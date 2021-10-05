Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If only…

Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the FBI to look into a recent rise in anti-mask, anti-vax kooks overrunning schoolboard meetings and threatening and intimidating educators and administrators, according to The Washington Post:

In a memorandum to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and federal prosecutors, Garland wrote that the Justice Department will hold strategy sessions with law enforcement in the next 30 days and is expected to announce measures in response to “the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel” in the nation’s public schools.

“While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” he wrote. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values. Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

Honest to dog, my first thought was, “It’s about goddamn time” since this nonsense has been going on for months,” followed by, “Strategy sessions should do the trick.” I appreciate the effort to address this outrageous behavior, but damn.

I’d prefer an FBI memo to local law enforcement agencies directing them to take immediate action to roll up the nutbars or we’ll do it for you. Sort of a federal law enforcement version of a vehicle-driving mom’s “Don’t make me come back there” when the kids get out of control in the backseat.

Would Republican officials bellow like ruptured wildebeests at such a directive? Of course. Here’s how Florida’s shitty governor responded to the mild-mannered “strategy sessions” directive [Orlando Sentinel]:

“Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ [Department of Justice] by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation,” DeSantis’ post read. “Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.”

I wish Garland would respond with, “Cry harder, DeSantis — you punk-ass cockwaffle.” But that seems unlikely. No disrespect toward Garland intended. I’m just so fucking tired of terrible people being coddled and/or treated with unearned deference.

Open thread.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      Better late than never, I guess. I’d like to see the same scrutiny applied to threats and violence against medical personnel, because the loonies are turning on them too.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I see this as “if you’re not going to take action in response to this, we will”.  The law enforcement agencies have 30 days to get serious about this; 30 days to have input into the response.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      Would Republican officials bellow like ruptured wildebeests at such a directive? Of course.

      Would Republican officials bellow like ruptured wildebeests at the absence of such a directive? Of course. Would Republican officials bellow like ruptured wildebeests completely irrespective of the existence or absence of such a directive? Of course.

      We may infer from this that the existence or absence of such a directive and the behavior of Republican officials are wholly irrelevant to one another, and therefore that the latter need not figure in any decision concerning the former.

      This principle may be extended to the existence or absence of any other possible policy or action.

      For next lecture, please diagram this relationship using symbolic logic. Class dismissed.

    eclare

      eclare

      I’m tired of the coddling of snowflakes, too.  I don’t fucking understand why we, the masked, the vaxxed, have to put up with these idiots who are increasingly threatening violence.  Seems like if anyone has a reason to threaten violence, it’s us.

      Obligatory I am not advocating that we do that.

    Baud

      Baud

      I’m actually not sure what federal law DOJ has to play with here, so that might be the reason for the jawboning.

      What would be interesting is for DOJ to tell states that, if they don’t enforce the laws against white anti-mask hooligans, it would violate equal protection to enforce the law against racial-justice protestors. But I doubt we’ll get to that point.

    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Maybe some targeted school official will castledoctrinestandherground some threatening ghoul in the front yard after he utters some nasty bullshit.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      If I were in Garland’s position, I think my response would be:

      “Anyone who speaks out in public without harassing, intimidating, or threatening public servants or their fellow citizens has nothing to fear from us. If Governor DeSantis chooses to defend those who would do these things, then he is an enemy of democracy, full stop.”

    Kent

      Kent

      @Baud: Anti-terrorism laws are breathtakingly broad.  One of the legacies of the Bush Administration

      All they have to do is open up an FBI investigation on some of these ringleaders, then go around and interview all their co-workers, supervisors, neighbors, etc.  And most of them will wet their pants.

    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JoyceH:

      Better late than never, I guess. I’d like to see the same scrutiny applied to threats and violence against medical personnel, because the loonies are turning on them too.

      @VOR:

      How about the threats against public health officials? And election officials?

      Yes, Garland should add all of the above to his list.

      All public servants and officials of any type, at any level, should be able to feel that they are safe to go about their work.  Ditto any and all medical professionals, public or private.  People who harass and intimidate them should experience consequences.

    Kay

      Kay

      Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

      Lead with this and make it the whole story. ” creating chaos in our schools making it impossible for those who come to school to learn to get their work done….”

      Schools, schools, schools. No normal person or voter wants chaos and danger in schools and everyone at one time or another had to follow school rules.

      If I were a Democrat running in one of these districts they’re targeting with the school protests I would run an ad of the screeching Trumpists disrupting a school. Normal parents will hate it and there are way more normal parents than screeching Trumpists.

    Kay

      Kay

      Because this is what normal parents want after a solid year and half of schools disrupted by covid- they want an army of screaming adults creating chaos.

      I feel like Democrats would be justified in just taking it and running with it completely – “our children are falling behind because Trumpists won’t let schools operate!” :)

      Go crazy. They handed you an absolute gift. Use it.

    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’m just so fucking tired of terrible people being coddled and/or treated with unearned deference.

      I had somewhat the same thoughts in the last thread, nowhere near as well expressed.

      Most of these protests are not organic, they are arranged and funded. Why can’t we go after the funding sources? Organizing threats of violence across state lines?

      Relatedly, I read today that Gaetz’ co-conspirator has asked for another extension to spill the beans–out to March 22. So Gaetz gets to run around stirring up shit and Greenberg stays out of jail for another 6 months .

    gwangung

      gwangung

      A number of these “concerned parents” don’t actually live in the school’s jurisdiction. They’ve been imported and supported by outside forces, as are a number of anti-vaxx forces (see today’s trashing of vaccine stands in LA and NYC).

      If they cross stateliness, then it’s very much under the jurisdiction of the Justice department.

    24. 24.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us

      @eclare: I have given serious thought to showing up at some of these meetings and getting up and saying to the school board that we appreciate their efforts to keep kids safe. And the people issuing veiled threats, well, there are a lot more of us than there are of you, and WE know where YOU live too. So if anything happens to any of these good people we’ll let the authorities handle it, but if they won’t then we will. But I live in a really blue area where we don’t have issues with these bozos so it would require driving an hour or more and I’m too lazy for that.

    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gwangung:

      A number of these “concerned parents” don’t actually live in the school’s jurisdiction. They’ve been imported and supported by outside forces, as are a number of anti-vaxx forces (see today’s trashing of vaccine stands in LA and NYC).

      And of course, they’ve been squawking about ‘outside agitators’ since the days of the civil-rights movement.  So it’s totally unsurprising that they’d be the ones who’d actually do that.

    28. 28.

      West of the Rockies

      @JoyceH:

      I’d like to see airline travel violence be addressed as well.  Why are people suddenly losing their shit on airplanes:  is it essentially anti-mask mania?

      I’d love to see what the ebooks 50 years from now make of this rightwing insanity.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Sure Lurkalot: I think the feds would arrest Gaetz tomorrow if they could prove a case. It seems to me that someone is buying the silence of the woman involved, and investigators haven’t been able to get her to incriminate Gaetz.

    31. 31.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us

      @lowtechcyclist: Yeah I don’t know why every dem everywhere isn’t stringing together the most damning footage from January 6th into an ad with a voiceover that says “My opponent wants to let these goons tear down our democracy and murder people.”

      I think it has the twin virtues of being completely true and effective. It’s a variation on the same theme as going after the goons threatening educators and health care workers.

    35. 35.

      Mike in Pasadena

      I’m sure I missed a thread on this in the past weeks, but the 4 hour documentary on Hearst and his use of his papers to incite hatred (especially the yellow peril and the Japanese after Pearl) and violence reminded me of TFG and Twitter and social media. Rethuglican politicians have done the same to stir up violence against school boards and Democratic governors. Glad that Merrick finally roused himself from his months-long slumber. It’s like BC said, it’s not like these threats and other intimidation tactics by Rethuglicans started last Thursday.

    36. 36.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: My brother tell me that his kids school had a couple of dudes outside it screaming at kids that they’re “sheep” and “Don’t listen to your parents, you don’t have to wear a mask and the masks kill you!”

      The police (eventually) stopped them. After 10 days. In California. Now one of them hangs out the in parking lot with a bunch of signs and tries to persuade kids to revolt but isn’t screaming at anyone. Cops say they can’t do anything since they guy is technically there to pick up his kid.

      ETA: Meaning, we coddle the shit out of these people – even in very liberal areas.

