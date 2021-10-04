The press complaints about Biden not giving enough press conferences, and says it is bad for democracy, and then gets the chance to ask him questions, and asks questions like this https://t.co/yjNHAaMHAV
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) October 3, 2021
On simple grounds of keeping people informed of what is happening in government, this was one of the worst weeks the political press has had in a long time.
Mindless incrementalism, an undeclared ideology favoring "moderates," the politics-as-a-game lens— all outdid themselves.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 3, 2021
With the core of President Biden’s domestic agenda hanging in the balance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those talking of a compromise between the progressive wing of the Democratic party and the moderate faction https://t.co/6WEqULydiY pic.twitter.com/59g1pfqIB0
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 4, 2021
On Face the Nation, @AOC said, “Biden has been a good-faith partner to the entire Democratic party… He is in fact a moderate… he reaches out. He tries to understand our perspective. That’s why I’m fighting for his agenda.”
— Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) October 3, 2021
From the GOP Death Cultists:
former Gingrich staffer. not much to contribute, just an underrated post with a powerful energy https://t.co/h2CTeVxE2m
— Cousin's Friend in Trinidad (@MenshevikM) October 3, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings