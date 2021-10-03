Relaxation Mode: ON pic.twitter.com/3z124ZvrZk
No photo contributions this week — guess y’all are too busy cleaning up your gardens, getting prepped for the approaching dormant season — so here’s some random garden news.
It’s bulb-planting season, for many of us:
The smaller blooms produced by these specialty bulbs are perfect for small urban gardens. https://t.co/Rp7kcBnwO6
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2021
Hardcore winterization…
Russian gardener Nikifor Ivanov grows a special breed of apples the size of pearls which can withstand the extreme weather conditions in Siberia pic.twitter.com/NYDwFZKw89
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2021
We (just) missed International Coffee Day, but this might be reassuring to some of you addicts:
Scientists say rediscovered species Coffea stenophylla, which grows at higher temperatures, could be the future of coffee https://t.co/NtWdG5hQWS pic.twitter.com/5hOg4UopsJ
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2021
Forward to the Future!
via @NYTimes “farms that create precise growing conditions using technological advances like machine-learning algorithms, data analytics and proprietary software systems to coax customized flavors and textures from fruits and vegetables.” https://t.co/JB5lf5qlgg
— Paul Barnwell (@MindfulStew) July 6, 2021
