Late Night Open Thread: Piling On DeFaced Book

by | 2 Comments

This post is in:

Nobody is sad when the biggest bully goes down. Except for maybe the coatholders who’d been profiting off the bully, and they’re mostly smart enough not to lament too loudly amid the cheers…

Captain Obvious may have a point:

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      Not the worst outage Facebook ever had – it was out for 24 hours in 2019 – but – Oh, the timing! Searing that 60 Minutes interview into everybody’s mind.

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      I don’t use Facebook and I slept through the bulk of the brouhaha, so this may already of been raised as a point, but am I right in thinking that:

      1) It wouldn’t be very easy to take down the Mouth of Sauron in this way?

      2) So either someone with the keys did this so they can ‘lose’ a shit ton of incriminating evidence during the curated reboot.

      3) Or someone without the keys did this so they could grab a shit ton of incriminating evidence before the curated reboot.

      4) It’s sad it’s back up and running.

      And good morning to you all.

