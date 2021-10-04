woah that was quick pic.twitter.com/xt9IWCip5j
— Joe Groff (@jckarter) October 4, 2021
Is Facebook down right now? This global outage is tough on everyone https://t.co/YLuhCc5Pca pic.twitter.com/HVis0HnR1I
— The Verge (@verge) October 4, 2021
The Verge says it’s back online now, so don’t panic…
Just as Facebook’s Antigone Davis was live on CNBC defending the company over a whistleblower’s accusations and its handling of research data suggesting Instagram is harmful to teens, its entire network of services suddenly went offline.
The outage started just before noon ET and took nearly six hours before it was resolved. This is the worst outage for Facebook since a 2019 incident took its site offline for more than 24 hours, as the downtime hit hardest on the small businesses and creators who rely on these services for their income.
After failing all tests for most of the day, a test of ISP DNS servers via DNSchecker.org showed most of them successfully finding a route to Facebook.com at 5:30PM ET. A few minutes later, we were able to start using Facebook and Instagram normally, however, it may take time for the DNS fixes to reach everyone…
Inside Facebook, the outage has broken nearly all of the internal systems employees use to communicate and work. Several employees told The Verge they resorted to talking through their work-provided Outlook email accounts, though employees can’t receive emails from external addresses. Employees who were logged into work tools such as Google Docs and Zoom before the outage can still use those, but any employee who needs to login with their work email was blocked…
So if you ever think you’re having a rough Monday… just know it can’t be as bad as working for Facebook right now ☠️ https://t.co/AItvqQCTgR
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 4, 2021
According to Facebook, the only way to fix the FB outage is to cover its servers in horse paste.
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 4, 2021
And here *I* thought the Pandora Papers dump would cause more disruption sooner than last night’s 60 Minutes expose…
There is an entire generation of political staff who are dealing every day with how this algorithm is literally inspiring people to violence and blind rage against elected officials. And we are all fed up with FB officials excusing or spinning this very real problem. https://t.co/9G0VRZJpaS
— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) October 4, 2021
A whistleblower claims Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation in a moneymaking move that contributed to the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen spoke on “60 Minutes.” https://t.co/EvZJJxlRvh
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2021
ok heres page with all the clipshttps://t.co/u0SPMxHmgA
— rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 3, 2021
If you’re also wondering how the they pulled this all off so we all could know the truth, it’s because of (a) her bravery and (b) support from the incredible @wbaidlaw, which helps protect whistleblowers to get their stories out. And they need donations: https://t.co/9cTpKkkas6 https://t.co/JuvE3WgdHH
— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 4, 2021
