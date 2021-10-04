The press complaints about Biden not giving enough press conferences, and says it is bad for democracy, and then gets the chance to ask him questions, and asks questions like this https://t.co/yjNHAaMHAV

On simple grounds of keeping people informed of what is happening in government, this was one of the worst weeks the political press has had in a long time.

Mindless incrementalism, an undeclared ideology favoring "moderates," the politics-as-a-game lens— all outdid themselves.

— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 3, 2021