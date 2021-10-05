Too long to post it all here, but you should definitely go read the whole thread, courtesy Rikyrah:

Grady Lobby I was sitting at the #NoJudgmentZone table and notice a Grady elder quickly moving toward me on a walker. Her: "'Scuse me, baby. You know where this at?" *places paper onto desk* I took the paper and scanned it. Someone jogged up beside her. Niece: "Auntie!" pic.twitter.com/DUM5OVfxyS — Kimberly D. Manning, MD (@gradydoctor) September 29, 2021



Do *not* mess with the Aunties.

It had been kind of slow at the table that morning. But just when I started to doubt what we were doing, this happened. Sigh. I know we're all tired. But I swear these conversations aren't in vain. And I like to believe our influence is contagious, too. Yeah. 💛 pic.twitter.com/2ueVLDShPn — Kimberly D. Manning, MD (@gradydoctor) September 29, 2021

Is Covid in Retreat? New cases in the U.S. have fallen by more than a third in the past month. There has also been >30% drop in cases globally. Only time will tell https://t.co/5ampmaCLHv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

I’m afraid this may be whistling into the wind:

The summer spike in cases fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus is likely the last big COVID-19 wave in the United States, according to former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb https://t.co/L9Byon9w9M pic.twitter.com/PfH1XxZsG3 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2021

Johnson & Johnson will seek authorization for a booster shot. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to ask federal regulators to approve a booster of its Covid vax. The firm is the last of the 3 federally authorized vax providers to call for extra shots https://t.co/jNwRXx2Bms pic.twitter.com/Lkj4iRWiY5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 4, 2021

Don't look now, but we're about to get below 70,000 hospitalizations & 100,000 new cases/day, for the 1st time in 2 months + lowest test positivity (5.6%) in 3 months

But a LONG way to get this🦠contained

Tens of millions more people need to get vaxxed to help us get & stay there pic.twitter.com/QLyUtgXVW8 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 5, 2021

Japan's dip in COVID-19 cases baffles experts; winter 'nightmare' still a risk https://t.co/Koyc7e66tV pic.twitter.com/v4buprZpXp — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2021

Japan’s COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound. New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 87 on Monday, the lowest tally since Nov. 2 last year, and a precipitous decline from more than 5,000 a day in an August wave that hammered the capital’s medical infrastructure…. Kyoto University’s Hiroshi Nishiura is among those who believe the summer spike in cases and subsequent plunge were mainly due to trends in human activity. Infectivity, as measured by the effective reproduction number, is correlated with holiday breaks, he said… Recent record cases in South Korea and Singapore may be connected to some mid-year holidays, and a convergence of Asian and Western holidays at the end of the year could lead to a “nightmare”, he said. But other experts say infection trends have less to do with travel and more to do with regular, seasonal trends. Jason Tetro, a Canada-based infectious disease expert and author of “The Germ Code” said different age cohorts become “fuel” for the virus to perpetuate, depending on vaccination rates and prior infections, at different times. “Without elimination of the virus, we will continue to see spikes until 85% of the population is immune to the dominant strain,” he said. “This is the only way to get out of these vicious cycles.”… Whatever the cause of the lull, experts say time is of the essence to head off another resurgence. “We only have a window of one month,” Shibuya said. “So we should move fast to secure beds and ramp up vaccination.”

Australia won't welcome back international tourists until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister says. https://t.co/lCKGwpxDTC — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2021

New Zealand said that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant https://t.co/C5OEdR5uQE pic.twitter.com/UTcud9smXB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2021

BREAKING: Russia reported a new record of 895 daily deaths on Tuesday.https://t.co/rOKswLo6FZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 5, 2021

Russia has now reported all-time-high numbers of one-day Covid deaths for six out of the last eight days.https://t.co/FF2dTyI4VD — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 5, 2021

The Russian government said it is "seriously concerned" about rising infection rates, as just 36% of Russian adults are fully vaccinatedhttps://t.co/DGZCTVWVGz — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 4, 2021

The EU's drug regulator has approved booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older. The recommendations go to health authorities in all 27 EU nations, some of which have already have begun administering booster shots.https://t.co/HEPR009wQb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2021

The media continues to report breathlessly on the small number of holdouts when the vast majority of people are getting vaccinated. As of 2019 the Swiss guard had 135 members. So we’re talking about like 98% compliance. It’s media malpractice to frame it this way. Mandates work. https://t.co/LQa7EsEqNt — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) October 4, 2021

siri, show me a graphical representation of vaccines doing what they are supposed to do https://t.co/ShLwxCbO6N — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 5, 2021

Brazil's tragic ivermectin frenzy is a warning to the US. Early in the pandemic Brazilians, led by Pres. Jair Bolsanaro, flocked to the de-wormer as a Covid treatment. But Brazil suffered horrific death rates in 2020 & early 2021 despite ivermectin. Image: Bolsanaro supporter https://t.co/ZjTnyoc8w6 pic.twitter.com/F94YmI1NTL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

AstraZeneca is seeking emergency U.S. approval for a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 https://t.co/2kD6DmDxGo pic.twitter.com/9VGukIuMda — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2021

Oral Covid drug slashes hospitalization & death risk, Merck says. Molnupiravir is effective against Gamma, Mu & Delta variants. Merck is seeking FDA authorization. But there's an elephant in the room: potential drug resistance if the antiviral is overused https://t.co/P14rFpoO71 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 4, 2021

Questions are already swirling about the projected price point for Merck's experimental #Covid drug. The contract with the USG puts its cost at $712 per treatment course; but production costs are only $20, @pharmalot reports. https://t.co/Dq8FFTGc5j — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 4, 2021

Hospitalizations & intubations surged among kids in Arkansas during the #DeltaVariant wave. Public health data suggest the variant may lead to more severe outcomes in children https://t.co/fyEoOVIH1P pic.twitter.com/4mSv43bqbm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 4, 2021

SARSCoV2 infection can damage the kidneys. New studies reveal mechanisms the virus uses to harm the organs. The interaction w/ angiotensin-converting enzyme 2—ACE2—enables SARS2 to replicate in kidney cells disrupting the control of blood pressure https://t.co/RfNoLlAZdW pic.twitter.com/2uwmtlaufH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 4, 2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department will address threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation's public schools. A number of threats have been tied to pandemic mask mandates. https://t.co/4ppLCJa5kn — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2021

In #Idaho "#COVID19 cases among children are rising significantly faster than they are in adults, having doubled since mid-August. Infections in children now account for around 20% of new cases."https://t.co/ZonWpEDSJY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 4, 2021

Vax Update: -84.7% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-71.8% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-42,162 doses administered over last 24 hrs

-25,520,746 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/tQACQM66NL — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 4, 2021

Vaccine mandate protesters in NY knock over a mobile covid testing site this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/w3h2BZgJlR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 4, 2021

An isolated Alaska Native village largely succeeded in keeping out COVID-19 by shutting out outsiders. But as Alaska sees one of the nation’s sharpest upticks in infections, there are new risks for those who are hours away from hospitals. https://t.co/T7WvQNT2pQ — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2021

An Ohio Covid patient treated w/ ivermectin after his wife sued the hospital has died. Anti-vxxer Jeffrey Smith died Sept. 25 his lawyer said Monday. In August, a judge ordered West Chester Hospital to give Smith the antiparasitic. The order was overturned https://t.co/axHCVKGUvI pic.twitter.com/BT49sdQJPP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 5, 2021

Excuse me, he died WITH horse dewormer. https://t.co/DzFU9Bm2kf — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 1, 2021

Companies, minor-league baseball teams lose 9th Circuit COVID-19 coverage appeals https://t.co/rn8hZghEeE pic.twitter.com/UTH6Vjcgzw — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021