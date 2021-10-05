Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Media Blowback Open Thread: Apparently, Kyrsten Sinema Is No Longer Kewl

The Grey Lady (NYTimes) regrets “The Cocooning of Kyrsten Sinema”:

In February 2018… Ms. Sinema, then a three-term congresswoman, was the leading Democrat for the state’s Senate seat being vacated by Jeff Flake, a Republican. She was handpicked by Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, for her fund-raising acumen and a carefully curated moderate image that was believed to play well in Arizona, which hadn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate in 30 years.

Before flying to Phoenix, I asked Ms. Sinema’s aides whether she would be doing any campaigning or whether I could come see her — it was a week of congressional recess when members of Congress tend to spend time in their districts.

After obfuscating about her whereabouts, Ms. Sinema’s team finally told me to meet her at a bookstore in Phoenix for what was described as a round-table discussion with local businesswomen. When I got there, I encountered a highly unusual scene for a major campaign.

There was nobody else at the event, just the seven businesswomen, Ms. Sinema and her highly attentive staff (one aide unwrapped a straw before carefully placing it in Ms. Sinema’s can of La Croix), me and a small CNN crew.

She spent the 38-minute discussion — seemingly conducted purely for the benefit of The Wall Street Journal, where I worked at the time, and CNN — taking every opportunity to praise President Donald J. Trump and her meetings with him. When she was asked about child care, she said Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was working on it.

In our subsequent 13-minute interview, Ms. Sinema couldn’t name any topics in which she disagreed with Mr. Trump. When I asked what her younger self, who worked for Ralph Nader’s presidential campaign, would think of her in 2018, she said she would be “proud of the growth.”…

What is perhaps most notable about that interview is that she did it at all. Ms. Sinema rarely granted requests for sit-down interviews with national reporters during the rest of her 2018 campaign. Since coming to Washington, she has been one of the most elusive senators on Capitol Hill…

Politico just announces “‘Her calculation is off’”:

… [T]he novelty has worn off. Nearly one-third of Arizona Democrats view Sinema unfavorably, according to one recent poll. The state party put her on notice of a potential vote of no confidence. She was greeted by protesters over the weekend when she returned home for a fundraiser, and then confronted Sunday by activists who filmed her in a restroom

“She’s trying to be a moderate, because Arizona is a moderate state and the way you get elected here — or at least the way you have in the past — is to not be challenged in a primary and get your ass to the middle to try to keep enough swing voters in your camp,” said David Doak, a retired longtime Democratic strategist and ad maker living in Arizona. “Given the polarization — the leftists are more left now and the right-ists are more crazy now — your calculation needs to be different … Her calculation, I think, is off.”…

Calling Sinema an “obstructionist” rather than a centrist, Garrick McFadden, a former vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, said it’s “not just the hippies and the 20-, 30-year-old” Democrats who are fed up with her, but more moderate and institutional-minded Democrats, as well.

“I don’t understand the calculus,” he said. “It’s not like we’re asking her to do the Bernie Sanders or the Elizabeth Warren agenda. It’s the Joe Biden agenda.”…

mccain could get away with being an absolutely blistering prick in private because he spent years being the go-to that any reporter in washington could get a quote from, at any hour, on any topic, and loved sitting on the television panels. the whole bit doesn’t work w/out that.

you can’t just shitpost your fuck off ring on instagram. a lot of things have changed with social media, but that isn’t enough to polish all the edges off your personality, it just reinforces them. you need all the talking heads to genuinely love having you around all the time.

mccain was mostly a garbage fire human being and wasn’t a particularly dynamic legislator most of the time, but he deliberately made himself a swiss army knife for washington green rooms who had an “serious” opinion on everything and could play distinguished on television.

if you’re mostly just an asshole, you end up being ted cruz or rand paul (and even those two are forever thirsty for television hits). no one should ever want to be the democratic party’s ted cruz.

though i have to admit that flying off to a pricey spa fundraiser in the middle of negotiations for a bill that you say is extremely important to you and your constituents is a very ted cruz thing to do.

but arizona is not texas, and sinema isn’t running as a republican. she’s going to have to work hard to get re-elected, which seems to be what she thinks she’s doing. i’m skeptical that she’s right about that.

Dana Houle is an actual political professional, not a media guy:

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      Emerald

      Glad to learn that AZ state law mandates the governor to appoint a Democrat if she quits, but what’s to make him do that quickly? Could he lawfully wait for months, all the while with Mitch McConnell in charge of the Senate?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      An illegal alien is stalking a US Senator to demand passage of Biden’s reconciliation bill b/c it includes mass amnesty for illegals.

      If only!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … RollCall:

      Senate Democrats appear increasingly ready to consider an exemption from the chamber’s filibuster rules to prevent a debt ceiling breach amid a stalemate with Republicans.

      “Oh, I think that’s a real possibility,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday night at the White House after returning from a trip to Michigan.

      At their closed-door policy lunch Tuesday, the caucus discussed potentially changing the rules to lower the cloture threshold to a simple majority in order to suspend the debt limit. That option gained momentum as senators maintained that they would not use the budget reconciliation process to pass a filibuster-proof debt ceiling increase given the length and complexity involved.

      “We’re not doing it on reconciliation,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said after the caucus lunch. When asked about changing the filibuster rules, however, Kaine wasn’t as adamant. “Talk to leadership,” he said. “But we’re resolved that we’re not going to allow the United States to default.”

      Other Democrats sounded like they were warming to the idea.

      “We have to do whatever it takes to get it done,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters. “We can’t let the country default because the Republicans don’t want to pay past bills.”

      Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, whose panel has jurisdiction over debt limit legislation, wouldn’t rule out the option either, though he deferred to Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer to make any announcements.

      “I’m gonna let Senator Schumer describe the procedure, but this just has to get done,” the Oregon Democrat said. “I’m not gonna get into what was discussed at the lunch . . . other than saying, this has got to get done.”

      […]

      One of the chief Democratic obstacles to “going nuclear” in the past has been key centrist Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. On Tuesday he didn’t categorically reject the option of a one-time change in the filibuster rules for debt limit legislation, though he didn’t endorse it either.

      “They gotta work through it,” Manchin said of Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Let the leaders work it out.”

      […]

      Manchin supposedly said he was good with raising his $1.5T limit for the RB to $1.9-$2.2T in a headline I saw earlier today.

      Democrats in the Senate are going to get it done. They know how to do this politics stuff. Moscow Mitch’s day has come and gone – he doesn’t get to decide how Democrats do their job any more.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Morzer

      I can’t imagine Sinema just quitting to spend more time with her self-pity and vanity. She needs attention as much as Thingummy from Mar-a-Largo does. I could see her becoming some variety of independent out of pique and a deluded belief that she would win re-election that way. I could also imagine her simply refusing to do or vote for anything because people were mean to her.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sdhays

      @Emerald: I think Dana is grossly underestimating the degree to which any Republican would be willing to sink in this situation. All they need to do is pick the Republican they want to appoint, have that guy (and it almost certainly will be a guy) change his registration to Democrat, appoint him, and then have him go toddle over to Mitch McConnell and caucus with the Republicans.

      The only thing stopping them from doing something like that would be fear of blowback, but I don’t see this Republican Party worrying about that anymore.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @Emerald: if she did step down and Ducey had to appoint someone…. it would for sure not be someone on the short list of challengers… so.. the speculation would swing to a seat that the GOP would think is gettable or unlikely to run again. So maybe O’Halloran or Grijalva

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @piratedan: Ducey is term limited and looking for his next job. Switch parties, appoint himself, switch back or just caucus with the GQP and be a literal DINO until any legal questions are settled. Done.

      Sure, he has to face the voters in 2024, but he’s won twice and Republicans would be thrilled. Dump might even get over his resentment over losing Arizona after seeing a “boss” move like that

      ETA: If, for some reason, the seat did become available, it’s crazy to think that a Republican governor 202* would allow something like the text of a law make him appoint an actual Democrat to fill the seat. No freaking way.

      Reply

