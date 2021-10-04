Near Manhattan KS

I’ve put some images of Scissor-tailed Flycatchers (Tyrannus forficatus) in previous OTR segments, but I’ve included this one because it is another example of how photos can help with tricky bird IDs. I saw this bird had a very short tail, so I imagined that it was a hatch-year bird, which would have shorter tail feathers this time of year. But when I got home, the pictures revealed that this was an adult bird, which had molted its tail feathers and was growing out some new ones. Its age was revealed by the fact that it was also molting some wing feathers (a hatch-year bird will not molt those until next fall). Additionally I was able to ID it as a male bird, based on the deep notch in the outermost primary, which only adult males possess. The function of the notch in this species is not known, but other members of this genus also have those, and in one of them it is known that the notched feathers produce distinctive sounds during the courtship flight.