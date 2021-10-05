On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

cope

Disclaimer: I did not take these pictures. They record travels both spatial and temporal from before my time.

A couple of years ago I found a box of negatives belonging to my maternal grandfather. Most are on acetate but some are glass plates. I have recently started scanning them.

These images are from his time as a member of the Mexican Expedition to chase down and capture Pancho Villa in 1916 and 1917.

I have many more negatives including from his time as part of the occupying forces in Germany after World War I. I might share some of those later in On The Road.