Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the FBI to look into a recent rise in anti-mask, anti-vax kooks overrunning schoolboard meetings and threatening and intimidating educators and administrators, according to The Washington Post:

In a memorandum to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and federal prosecutors, Garland wrote that the Justice Department will hold strategy sessions with law enforcement in the next 30 days and is expected to announce measures in response to “the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel” in the nation’s public schools. “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” he wrote. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values. Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

Honest to dog, my first thought was, “It’s about goddamn time” since this nonsense has been going on for months,” followed by, “Strategy sessions should do the trick.” I appreciate the effort to address this outrageous behavior, but damn.

I’d prefer an FBI memo to local law enforcement agencies directing them to take immediate action to roll up the nutbars or we’ll do it for you. Sort of a federal law enforcement version of a vehicle-driving mom’s “Don’t make me come back there” when the kids get out of control in the backseat.

Would Republican officials bellow like ruptured wildebeests at such a directive? Of course. Here’s how Florida’s shitty governor responded to the mild-mannered “strategy sessions” directive [Orlando Sentinel]:

“Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ [Department of Justice] by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation,” DeSantis’ post read. “Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.”

I wish Garland would respond with, “Cry harder, DeSantis — you punk-ass cockwaffle.” But that seems unlikely. No disrespect toward Garland intended. I’m just so fucking tired of terrible people being coddled and/or treated with unearned deference.

