Andrew Yang Taps Out

Andrew Yang has posted a piece about leaving the Democratic Party. Like everything else he says and does, it is not particularly interesting and could have been written by David Brooks.

I’ll admit there has always been something of an odd fit between me and the Democratic Party. I’m not very ideological. I’m practical. Making partisan arguments – particularly expressing what I often see as performative sentiment – is sometimes uncomfortable for me. I often think, “Okay, what can we actually do to solve the problem?” I’m pretty sure there are others who feel the same way I do.

This is rich coming from a man whose signature policy is protecting us from a robot uprising by spending trillions a year on universal basic income. Every other problem can be solved by a smaller version of this. Practical and non-ideological, indeed.

I’ve seen politicians publicly eviscerate each other and then act collegial or friendly backstage a few minutes later. A lot of it is theatre.

I’ve also had people publicly attack me and then text or call me privately to make sure that we were still cool. It just had to be done for appearances.

To be fair, this is totally true. His distaste for this is one reason he repeatedly lost primaries. (The others being that he was not remotely qualified and did not have deep political roots.) Being successful in politics, especially for the high-profile roles he chases, does require a certain level of sociopathy, a willingness to speak out of both sides of one’s mouth and live inside a web of ever-shifting allegiances. It is probably best for the Yangs that Andrew lacks this quality. It is also probably best for the polity.

He isn’t totally crammed full of bad ideas. We’ve already covered UBI, which has a lot going for it, even if his implementation is unworkable. He’s also one of the more prominent voices advocating for electoral reforms.

The key reform that is necessary to help unlock our system is a combination of Open Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting, which will give voters more genuine choice and our system more dynamism. It will also prevent the spoiler effect that so many Democrats are concerned about, which is a byproduct of a two party system with a binary contest and simple plurality voting.

First-past-the-post voting is probably bad, and while I have my complaints about instant-runoff, hey, it’s an improvement. Open primaries, I genuinely have no opinion on right now, but there’s plenty of social science out there to back up his take.

Mostly, though, Yang’s post is not about any of this. It is about how great he feels being an independent.

Now that I’m not a member of one party or another, I feel like I can be even more honest about both the system and the people in it.

[…] I believe I can reach people who are outside the system more effectively. I feel more . . . independent.

Perhaps it’s the nature of my upbringing, but I’m actually more comfortable trying to fix the system than being a part of it.

[…] I’ve got to say it feels really good to be building my own team. This is where I’m most at home.

Recently, in an interview I commented that I wasn’t particularly driven by a desire to hold office. I’m working for impact.

Breaking up with the Democratic Party feels like the right thing to do because I believe I can have a greater impact this way.

Am I right? Let’s find out. Together.

The fiercely independent Yang, who had been a Democrat since 1995, seems to have finally found his voice. I will say he has some curious timing. If you were somebody who thought you had a lot of influence in politics, and whose signature idea was “give people money”, would you tap out right as one of the biggest giving-people-money bills in history was being negotiated? You might–if you had a book to sell.

(Looks like you might need to click through to see the whole image. tldr; his book comes out tomorrow.)

Open thread!

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      A lot of it is theatre.

      I didn’t bother reading past that. When an American spells theater ‘theatre’ the pretension is too gag-worthy.

      In open thread news – I just got a call that the sofa I was expecting in late November will be delivered this week! And Facebook is down so I can’t brag over there…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      It doesn’t seem like he will be missed much…

      He’s no longer a democrat so does that mean he’s gone over to the dark side, or is he just finally getting the message that no one really cares?

      I never saw the point of voting for him, not in any form, way or shape. He just seems like a nothingburger. I take it from his results that a lot of people agree with me. I wonder if it was his choice or just overwhelming evidence…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      With insights like these it’s a wonder he wasn’t more popular.

      I checked the Constitution and couldn’t find anything about political parties, 2 or otherwise.— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Other Bob

      Could the child tax credit prepayment I get every month now be considered a form of UBI?  If so, shouldn’t Yang feel victorious?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      matt

      Why does Andrew Yang always sound like he has taken crazy pills?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jl

      I’ve seen wealthy vain goofballs go into politics completely unprepared who refuse to do any homework or adjustments after initial defeats, and then give up and take their ball (which no one has any use for anyway) home in a pout.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      Open primaries don’t seem to have done much here in California, though I’ll admit we haven’t combined them with any kind of ranked choice voting. That said, I think there is a serious problem with things having gone too far for electoral reform to fix our problems, at least by itself. If we had done some of these things 50 years ago, they might have helped to keep the crazies from taking control of one of our political parties. But now that the crazies have taken control, it’s not clear to me that we can get rid of them by reducing the power of the political party. The crazy cult already exists, and we can’t will its disappearance.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      The one thing I’d watch, just out of curiosity, is how Yang’s opinions will now drift in the longer term. He’s free from political constraints— and we now have many examples of people ending up in political positions that are quite different from where they started.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      jl

      Would be interesting to do a compare and contrast between Yang, the Starbucks guy, Perot, and many other unprepared and ignorant mavericks of wealth. They were self-styled outside the box thinkers who vained their way into a sad political dog and pony show full of goofy stunts that didn’t work, improvisations that turned into pratfalls, and aimless wandering around the public stage preening over their dysfunction.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      hells littlest angel

      Like everything else he says and does, it is not particularly interesting .

       

      A perfect line for his obituary.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Baud: don’t forget Bernie Sanders, who he name drops in the post as the sort of outside the box figure politics needs more of.

      His real problem with the party is probably that they don’t think the Democratic Party is the only thing wrong with American politics, unlike his Twitter friends.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      I’ll give Yang this much:  “I’m leaving the Democratic party (oh, and my book comes out tomorrow)” is infinitely more responsible than the “I knew about TFG’s secret plans to overthrow democracy eight months before the election (oh, and my book comes out tomorrow)” that we’ve come to expect from “journalists”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      different-church-lady

      Today is the day I feel totally vindicated for being wise* enough to refuse to log in to anything that wasn’t Facebook with Facebook.

      *(substitute cranky and the statement still stands.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jl

      @Baud: ” I’m sad that the party of AOC and Joe Manchin was too stifling for Andrew Yang. ”

      The poor guy is looking for a political home where he can wander around aimlessly spouting quarter-baked ideas.

      Can you help him? If he can just stop noticing that no one cares about his ravings, seems a perfect fit for Baudist movement.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      J R in WV

      Wife tells me CNN is about to report, has just teased their report, that William Shatner is going into space!!! I wonder if he actually knows what that means??

      ETA:  To quote a comment about,Yang? Who?

      Why do random people suddenly think they can become President and fix the world? Very random in Yang’s part.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jl

      @Baud: The thing I like about Baud is that it walks the walk. Calm acceptance, even understated welcome, that no one noticed.

      Edit: clam changed to clam. Clam is relevant, but not the time to get into the chowder issue.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @jl:

      To be a Baud! supporter, Yang would have to give up the idea of sending every American a basic income and embrace the idea of giving every American a puppy!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      @jl:

      That sounds like the beginning of the sort of game played on long car trips: How many (category) can you list?

      Under the category of extremely long shot past president candidates I’d add: the comedian Pat Paulson, Shirley Chisholm (I adored her but that was a bit of a stunt), and Eugene Debs, for starters.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      jl

      @Ohio Mom: You have a good game idea. Your example is different from mine, since the people you listed are like Confucius, Charlemagne, Washington Jefferson and Hamilton rolled into one compared to the Yang gang and close related political species.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Barbara

      @jl: ​ It’s kind of chilling, actually, how many guys are like Yang, persuaded that always being in the top 5% or 10% of whatever schools they attended makes them the smartest guys in the room that everyone else should listen to. Bobby Jindal comes to mind as a Republican counterpart. Even assuming that academic achievement is the sine qua non to political or policy success (highly dubious), if you are in the top 5% of a large college like Harvard, for instance, that means that there are at least another thousand people who can make the same claim just there, EVERY YEAR. The same is true for business success — there are many successful business people. Most of us aren’t that rare in our brilliance or aptitude. It’s sheer arrogance to think that you are owed the kind of deference that Yang seems to think he is entitled to.​​

      Reply
    47. 47.

      kindness

      Yang is disappointed Democrats didn’t cheer him like his employees do at Company meetings.

      Clue Andrew – you are paying them to cheer for you.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ohio Mom

      @different-church-lady: Perhaps Donald Trump is the exception that proves the rule?

      Certainly at the beginning of his campaign, I did not take him seriously, he did remind me of Ross Perot, a silly rich guy making a fool of himself. Ah, sweet naivety.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jl

      @Barbara: I think that willingness to do some work and to adjust after an initial promising start that comes up short is also important. Willingness to examine why you failed makes up for lack of brilliance, at least to some extent. And most of us non-brilliant people understand that. Yang could not or would not.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jl

      @Ohio Mom: I was never part of the Yang gang, but I took him more seriously than most, given his unexpected rise in support.

      But he seemed completely oblivious to very valid criticism of his proposals, and he soon revealed a weakness in pumping out sad and inept hot takes from the top of his head and rear end with equal unwillingness to face any criticism.

      So, I soon regarded him as a threat, rather than a newcomer with any promise at all.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      For some reason, he sent me an email (I never gave him any money). Presumably it’s the same thing that’s on his site:

      My goal is to do as much as I can to advance our society. There are phenomenal public servants doing great work every day – but our system is stuck. It is stuck in part because polarization is getting worse than ever. Many of the people I know are doing all of the good they can – but their impact is constrained. Now that I’m not a member of one party or another, I feel like I can be even more honest about both the system and the people in it.

      The key reform that is necessary to help unlock our system is a combination of Open Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting, which will give voters more genuine choice and our system more dynamism. It will also prevent the spoiler effect that so many Democrats are concerned about, which is a byproduct of a two party system with a binary contest and simple plurality voting.

      I believe I can reach people who are outside the system more effectively. I feel more . . . independent.

      Yeah, no. Our system is “stuck” not because of “polarization” but because one political party allowed crazy people to take over in pursuit of minority rule.

      Political parties belong to the party members and should be closed. If you want to vote in their primary and affect who their nominee is, then join the party.

      No Labels will welcome him with open arms, I’m sure.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

