NEW: #PandoraPapers reveals the inner workings of a shadow economy that benefits the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of everyone else. Brought to you by ICIJ and 600+ journalists, the largest collaboration in journalism history. ?? https://t.co/qXMuUcqPc4 — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) October 3, 2021

I haven’t (yet) read beyond the headlines, but the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have given us a trove worthy of its name. They deserve a bit of a flex…

World leaders, celebrities and billionaires are among those who've used offshore accounts to hide assets, a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reveals. The "Pandora Papers" analyzes nearly 12 million leaked files. https://t.co/yyA3iIP2LT — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2021

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. It’s being dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars. The more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin… The latest investigation dug into accounts registered in familiar offshore havens, including the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong and Belize. But some of the secret accounts were also scattered around in trusts set up in the U.S., including 81 in South Dakota and 37 in Florida. Some of the initial findings released Sunday painted a sordid picture of the prominent people involved…

Factbox: Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth https://t.co/xU8wrtcXsS pic.twitter.com/SkbVmQy03i — Reuters (@Reuters) October 4, 2021

Of the more than 300 politicians and public officials unearthed in the #PandoraPapers, we profiled more than 50 of the biggest names – and their secret offshore holdings — in the Power Players interactive. ?? https://t.co/G2bgJn8Uce — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) October 3, 2021

Meet the firms whose confidential records make up the basis of the #PandoraPapers: The Secrecy Brokers ??https://t.co/cZZgZqRsId — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) October 3, 2021

The Pandora Papers leak is the latest in a series of whistleblower-led investigations that have rocked the world of finance in recent years — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 3, 2021