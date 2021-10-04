Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Pandora Papers: Now It Can Be Told…

by | 39 Comments

I haven’t (yet) read beyond the headlines, but the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have given us a trove worthy of its name. They deserve a bit of a flex…

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.

The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. It’s being dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

The more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin…

The latest investigation dug into accounts registered in familiar offshore havens, including the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong and Belize. But some of the secret accounts were also scattered around in trusts set up in the U.S., including 81 in South Dakota and 37 in Florida.

Some of the initial findings released Sunday painted a sordid picture of the prominent people involved…

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      MattF

      Somewhat buried in the article is the odd fact that South Dakota is a global center of concealed financial transactions. And the governor of South Dakota… a name that starts with ‘N’…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      These will only be important when the releasing and indexing journalists start a substack that they can thunder from.

      By the way, Greenwald hasn’t uttered a word about it. It’s all Hunter Biden, criticism of liberals, and Facebook and google as “monopolies” over at his twit feed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Emma from Miami

      Interestingly enough the only white Western Europeans appearing in “The Power Players” are Tony Blair, John Dalli and Dominique Strauss-Kahn. No Americans.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anonymous At Work

      @MattF: South Dakota, to attract service industry, often let the industry write their own regulations in return for certain minimum-staffed nominal HQs.  Very much a Race to the Bottom aspect of federalism.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      This topic seems like a good one to ask Sinema, Manchin and their radical extremist Centrist cohorts about…”Why do you support hiding wealth like this by opposing IRS staffing?”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      a shadow economy that benefits the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of everyone else

      IOW, just like the regular economy, only more so.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      @Old School:

      There are no U.S. politicians in the report.

      I wouldn’t have guessed that.

      My guess is that most US uber-rich don’t use one of these 14 firms that were part of this hack as I think none were American firms.  And honestly, the US is already so friendly towards the uber-wealthy that American billionaires don’t need to go to such lengths to shelter their wealth compared to other higher-tax countries. They just do it out in the open by buying Congress.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      2.94 terabytes sounds like a lot, but I’d guess a lot of the documents are PDF files of image-scans of paper copies, or some other variation of the .NORM file format.

      Also, it’s tiny compared to some modern mathematical proofs, now that “proof” has been extended to “have a supercomputer enumerate all possibilities”, and the proof paper consists of the authors’ names and a link to the downloadable 200-terabyte file.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Oh, wait – Glenn is admiring and retweeting a Pakistani who prattles on about the “soullessness” of liberal culture and recommends that westerners who are worried about cancel culture should pick up a Koran and convert to Islam.

      Wonder when Glenn’s gonna do that?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Fair Economist

      This is an amazing body of work and all involved deserve the highest accolades.

      @Old School: A large motivator in the hidden wealth is political disguise of personal interests. In the US, a multimillionaire investor in coal businesses can chair the Energy Committee (Manchin) and nobody in power even blinks. Why bother?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      There are no US politicians but are there US billionaires who can hide their money here in places like South Dakota without even going offshore, say just by working through shell corps in a state they don’t do any legitimate business in, or have any obvious holdings?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @Kent:

      Our current tax laws for the uber wealthy actually help them create extreme wealth, at of course the expense of the overall economy, and the defunding of the IRS has made finding those who have large amounts and catching them damn near impossible. There is a name of a family of wealth that most of you would recognize that supposedly owe back taxes in the billions range but getting the law fixed in their favor means they likely will never have to pay. And we all suffer.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      There are no U.S. politicians in the report.

      I wouldn’t have guessed that.

      @Old School: I question the veracity of the entire report if that’s what it states.  I know goddamn well the last fucking asshole who was president was up to his eyeballs in that shit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Ruckus:  I’ve been of the impression for a while that our bullshit tax policy allows them to have enough wealth to distort public policy and society via campaign donations, think tank funding, lobby funding, educational contributions, church giving, charitable contributions and arts endowments. None of these drop their lifestyle spending at all (and don’t improve their lives), represent no sacrifice, and much of it is deductible AND going to untaxed entities. Most of the time, these are folks born sliding into home plate, and it leads to ossified thinking with regard to economic and social policy as they think of themselves as brilliant.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ocotillo

      Related, one of the items in the Build Back American bill, or so I am told it is in there, is banks having to report transactions over the amount of $600.  Lobbyists (community banking associations) are Spamming Linked In about this asking people (bankers and others) to let their Congress Critter know their opposition to this.

      What are the specifics behind this?  Why drop the amount to $600?  Today banks monitor transactions that exceed $10,000 per day and most track smaller amounts to suspicious activity but why under a grand?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kent: There was some information on this earlier. The supposition is that it’s a combination of two things:

      1) Tax rates in the US are so fucking low in very legal ways that many of the American Rich just don’t bother with hidden transactions or have little incentive to perform them in a major fashion.

      2) The American Rich use different firms and methods than these guys.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Doug R

      Considering how we always seem to be behind catching these uber dodgy rich, maybe cutting off loopholes and offering amnesty for awhile might be a way to go.

      With confiscation for accounts discovered after the grace period.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I will admit that the people who are really concerned about “Cancel Culture” are fundamentalist whackjobs (or deceived by them). So maybe there’s some similarities there.

      Glenn, of course, is just happy that someone is attacking the Left because it benefits the Right and Trump, whom he totally does not support.

      @Ocotillo: Why not under a grand? I think the number idea is basically “We’re monitoring a value large enough that it’s relatively easy to slip under, and this is basically no-cost in terms of reporting” (it’s computerized and causes little-to-no extra work to do).

      At that point, picking a value that’s over the cost of a standard rent payment in most of the country makes sense and lets you weed out a lot fraud. But that’s just a guess.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dm

      Is “Pan-” the prefix for ill-gotten-gains document dumps in the way that “-gate” is the suffix for political scandal, now?  A few years ago it was the “Panama Papers”, revealing pretty much the same thing about the people next door to the ones in the Pandora Papers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @The Moar You Know:

      But when you’re a demonstrably proven failure at most things you try and are only really valued in business for the licensing power of your name due to propped up fame, will the smart money Europeans really allow you to play? Particularly when you’re a known blowhard?

      He was persona non grata to pretty much every bank but the Russian banks and DB acting as cutout to Russian banks.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Way too nicely summed up.

      IOW absolutely but without enough swear words.

      The UK is I believe actually far worse than we are at this time, our laws that allow this can be changed. Their system is top of the pile based and while ours currently work similarly, the basis is different.  The laws could be changed back or better, but with great difficulty, but they can be changed back to better, fuller enforcement and taxing limits. I doubt at this time it’s politically possible, but we were better not all that long ago and the legal means are still in place.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Barbara

      I am not saying it would be a simple thing, but if the two major currencies required financial institutions wherever they are located to adhere to minimum transparency and tax standards in order to have any kind of “banking” or other trading relationship with their financial institutions, a lot of this activity would cease. Whether it’s Jersey or Monaco or the Cayman Islands or Switzerland or Panama or Cyprus, It is motivated solely by tax and transparency arbitrage. I really don’t care if the economy of the Cayman Islands tanks because its revenue base is built on transaction fees for the uber rich seeking to hide assets and avoid taxes.

      When the French bank (BNP Paribas?) thumbed its nose at U.S. regulations regarding Iran and other verboten transactions, like laundering money for well-known drug dealers, it paid $8 billion in fines when it was made clear that the sanction was being cut off from Federal Reserve. Holding nations to minimum standards is way past due.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ruckus

      @danielx:

      Yes, yes there is. If the focus is on little players the system gets backed up beyond usage/reality. It makes it easier to hide the big deals if the system is clogged up chasing nothings. That’s the IRS now.  Lower staff levels make it far harder to spend the money/effort chasing the big money, with tons of accountants/lawyers protecting that big money.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      gvg

      @dm: No. That is just coincidence. Panama is a place that is one of the tax havens. That leak was about finance in that location. Pandora obviously refers to opening Pandora’s box. I don’t know why yet.

      I don’t hear about many Americans doing this in this leak. I have been hearing about a lot of British finance corruption for years and references to Russian mob money propping up London real estate to the point that is seems dangerous to reform because it might start a crash that effects ordinary British people and also frequent assumptions that it was some EU disclosure laws scheduled to start that made some British leaders want Brexit. I do not know how true all that is, but I guess I am not surprised that British leaders are implicated and not Americans (this time).

      We should take warning and not allow criminals to imbed to deeply into our markets.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      @Ruckus: so…sort of a “keep what few cops we do have busy chasing down jaywalkers while banks get robbed in broad daylight”, something like that?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      Notice that a lot of the people involved have political connections that put roadblocks or actually stop the process now of being controlled in any way. That is in this country as well. I’ve talked about our politicians that have a lot of money even though their salaries don’t justify it. Mitch is worth over 20 million and he doesn’t make that much. (and yes he’s married to a wealthy woman, whose worth is greater than his) How did he get there, does he save most of his salary and has for decades? How does a politician become that wealthy?

      Reply

