘not today, remind me tomorrow’.

So I ran the update and backed up my iPhone for the first time in a long time.

There should be public service announcements to remind people about backups, just like they do every fall for changing the battery in your smoke detectors.  (only half kidding!)

I have two tech questions for the BJ hive mind.

  1. My iPhone wanted me to update to iOS version 15.0.1, but I didn’t do it.  I have hard rumblings about issues with iOS 15 that made me think ‘oh hell no’ when I heard them, but now I don’t recall what they were and I haven’t had time to look into it.  Thoughts?
  2. Why suddenly did I start getting fucking ads on YouTube 1-2 months ago?  Safari on a Mac. I run 2 ad blockers.  Of course when I was running my software updates I noticed that there was an update to Adblock Plus for Safari, which I updated, so maybe that will take care of it.

There’s a reason for the old expression that the shoemaker’s kids go barefoot.

How about you guys?   Is there something you need to figure out but haven’t had the time to research? Trying to figure out which laptop to buy?  Which tablet?  Trying to decide between Roku and Chromecast?  Anyone have tech tips for other BJ peeps?  I’m not suggesting that I will have the answers to your, but I bet that someone here on BJ will!

No one else seems to be working on a front-page post, so I’ll put this up, but if someone comes along with another post right away, I can bring this post back later.

 

 

 

    3. 3.

      WhatsMyNym

      I’ve installed iOS 15.0.1 on my phone, but it’s a new phone and lacking a sim card still.

      Do backups monthly or you’ll be sorry at some point.

    4. 4.

      oatler

      Seen on Facebook: “Are there any news today?” “No, not a new.”

