COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 4-5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 4-5

Too long to post it all here, but you should definitely go read the whole thread, courtesy Rikyrah:


Do *not* mess with the Aunties.

I’m afraid this may be whistling into the wind:

Japan’s COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 87 on Monday, the lowest tally since Nov. 2 last year, and a precipitous decline from more than 5,000 a day in an August wave that hammered the capital’s medical infrastructure….

Kyoto University’s Hiroshi Nishiura is among those who believe the summer spike in cases and subsequent plunge were mainly due to trends in human activity.

Infectivity, as measured by the effective reproduction number, is correlated with holiday breaks, he said…

Recent record cases in South Korea and Singapore may be connected to some mid-year holidays, and a convergence of Asian and Western holidays at the end of the year could lead to a “nightmare”, he said.

But other experts say infection trends have less to do with travel and more to do with regular, seasonal trends.

Jason Tetro, a Canada-based infectious disease expert and author of “The Germ Code” said different age cohorts become “fuel” for the virus to perpetuate, depending on vaccination rates and prior infections, at different times.

“Without elimination of the virus, we will continue to see spikes until 85% of the population is immune to the dominant strain,” he said.

“This is the only way to get out of these vicious cycles.”…

Whatever the cause of the lull, experts say time is of the essence to head off another resurgence.

“We only have a window of one month,” Shibuya said. “So we should move fast to secure beds and ramp up vaccination.”

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      148 new cases yesterday, 3.8% test positivity
      Deaths at 1410, up 4 from the previous week.
      Total cases last week: 1430. Age 10 – 19 had the most cases, followed by people in their 30s, kids 0 – 9 and people in their 20s.
      66.9% are fully vaccinated. We don’t seem to be keeping up with the rest of NYS.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      I’m kind of curious about what’s up with the Russian case numbers. There seems general agreement that they’ve not been inaccurate (they break a number of basic statistical tests); so, taking that as given, why the recent increases? Has a policy changed somewhere?

      And people thought Kremlinology was dead.

    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 8,817 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,294,457 cases. It also reports 76 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 26,759 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.24% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.87.

      815 confirmed cases are in ICU, 332 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 15,615 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,131,636 patients recovered – 92.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      14 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,536 clusters. 956 clusters are currently active; 4,580 clusters are now inactive.

      8,803 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 1,361 cases: 17 in clusters, 335 close-contact screenings, and 1,009 other screenings. Selangor reports 1,343 local cases: 102 in clusters, 744 close-contact screenings, and 497 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,063 cases: 73 in clusters, 599 close-contact screenings, and 391 other screenings.

      Johor reports 886 cases: 136 in clusters, 422 close-contact screenings, and 328 other screenings. Sabah reports 801 local cases: one in a cluster, 437 close-contact screenings, and 363 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 696 cases: 137 in clusters, 337 close-contact screenings, and 222 other screenings.

      Penang reports 595 cases: 17 in clusters, 223 close-contact screenings, and 355 other screenings. Kedah reports 576 cases: 15 in clusters, 345 close-contact screenings, and 216 other screenings.

      Perak reports 472 local cases: 58 in clusters, 188 close-contact screenings, and 226 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 356 cases: 253 close-contact screenings and 103 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 245 local cases: six in clusters, 86 close-contact screenings, and 153 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 217 cases: 97 close-contact screenings and 120 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 119 local cases: 48 in clusters, 49 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 47 cases: eight in clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 23 cases: 17 close-contact screenings and six other screenings. Labuan reports three cases: one in a cluster and two other screenings.

      14 new cases today are imported: five in Selangor, four in Sabah, three in Negeri Sembilan, one in Perak, and one in Melaka.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 221,812 doses of vaccine on 4th October: 126,433 first doses and 95,379 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 44,573,891 doses administered: 23,961,163 first doses and 20,717,373 second doses. 73.3% of the population have received their first dose, while 63.4% are now fully vaccinated.

    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      The Auntie thread reads like the script of a very short play. Someone should mount it for one of those ten-minute play festivals.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:I’m kind of curious about what’s up with the Russian case numbers.

      I haven’t been following it closely, but what I gather is that (a) a lot more Russians have been dying of Covid for a long time than the government has admitted to, including now, but (b) things are bad enough that they’ve felt the need to signal to the people that things are getting worse and they need to be careful.  So each day they nudge the official death count up slightly.

      I would assume that the Russian people don’t trust Putin’s government much more than they trusted the Soviet government, and I’d bet the low vaccination rate is mostly on account of that.

    14. 14.

      germy

      More news from upstate NY:
      https://wnyt.com/albany-new-york-news/vaccine-mandate-leaves-status-of-rensselaer-county-autopsies-unclear/6260002/?cat=10114

      Another side effect of New York’s new vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is that human bodies from Rensselaer County cannot get an autopsy where they usually would, at Albany Medical Center.

      This is because Rensselaer County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Sikirica is not vaccinated against COVID-19

       

      The local medical examiner who refuses to get vaccinated also allegedly lies for the SSPD? Say it isn’t so https://t.co/bpPB647GXF

      — Advocates Anonymous (@AdvocatesAnony1) October 4, 2021

      FYI: Michael Sikirica is the medical examiner who was hired by Saratoga Springs police to review the Darryl Mount case; he concluded the police were blameless in Mount's injury and subsequent death. @Barb_Lombardo reported in 2018: https://t.co/9TJU1gWHeF https://t.co/zhDeOqXraw

      — Casey Seiler (@CaseySeiler) October 4, 2021

    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/4 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 242 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 97 active domestic confirmed (23 mild, 73 moderate & 1 critical) cases in the city. Fengting Township has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Quanzhou 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 
      • Xiamen did not report any new domestic positive cases (moderate). 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 1 village has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village, 2 communities & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen.

      Heilongjiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 81 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases .There currently are 80 active domestic confirmed (65 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. Xinglong Township in Bayan County remains at High Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Horgos border crossing in Yili Prefecture, Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases there, both found during tai-daily regular screening of all residents at the border crossing area.

      At Yunnan Province there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/4, China reported 26 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Benin (via Lagos & Frankfurt), Tanzania (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol), the US, the UK (via Frankfurt) & the UAE; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 5 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; all via land border crossing
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Singapore, the UAE & Zambia (via Nairobi); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals” each returning Ecuador (via Amsterdam Schiphol), the UAE & the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national coming from Singapore
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese & South Korean nationals each returning South Korea; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & 1 from Germany
      • Xiamen in Fijian Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Italy (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Singapore
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia
      • Sanming in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; the case arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on 9/18, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative 4 times, upon release from quarantine on 10/3 the case flew to Fuzhou & was transferred to Sanming & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/4
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Egypt 

      Overall in China, 27 confirmed cases recovered (9 imported), 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & none were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 1,710 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 856 active confirmed cases in the country (522 imported), 3 in serious condition (2 imported), 348 active asymptomatic cases (335 imported), 1 suspect cases. 27,526 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/4, 2,214.564M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 873K doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/5, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, all imported (coming from India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Kenya & Egypt).

    19. 19.

      New Deal democrat

      New cases down 35% from the Sep 1 peak, and deaths down 12% from Sep 22 peak.

      Cases down 55% in the South, and now many of the worst hit States in the South have fewer new cases than even New England. Cases steady in the Midwest and Northeast, and continue to rise in almost all States along the Northern border.

      Scott Gottlieb believes Delta was the last wave because he thinks (as he says) 50% of all Americans have been infected and have some resistance. Other estimates are more like 25%, which makes a huge difference. Again, the failure to do effective seroprevalence studies has caused a huge blind spot in effective policy.

      If we assume that (1) prior infection on average gives the same degree of resistance as one shot of vaccine, and (2) the “real” number of infections is 2.2x the number of confirmed cases, we get  56% fully vaccinated, plus another 2% single dose plus prior infection, plus 6% single does, plus 11% unvaccinated but previously infected, for a total of 75% with at least some resistance. For that reason I do not agree with Gottlieb, and believe there will be another winter wave as indoor gatherings increase.

      Widespread vaccine mandates by employers and schools, plus for regulated interstate transportation would help enormously.

    22. 22.

      Uncle Cosmo

      “Everybody be saying the same thing like a broken record. For me, I just hadn’t gotten around to it. And I’m scared of shots…” *whispers* “But I’m more scared a my auntie.

      AA elder ladies FTW yet again! Saved our collective butts in 2020, now saving butts one but-but-but-but-butt at a time… :^D​​

    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      Friendly reminder that Dr. Scott Gottlieb was Trump’s handpicked guy to lead the FDA. I don’t know why we give him and his constantly wrong pronouncements any coverage here.

    24. 24.

      Robert Sneddon

      Scotland — 2,056 new COVID-19 cases reported today. The test positivity rate is 10.3%. There were 21 new deaths reported overnight. ICU bed occupancy numbers are 65, down two from yesterday while hospitalisations are 998, down 3.

      There were about 8,400 vaccinations carried out in Scotland yesterday (Sunday) with about 70% of these being first vaccinations. 91.5% of 16+ adults are now vaccinated with their first dose and 84.6% are fully vaccinated. 72.2% of 16 and 17-year-olds have now received their first vaccination, up 0.1% from yesterday. 26.0% of 12-15 year olds have now received their first vaccination, up 2.0% from yesterday.

