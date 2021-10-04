Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Information Warfare / Monday Evening Open Thread: Facebook, Going Down

Monday Evening Open Thread: Facebook, Going Down

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The Verge says it’s back online now, so don’t panic…

Just as Facebook’s Antigone Davis was live on CNBC defending the company over a whistleblower’s accusations and its handling of research data suggesting Instagram is harmful to teens, its entire network of services suddenly went offline.

The outage started just before noon ET and took nearly six hours before it was resolved. This is the worst outage for Facebook since a 2019 incident took its site offline for more than 24 hours, as the downtime hit hardest on the small businesses and creators who rely on these services for their income.

After failing all tests for most of the day, a test of ISP DNS servers via DNSchecker.org showed most of them successfully finding a route to Facebook.com at 5:30PM ET. A few minutes later, we were able to start using Facebook and Instagram normally, however, it may take time for the DNS fixes to reach everyone…

Inside Facebook, the outage has broken nearly all of the internal systems employees use to communicate and work. Several employees told The Verge they resorted to talking through their work-provided Outlook email accounts, though employees can’t receive emails from external addresses. Employees who were logged into work tools such as Google Docs and Zoom before the outage can still use those, but any employee who needs to login with their work email was blocked…

And here *I* thought the Pandora Papers dump would cause more disruption sooner than last night’s 60 Minutes expose…

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I felt a great disturbance in the Net, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Pretty much everyone who can understand the technical explanation of what happened has a horror story in their past of an “oh, shit” moment similar to this. It’s just that they probably didn’t fuck up a company with 60,000 employees and a billion users.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HeleninEire

      @BC in Illinois: She is so smart and funny.

      ETA: why isn’t she famous outside of the internet?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jl

      Didn’t watch 60 minutes report, but read summary of her charges. Facebook’s response was such a hash of non-denial denials, misdirection and strawmen, that it greatly increased my confidence in Haugen. Facebook is still trying to conflate the freedom of quirky old Aunt Bea and Uncle Fred to spout whatever as individual users, with Facebook’s freedom to drive traffic with their algorithms to segment users by various demographics and maximize ad revenue. Facebook using secret sauce AI to manipulate its membership doesn’t even seem to rise to a corporation’s right to commercial free speech to me, but any BJ lawyers around, let me know if I’m wrong there.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      I haven’t logged into Facebook since 2015 when family members traveled to Ireland and they wanted to taunt me with pics.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jl

      Coincidentally, I found this story at Barry Ritholtz’ The Big Picture blog this morning. I’d be interested to hear what people who are interested think of it. Seems to connect Facebook’s ongoing carnival of crime, swindles, dishonesty, and malfeasance to inability to maintain market share, and maybe more importantly, maintain engagement, page views and time, and clicks among the old fogeys who remain. But, its business model requires an ever increasing malignant rate of growth, so even maintenance isn’t enough

      Facebook Is Weaker Than We Knew
      A trove of leaked documents, published by The Wall Street Journal, hints at a company whose best days are behind it.

      Kevin Roose, NYT

      https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/04/technology/facebook-files.html

      Note: edited in attempt to eliminate traces of depraved apostrophe crimes against humanity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      I use Facebook hardly at all—mainly to passively receive notifications from a handful of people—and I was mildly surprised to find out how far-reaching its collapse was. I hadn’t thought of people using their Facebook identity as a log-in to various sites, not to mention businesses basically operating on line via Facebook.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Benw: Ha! One job I had everything went down because a squirrel committed suicide via power pole. Cheapskate boss was out of town and after 2 hours and reports that repairs were going slowly, the head of HR told everyone to go home. 2 hours later, things were repaired and cheapskate boss had HR call everyone to come back. At like 2pm.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      BJP spreads its poison through WhatsApp. It is its most diabolical and successful outreach tool. And it has made many formerly smart people into blithering idiots who mindlessly forward BJP propaganda after inhaling it themselves. So I am glad that it is down at least for sometime.

      Facebook India has had a thumb on the scale for the BJP and has helped spread the poison of hate and bigotry.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jl

      @jl: Actually, the Facebook AI to segment its audience isn’t secret sauce. It’s easy to find everything from introductory explanations, with step-by-step guides on how to game it, to deep weeds tours through the math.

      If Mr. Facebook doesn’t know what his company is doing it’s because he doesn’t want to. He has many many people who can explain the math to him.

      Note: also edited to conceal traces of apostrophe crimes against humanity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @jl: No click from me, but isn’t the headline old news?  There were jokes a year or few ago that the young hep cats regarded FB as AOL or something and they were off on TikTok and whatever else now.  I’m sure that just like Gates and MS before the “internet tidal wave”, they’re doing everything they can to get their near monopoly mojo back…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      jl

      @Another Scott: I kind of agree. The article goes through the parade of horribles and ties it in to Facebook’s increasing difficulty in making its business model work and stock valuation plausible.

      So, YMMV may vary on what the article does.

      Edit: in particular, increasing need to do everything ever cheaper, so no due diligence in trying to get adequate staffing to do what Facebook says it will do, or is doing, or has tried to do in order to not be a malfeasant lying corporation.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      For those who aren’t technically inclined, the outage is more or less the equivalent of being the only guy who can lock up the bank vault at night, and accidentally locking yourself into the vault with no way to unlock it from the inside.

      It’s one of those tasks that can’t have safeguards apart from extraordinarily detailed checklists that you always have two people implement in very formal ways, especially if you’re the size of Facebook. Someone really fucked up ‘following directions 101’ on this. Imagine guys in missile silos calling out and validating codes and turning keys simultaneously. That kind of shit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @Gin & Tonic:

      This kind of thing is why older companies like IBM- and now Microsoft- can be slow moving.  They’ve been bitten by problems like this before, and they’ve survived by adding a procedure to prevent it from happening again.  By the time they follow every procedure to prevent every bad thing they’ve ever encountered, it can slow them down a fair bit.  OTOH, they don’t wind up dealing with this kind of problem nearly as often as the newer companies that haven’t implemented every safeguard.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Martin:

      Thanks.

      Now can you explain to me how there is a weather delay in a stadium that has a roof? And just what the hell is going on with L,A. weather?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @jl: ​
       
      The thing that gets me is just how much Facebook has just plain lied to steal people’s money. Their whole advertising analytics is one lie after another. They lie about click through rates, they lied about the importance of switching to video, and so forth. It’s probably easier to find things they didn’t lie about. And every one of those lies has left a wake of companies that failed because they listened. The whole Facebook C-suite could spend the rest of their lives in prison, and it wouldn’t come close to providing justice for everyone they’ve screwed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jl

      @Benw: One thing in the article I linked to has that I haven’t seen before are details of Facebook’s desperate and hilariously sad pitches to try get more young people and kids. Which I found to be funny like a clown.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Martin

      @Roger Moore: Except DNS is everything for Facebook. They don’t exist if it’s down or wrong. So you build procedures around it that you never, ever deviate from. It needn’t be slow, but that discipline has to be there. I know one of the guys that does it for my employer and there’s a minimum number of people who need to be present before they update the master DNS. You add speed by adding redundancy of staff so that someone out sick doesn’t force you to either delay to the next day or deviate from procedure.

      Reply

