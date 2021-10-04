Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Consistently wrong since 2002

People are complicated. Love is not.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Let there be snark.

This really is a full service blog.

Women: they get shit done

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This blog will pay for itself.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We’ve got to stop coddling these people…

We’ve got to stop coddling these people…

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

As you probably heard, over the weekend the cops nabbed a man named Ryan Faircloth, who busted a window with a rock and threw a (fortunately defective) IED into a county Democratic Party building in Austin, Texas. Faircloth is being held on a $40K bond for arson and vandalism charges by the state, but it looks like the feds have also lodged a felony charge. That may be why Faircloth is still in jail instead of bonded out via wingnut GoFundMe.

I hope the federal charges are robust because Faircloth is not a damned firebug; he’s a domestic terrorist. His Facebook page, which was still live as recently as yesterday, was a stream of anti-mask and anti-vax bullshit and anti-Democratic Party invective, plus lots of pictures of a beautiful dog who I hope is now being cared for by a better person.

Faircloth is dumber than dirt, so he was easily caught. He drove his pickup past cameras when committing the crime and shared incriminating information via text with someone who immediately turned him in. The latter is a mistake a lot of the people who got busted for rioting in the Capitol Building made.

Speaking of insurrectionists, Proud Boys associate and accused rioter Paul Rae of the Tampa Bay area was busted Saturday for boating under the influence after he ran a vessel aground and was released on his own recognizance yesterday. Rae was busted in March for taking part in the Capitol riot. In a pretrial hearing, he was released with restrictions that included wearing a monitoring device to ensure he remained home except for “necessary travel.”

The court probably didn’t include drunk boating as “necessary travel,” so I’m not sure why Rae was released after this latest incident. Maybe the feds and state don’t coordinate? Wouldn’t the presence of a monitoring device on Rae’s ankle give the local authorities pause prior to releasing him on his own recognizance? Apparently not. Let’s hope the feds revoke his pretrial release agreement.

In the Austin case, a fire official’s remarks on the crime at a press conference came under criticism when he described the motives of the suspect, i.e., “he wasn’t happy with the political situation.” Some folks said the official came off as sympathetic to the suspect, a fellow white man. I wouldn’t go that far, but it’s true that officials didn’t allude to the 9/11 hijackers as being unhappy about the political situation in explaining the rationale behind their crimes. They called them monsters who were trying to destroy America.

We have a growing domestic terrorism problem, but so far, it doesn’t look like the government is responding with anything like the energy and focus it invested in rooting out foreign terrorism after 9/11. Some of that is good, of course. The U.S. badly overreacted to 9/11 in innumerable ways. But underreacting is dangerous too. I hope we can find a Goldilocks response, because treating dolts like Faircloth and Rae like ordinary criminals is tantamount to coddling them. And that won’t end well.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Betty
  • hells littlest angel
  • J.
  • justawriter
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mike in NC
  • Ocotillo
  • Roger Moore
  • The Dangerman
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Tom Levenson

      You’re absolutely right, and this is the kind of thing where I think calling one’s representatives to ask/demand that they push the FBI and DoJ on enforcement here is useful.

      I’ll be on the phone shortly to my congressman, Jake Auchinloss, and my senators, Warren and Markey

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      Wouldn’t the presence of a monitoring device on Rae’s ankle give the local authorities pause prior to releasing him on his own recognizance?

      Assuming it was still there.  It seems very likely that he found some way of taking the monitor off and was running around without it, thinking he had duped the feds into believing he was safely home the whole time.  Otherwise he would likely be caught when the feds checked the records of where he had been.  It seems likely that this will be brought up at his next hearing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      The U.S. badly overreacted to 9/11 in innumerable ways. But underreacting is dangerous too. I hope we can find a Goldilocks response, because treating dolts like Faircloth and Rae like ordinary criminals is tantamount to coddling them. And that won’t end well.

      Seriously. With the January 6th insurrectionists, it bugs the hell out of me that a lot of them are just getting charged with trespassing, rather than, say, breaking and entering. And certainly anyone out on bail, or released on their own recognizance, should be back in jail awaiting trial at the first whiff of a crime.

      Like you say, this is serious shit. And if the consequences for these acts aren’t a big deal, then they’ll not only keep on doing the shit they’re doing, but will be emboldened to escalate. We shouldn’t wait until there’s another Tim McVeigh before we crack down on this bullshit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      If the domestic terrorists would stop being entitled white men and entitled white boys, I’m sure law enforcement will get right on it. While tfg may be their current passing fancy, they long for Timothy McVeigh. And if memory serves, an internal report on domestic terrorism remains collecting dust because the media and the GOP got their panties in a massive wad because it identified the sources of domestic terrorism to be white men and boys. Or was I mistaken?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anoniminous

      Seeing as how coddling an egg means to place it in 165–180 °F water I’d be excited if we started coddling QAnon & etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty

      The problem does seem to involve sympathetic law enforcement who have trouble taking these attacks seriously.  The solution seems elusive at the moment.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      @lowtechcyclist: Nobody benefits from overcharging. Please consider that many of the insurrectionists were MAGA goober tourists amongst the hard core, the coordinators and funders and the architects. It’s a slow process watching what can be seen of the wheels of justice. If Karen with the big hair and private jet gets probation, I can sleep at night. If 3pers and PB and Eastman and Pence and that last fucker get real federal time – as they should, I’d really get some deep sleep.

      Emptywheel is a great sour e for this.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Two articles in Monday’s USA Today. One on the number of police officers and military that have gravitated to the Oathkeepers lunatic fringe, and another on the burning ambition of Greg Abbott to bring the shit he’s done in Texas to the rest of the country. Abbott wants to be Trump on steroids. Slap that fucker down hard.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hells littlest angel

      … I’m not sure why Rae was released after this latest incident.

       

       

      Yeah, it’s puzzling Florida

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ocotillo

      By in large, we (America) have been fortunate that the coup attempt and many of these acts of domestic terrorism have been amateurish.  Eventually, some of these Bubbas are going to be more competent and there will be something tragic.

      This is not to diminish what happened 1/6, people died and democracy was weakened but I am speaking more broadly of the clowns Betty mentions above and the Michigan goobers who wanted to kidnap the Governor.

      Think about it though, these a-holes are trying to take elected officials into custody for God knows what because they don’t agree with their politics.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      J.

      “When you’re a white male Republican, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

      O/T I just read that Casey DeSantis (wife of RegeneRon) has breast cancer. If true, I feel for her (thoughts, prayers, etc.) Cancer sucks. But the cynic in me wonders if a) she really does, or b) DeathSantis is using this awful bit of news to make himself seem sympathetic in the public’s eye/deflect from the hoopla surrounding the very unpopular anti-abortion bill and ongoing Covid numbers/fights with school districts. Thoughts?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      justawriter

      The decades long project of working the refs (going back to the Bush and Clinton years -“jackbooted thugs”, Ruby Ridge, Waco) to demonize police actions not directed at POC or “hippies” has created a system where a redneck, excuse me, a conservative citizen, is more likely to be punished for poaching a deer while drunk than assaulting federal property or officials.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.