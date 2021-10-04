The ACA subsidy system only can be applied to “Essential Health Benefits.” (EHB). EHB are benefits that cover ten categories of care. Insurers can offer non-EHB benefits like a gym membership but the cost of that benefit must be paid for by the individual. The most common non-EHB benefit offered is non-Hyde voluntary abortion coverage. Subsidies, due to Hyde/Stupak, can’t be spent on abortion except in the most unusual set of cases. By law, the non-Hyde benefit must cost at least $1 per person per month, even as that is way above the actual cost of the benefit. Some states, like California, require all insurers to offer non-Hyde abortion benefits on all ACA plans. This means that the minimum premium that a consumer can see is at least $1.00.

Does this matter?

Yeah.

In a 2020 Health Affairs article, Coleman Drake and I found that on Healthcare.gov, enrollment of individuals earning between 151-200% Federal Poverty Level were sensitive to that last $1. Using within-county changes in premiums, we found a 14% increase in enrollment in this subgroup when the group was exposed to a zero premium plan. We could not provide a mechanism as it could be an administrative burden story or it could be that zero was unique and special.

In a current working paper, we, along with Dan Sacks and Sih-Ting Cai, looking at Colorado state based marketplace data, propose a mechanism that explains the enrollment bump. We saw no difference in year end enrollment of people who were just exposed to a zero premium plan and those whose cheapest plan was between a penny and the price of a large cup of gas station coffee. Plan choices were the same, metal choices were the same, and observed demographics were the same. The big difference was that the people who were exposed to zero premium plans had more days of coverage. They started earlier. Zero premium exposure was a strong predictor of a high probability of starting coverage on January 1st. What we are finding is that the burden of setting up a payment scheme is a significant barrier to coverage. Colorado has run an open enrollment through January so someone who had a modest premium for a plan that they selected in December for a January 1st start date could come back and fix things up in January for a February start date if the payment set-up was messed up.

That’s cool! (for certain definitions of cool). But does it matter?

YES!

California has passed a state health insurance affordability plan. Part of that plan is a wrap-around subsidy that pays that last dollar of state mandated benefits. California residents will now be newly exposed to zero premium plans and thus see much less administrative friction.

And h/t to @cdrake219 and @bjdickmayhew for recent @Health_Affairs article that brought more visibility to the last $1. https://t.co/YtgX0bKDha — Isaac Menashe (@IMenashe) October 1, 2021

Coleman and I started to chat about the ACA markets in November 2018 just as I noticed that Oklahoma had twelve counties with zero premium gold plans available to everyone. This was weird. This was worth poking at. We could not get the specific data that we wanted for an Oklahoma specific question, so we broadened our question to how did people respond to zero premium on Healthcare.gov. We submitted that paper in April 2019, had it accepted in September 2019, and published in January 2020. And Now, in November 2021, we will see explicit policy impact that started from a “Hmm, I’m seeing something weird in Oklahoma, what do yo think about this….” conversation three years ago.