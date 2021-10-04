Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anything But the Fucking Guns

I don’t know if this got very wide play on the internet, but it should have. At any rate, in Idaho, some girl brought a gun to school, was caught with it before anyone was shot or hurt, and the school, shocked by the development, made the prudent decision to do something about *checks notes* fucking bookbags:

Effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at secondary schools in Rigby.

Monica Pauley, a spokeswoman for Jefferson School District 251, tells EastIdahoNews.com this rule applies to Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools.

“Elementary schools will still be able to have backpacks,” Pauley said. “We are doing this as a precautionary measure.”

This comes in response to an incident at Rigby Middle School Thursday morning, where an emotionally struggling 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after a gun was found in her backpack.

Students are being asked to carry their books to the school and place them in their lockers. Teachers and administrators are planning to assist students where needed.

The kids, not having any of this bullshit, responded in a way that you all here will appreciate:

@sav.bag

innovation at its finest #iwantmybackpack #rigbyhighschool

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

Excellent. This went viral, as it should have, and the suits have adjusted the policy:

Students at Jefferson School District 251 secondary schools can now have clear backpacks after the district initially banned all bookbags last month.

The decision was announced in an email from Rigby Middle School Principal Richard Howard sent to parents Friday morning. A district spokesperson said further information will be released about all secondary schools in the near future.

“We are permitting clear backpacks to be used at Rigby Middle School to transport school materials to and from school,” Howard wrote in the email. “Backpacks may be inspected at any time by the school and are to be kept in student lockers during the school day.”

I assume it will be approximately ten minutes before someone puts all their shit in a gym bag and then puts the gym bag in.. a clear bookbag. Because that is what I would do.

At any rate, anything for our society to do anything about gun control. I do have faith, though, that the kids are going to deal with gun issues in the not so distant future (I have zero faith in my generation or those older than me), but I think the combination of a bunch of them being shot up in schools and another overstep by the radical right on the Supreme Court (who are about to fuck up once again on gun rights), will push things.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      I wonder how many clear backpacks are readily available on store shelves in this fairly rural community. It doesn’t seem like a quickly workable solution.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Why the fuck is Idaho even a state? Same goes for the Dakotas. Fucking GOP knew what they were doing back in the day, ensuring they’d get two senators in states with three fucking people.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      This comes in response to an incident at Rigby Middle School Thursday morning, where an emotionally struggling 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after a gun was found in her backpack.

      Shouldn’t the students have kiddie gun holsters for their weapons?

      Yes, I am joking.

      It is beyond idiotic that these fools would ban backpacks and do everything to ignore the main goddam problem of too many fucking guns.

      I love the students’ response. Yeah, the kids are alright.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      Maybe the PTO can have a bake sale to raise money for one of those metal detectors you wall through.

      Only half-kidding, it might be less dehumanizing than having to lose the privacy of your backpack. Horrible idea to be forced to put all your personal belongings out on public display.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tenar Arha

      @Ohio Mom: If I was a girl at this school I’d get my girlfriends to join me in lining our backpacks with bras &/ tampons &/ maxi pads, & I’d suggest the boys use their jockstraps & cups or something…just to drive the point home about this distinct lack of privacy.

      ETA probably has to be 2nd semester seniors doing it though, otherwise too much leverage on the side of the school.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      I am confident that the kids who came up with the alternative backpacks will also find a way to make the administration uncomfortable about the clear backpacks.  Hygiene products alone should do the trick.

      EDIT: Tenar Arha got there first.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Quencher

      I suspect it was already against school rules to bring firearms in school.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gvg

      Exactly what is a school district supposed to do about too many guns everywhere? I think your sarcasm is misplaced. They can’t make any laws about guns. That has to be elected officials. I am sure that bringing guns to school was already against the school rules. Didn’t work because there are already too many guns. So they have to try some other stop gaps. Clear back packs are probably about all they can do. Maybe a speech quietly to the kids, grow up and vote together and keep your eyes on a sane Supreme Court as a goal plus legislators. The law makers are the ones who aren’t caring for kids.

      School authorities only have limited ability to fix things especially when the problem is the whole society they are in the middle of.

      Clear backpacks are cheap and common at places like Walmart. I have one. Lots of place require them since 911. Disney World, football stadiums, water parks, etc.  it isn’t nice, but this is just another day and not that new. Gun worshiping fools who vote and intimidate are to blame.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      From your first link:

      Thursday’s incident at Rigby Middle School happened in the wake of a shooting just four months ago at the same school. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with several parents and students Thursday morning who expressed concern about the two gun-related incidents happening so close to each other.

      In May, two students and a custodian were shot, but not killed, during a shooting at Rigby Middle School. The shooter, in that case, was a sixth-grade girl, who was also taken into custody. There haven’t been any further updates since then. For more information click here.

      Sounds like it’s more than a bookbag problem. It sounds like a possible toxic environment for girls problem (with a too-easy-availability-of-guns problem).

      Yes, the school can’t change state law. But clear bookbags aren’t going to solve the problems.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @Gvg: Exactly what is a school district supposed to do about too many guns everywhere? They can’t make any laws about guns.

      Sure they can. There are plenty of court cases that greatly restrict students’ rights, including ones protected under the Bill of Rights. Districts in my area have a blanket no firearms policy which applies to everyone on school grounds — even (or especially) adults not affiliated with the school.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      Opossum Press
      @OpossumPress
      ·12h
      In Knoxville, children as young as 7 have to walk through mobs of parents calling them “sheep.” At times, they obstruct entrances making it difficult to enter the school. They have blocked the car entrances at the high school. This all occurs in Farragut.

      The screamers don’t even have kids at the school- they were brought to that school by a Right wing organizer.

      The sheriff won’t do anything about it- just lets it continue.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Brachiator:

      Shouldn’t the students have kiddie gun holsters for their weapons?

      Your sarcasm is actually making an important point. Firearms just bouncing around loose in bags, whether backpacks or purses, are especially dangerous. There are numerous negligent discharges every year because someone just put their gun in their backpack or purse or bag and something in the backpack, purse, or bag got inside the trigger guard so that when the owner shifted the bag the trigger was depressed and the gun fired. And then there’s the ones where mom has an unholstered gun in her purse and one of the kids goes rummaging around while in the shopping cart or the backseat or wherever and winds up firing off a round. Often hurting their mother or themselves.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      I don’t know what to say anymore.  Some of the kids are alright – they’re coming through all this idiocy and cruelty with humor and strength.  And some kids just get crushed by it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ken: It is, but not my point. This could have been a lot worse without this girl, who is in obvious need of help, as well as better parents, actually ever doing something intentional with the gun. She could have dropped her bag or snagged the strap of her bag on something and if a pen or something similarly shaped had gotten wedged into the trigger she could have shot herself and someone else without ever intending to do so.

      My point is that guns are dangerous enough when handled by people who know what they’re doing and are taking proper care. They are especially dangerous when they are in inexperienced hands and those hands belong to individuals in emotional distress. Knives and swords can cut bread. Axes wood. Hammers can pound nails. Guns are specifically designed to kill.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HeleninEire

      Wow. I haven’t watched cable news for at least 2 years. Watching MSNBC. That Rucker guy..Phil?? from the NYT has no clue. “The latest consensus that the target  is gonna go down to 1.4t. on the package” Also too “Democrats in disarray.”

      I turned it off.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @Gvg:

      They can refer her parents to child welfare for allowing a 13 year old access to a gun. They put her at risk along with every other student and teacher in that school.

      They have tools. They just have to stop being so scared of far Right lunatics and use them. They need to lock up their guns.

      We had one where an uncle tossed a loaded gun on a clothes dryer in a garage and walked away. Two teenagers waiting for the school bus wander into the garage to get out of the weather, one shoots the other. They toss these guns around everywhere. They can’t even be bothered to put them out of sight, let alone secure them. Prosecute a couple thousand of the adults and it’ll stop.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      piratedan

      @Steve M.: the museum there is quaint. my brother used to live there and my nephews went to the school where it happened and have ties there.  The kids are very much aware that they are pawns.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mvr

      @HumboldtBlue: ​
      SD is a state so that our country can get its share of the international money laundering grift and so that its governor can do her bit to spread covid throughout the land in an attempt to be president.

      (Oh damn, killed another thread.)

      Reply

