Kyrsten Sinema wore a “Fuck Off” ring back in April that was clearly meant to mock people/her constituents. But some of you are worried about ~decorum~ from folks whose lives/livelihoods are on the line? Nah. pic.twitter.com/kYivYkLRTJ — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) October 4, 2021

What if Sinema’s colorful wigs were just foreshadowing that she is actually a clown? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 4, 2021

The Grey Lady (NYTimes) regrets “The Cocooning of Kyrsten Sinema”:

In February 2018… Ms. Sinema, then a three-term congresswoman, was the leading Democrat for the state’s Senate seat being vacated by Jeff Flake, a Republican. She was handpicked by Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, for her fund-raising acumen and a carefully curated moderate image that was believed to play well in Arizona, which hadn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate in 30 years. Before flying to Phoenix, I asked Ms. Sinema’s aides whether she would be doing any campaigning or whether I could come see her — it was a week of congressional recess when members of Congress tend to spend time in their districts. After obfuscating about her whereabouts, Ms. Sinema’s team finally told me to meet her at a bookstore in Phoenix for what was described as a round-table discussion with local businesswomen. When I got there, I encountered a highly unusual scene for a major campaign. There was nobody else at the event, just the seven businesswomen, Ms. Sinema and her highly attentive staff (one aide unwrapped a straw before carefully placing it in Ms. Sinema’s can of La Croix), me and a small CNN crew. She spent the 38-minute discussion — seemingly conducted purely for the benefit of The Wall Street Journal, where I worked at the time, and CNN — taking every opportunity to praise President Donald J. Trump and her meetings with him. When she was asked about child care, she said Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was working on it. In our subsequent 13-minute interview, Ms. Sinema couldn’t name any topics in which she disagreed with Mr. Trump. When I asked what her younger self, who worked for Ralph Nader’s presidential campaign, would think of her in 2018, she said she would be “proud of the growth.”… What is perhaps most notable about that interview is that she did it at all. Ms. Sinema rarely granted requests for sit-down interviews with national reporters during the rest of her 2018 campaign. Since coming to Washington, she has been one of the most elusive senators on Capitol Hill…

Notably, Sinema’s numbers are down with Democrats AND independents. She went from +11 with indies to -3. So all this posturing about her independence has yielded her… a net negative approval rating from independents. pic.twitter.com/eQUD4Figyh — Adam Jentleson ?? (@AJentleson) October 4, 2021

Politico just announces “‘Her calculation is off’”:

… [T]he novelty has worn off. Nearly one-third of Arizona Democrats view Sinema unfavorably, according to one recent poll. The state party put her on notice of a potential vote of no confidence. She was greeted by protesters over the weekend when she returned home for a fundraiser, and then confronted Sunday by activists who filmed her in a restroom… “She’s trying to be a moderate, because Arizona is a moderate state and the way you get elected here — or at least the way you have in the past — is to not be challenged in a primary and get your ass to the middle to try to keep enough swing voters in your camp,” said David Doak, a retired longtime Democratic strategist and ad maker living in Arizona. “Given the polarization — the leftists are more left now and the right-ists are more crazy now — your calculation needs to be different … Her calculation, I think, is off.”… Calling Sinema an “obstructionist” rather than a centrist, Garrick McFadden, a former vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, said it’s “not just the hippies and the 20-, 30-year-old” Democrats who are fed up with her, but more moderate and institutional-minded Democrats, as well. “I don’t understand the calculus,” he said. “It’s not like we’re asking her to do the Bernie Sanders or the Elizabeth Warren agenda. It’s the Joe Biden agenda.”…

if you fancy yourself the manic panic john mccain, you have to do the full mccain: doing all the sunday shows, getting yourself on the working groups, doing the hits on cable news, etc. his whole shtick was dependent on being everyone's favorite permanent washington resident. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 2, 2021

mccain could get away with being an absolutely blistering prick in private because he spent years being the go-to that any reporter in washington could get a quote from, at any hour, on any topic, and loved sitting on the television panels. the whole bit doesn’t work w/out that. you can’t just shitpost your fuck off ring on instagram. a lot of things have changed with social media, but that isn’t enough to polish all the edges off your personality, it just reinforces them. you need all the talking heads to genuinely love having you around all the time. mccain was mostly a garbage fire human being and wasn’t a particularly dynamic legislator most of the time, but he deliberately made himself a swiss army knife for washington green rooms who had an “serious” opinion on everything and could play distinguished on television. if you’re mostly just an asshole, you end up being ted cruz or rand paul (and even those two are forever thirsty for television hits). no one should ever want to be the democratic party’s ted cruz. though i have to admit that flying off to a pricey spa fundraiser in the middle of negotiations for a bill that you say is extremely important to you and your constituents is a very ted cruz thing to do. but arizona is not texas, and sinema isn’t running as a republican. she’s going to have to work hard to get re-elected, which seems to be what she thinks she’s doing. i’m skeptical that she’s right about that.

Liberal senator who is not doing her job gets defended by white nationalists because the person who pointed out she didn't do her job is brown. healthy society, no serious problems on the horizonhttps://t.co/TBnAALR9lx — halloween display name ?????? (@MenshevikM) October 4, 2021

Liberal senator who is not doing her job gets defended by white nationalists because the person who pointed out she didn't do her job is brown. healthy society, no serious problems on the horizonhttps://t.co/TBnAALR9lx — halloween display name 🎃⚰️🪦 (@MenshevikM) October 4, 2021

How dare they bother her in the sacred space that is the airport. Lol, just kidding. pic.twitter.com/LPdoait1IH — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 4, 2021

Dana Houle is an actual political professional, not a media guy:

Norm is right. I’m exasperated w her, & heartened by my belief that she’s ruined her career. I want (non-dumb) pressure on her. But I’m worried, not really that she’ll switch parties—impeach Trump, you can’t win a GOP primary—but that she’ll just quit, & Ducey appoints a Repub /1 https://t.co/wXGJ5iG3RC — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 5, 2021

And therein is the danger & difficulty of negotiating & pressuring her. She’s not, from what I can see, pursuing any kind of reasonable & effective strategy. She’s just taking poses, which ultimately seem mostly about putting herself at the center of attention. /3 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 5, 2021