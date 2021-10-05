You mocked him, but he invented the Internet, and he can take you out of it. pic.twitter.com/1PR6hISuvE — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) October 4, 2021

Nobody is sad when the biggest bully goes down. Except for maybe the coatholders who’d been profiting off the bully, and they’re mostly smart enough not to lament too loudly amid the cheers…

At 15:40 BGP started learning at a geometric rate, at 15:52 UTC it became sentient. At 15:54, thinking that Asimov's 3 laws of robotics sounded like a decent idea, BGPnet shut dowm Facebook. — Ian Miers (@secparam) October 4, 2021

It almost seems more likely; it should be pretty impossible to withdraw your BGP tables en bloc by accident. https://t.co/CiNuVny3FA — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) October 4, 2021

Thinking about that Texas survivalist and his electric can opener https://t.co/KiJDJsPS1C — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 4, 2021

this mission impossible remake sucks ass https://t.co/fa4PAApafB — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 4, 2021

Even odds that the FB team that was supposed to go to the server farm is still in the parking lot because they need a fb account to unlock and start their self-driving EV. — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 4, 2021

i read this as "instant vilification", which also works https://t.co/NrG6iBYzd0 — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 4, 2021

CNN: JOKER TO TURN FACEBOOK BACK ON UNLESS DEMANDS ARE MET — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) October 4, 2021

I wish you all luck with the flurry of Gab invites from your elderly relatives and cousins — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 4, 2021

And the poor anti-vax moms, who will return to finding each other mostly in emergency rooms. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 4, 2021

antivax facebookers going to plan b pic.twitter.com/5mxRrW5NFS — kilgore trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 4, 2021

I hope the survivors of the team who broke through Zuck’s data center dungeon to reset the matrix treat themselves to an extra Soylent tonight pic.twitter.com/XvThO1VBXn — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 4, 2021

That was a costly @60Minutes interview.

Facebook has lost $50 billion in market value so far this morning.$FB — scott budman (@scottbudman) October 4, 2021

Captain Obvious may have a point: