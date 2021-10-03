Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat / Open Thread: Potpourri

No photo contributions this week — guess y’all are too busy cleaning up your gardens, getting prepped for the approaching dormant season — so here’s some random garden news.

It’s bulb-planting season, for many of us:

Hardcore winterization…

We (just) missed International Coffee Day, but this might be reassuring to some of you addicts:

Forward to the Future!

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Garden wise, most everything is in the rearview mirror. Just doing clean up. We are still getting the odd flyby from migrating hummingbirds.

      Rescued another box turtle from the Zen garden water feature. Got stung 3 times by yellow jackets for my trouble (cheek, belly, butt). When I went into the house afterwards, there suddenly appeared 7 or 8 yjs in the house. They must have been on my back, without my knowing it. I guess there is a nest I need to eradicate out there.

    3. 3.

      Van Buren

      We are in week 3 of the discussion stage of reducing our back yard lawn area. We have pretty much agreed on how much to reduce it, but have no consensus on what to plant where. Not sure if replacing grass(well, to be honest, clover and plantain) with bare mulch is a good thing.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      I am contemplating the logistics of Siberian apple-picking season, and coming up blank.

    6. 6.

      Ken

      @raven: Is this our “Find Mr. Frog” replacement? If so, I’ll guess the lump at the right conceals a tractor. No ideas about the rest of it.

    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Van Buren: Periwinkle makes a nice groundcover. It’s green year round, with pretty flowers in summer. It coexists well with daffodils and other bulbs. Once it’s established periwinkle chokes out weeds, and what weeds that pop up are easy to spot against the dark green periwinkle leaves.

      A good slow release fertilizer like Plantone gets periwinkle going and helps keep it going. The plants spread by running and rooting on top of the ground, so it should not be heavily mulched.

