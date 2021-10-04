Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Oct. 3-4

*BIG* news month coming:


======

Reuters hasn’t been tweeting China’s numbers for a while…

Italy, France, Germany and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed.

But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week.

The fragmented picture mirrors the different approaches seen in the roll-out of shots across one of the world’s wealthiest regions at the turn of the year.

They also highlight the lack of consensus among scientists about how broadly they are needed, while governments seek to revive their ailing economies, fight the more infectious Delta variant, and avoid further lockdowns in the winter…

Underscoring what is at stake, the EU’s infectious diseases centre said on Thursday the region’s coverage of vaccines was still too low and there was a risk of a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths over the next six weeks.

Only 61% of the total population have been fully vaccinated, and only three countries – Malta, Portugal, Iceland – have vaccinated more than 75% of their total population, it said.

That compares with less than a quarter of the population in Bulgaria, one of the big laggards in EU vaccinations.

Still, the bloc’s push towards boosters will stir the debate over rich nations’ use of vaccines while poorer countries struggle to access supplies and inoculate their citizens…

======

======

Even though parts of New England are seeing record case counts, hospitalizations and deaths that rival pre-vaccine peaks, largely among the unvaccinated, the region hasn’t seen the impact the delta variant wave has wrought on other parts of the country.

According to statistics from The Associated Press, the five states with the highest percentage of a fully vaccinated population are all in New England, with Vermont leading, followed by Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. New Hampshire is 10th.

According to the AP data, full vaccination rates across the six New England states range from a high of 69.4% in Vermont to 61.5% in New Hampshire.

Despite the relatively high vaccination rates — the U.S. as a whole is averaging 55.5% — there are still hundreds of thousands of people across the region who, for one reason or another, remain unvaccinated and vulnerable to infection.

Now, a Rhode Island official said he didn’t think the 70% vaccination goal, once touted as the level that would help end the pandemic in the state, is enough.

“What we’ve learned with delta and looking beyond delta, is because that’s where our focus is as well, to really reach those levels of vaccination, to give you that true population level protection, you need to be in excess of 90%,” said Tom McCarthy, the executive director of the Rhode Island Department of Health COVID Response Unit…

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, said he felt it was important to look at the situation more optimistically.

Unlike some others in the region his Vermont hospital is busy, not overwhelmed. People still need to be cautious, but they are not locked down and outside life has a semblance of normality.

“We all hate the word ‘delta’ now, but has vaccination made it so we can withstand the brunt of delta with losing fewer of our neighbors while still having the quality of life that we enjoy in Vermont?” he said. “Yeah.”

Working the (all-too-compliant) refs:

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      God, those last few tweets. Reminds me of all those independent voters the media interviews who have deep ties to the GOP.

      Yesterday, someone here confirmed that the NYT basically asked its reporters to look for women who are disappointed with Biden. Her noble daughter refused the assignment.

      It’s all a racket.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      WTF?

      On Sunday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported seven COVID-related fatalities, all on Oahu.

      In a daily email to news outlets, health officials release additional information on the COVID-related deaths including what island they occurred on, an age range, and if the person was hospitalized or not. The emails also mention if the person had underlying conditions, but stopped short of saying exactly what those conditions were.

      Sunday’s email with the breakdown of deaths was the final one from the DOH for the foreseeable future, according to DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr.

      “We will continue to provide daily updates on the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaii. However, because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths we can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions,” Baehr said. Source

      Which major island (for all intents and purposes equivalent to which county) is kind of important information to keep up with. Ditto for providing ages.

      The last timely report?

      Hawaii on Sunday reported 277 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities.

      The latest infections bring the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 80,128.

      The new fatalities bring the death toll to 808..Source

      (Purely coincidentally 808 is also the area code for the state of Hawaii.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cermet

      Good morning and you are early today! Thanks for these updates and posting about so many idiots but I see some of these idiots are paid media – more criminal trying to slant the news with dis-information.

      Since I was refused a booster a few weeks ago guess I should now be able BUT if they will allow mix & match come Oct 15th, maybe better to wait and get the Moderna vaccine?

      Reply

