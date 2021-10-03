Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – We're Back!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – We’re Back!

89 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – We're Back!

After three months in a maximum security facility working like crazy on a writing project, recharging my aging batteries, and watching my kid grow up too fast, we’re back with Medium Cool. I’ve been lurking on some of the threads (especially where Betty and Mr. Mix ravage the anti-vaxx numbnuts), and it’s good to see the jackal pack in full cry.

For this first week back, let’s catch up. What have you been watching and reading, listening to or playing? I’ve seen some excellent TV recently and some good films, and I have a few books to recommend.

Starting next week, we’ll return to some more specific topics, and I might even give you some homework.

    89Comments

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      Missed you, BG.  My heart is so full today.  My parents got to see my son’s band perform at a packed venue with everyone dancing and so into the music. I mean I got to get down on the dance floor with my stepmom.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BGinCHI

      We just started “Squid Game” last night (Netflix). Anyone watching it?

      It came highly recommended. It’s like a Korean Hunger Games, etc., but more grown up. Pilot episode starts slow, but once it gets going….damn. I’m hooked.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BGinCHI

      @MomSense: I love it!

      Photos of the boogying might be a good visual for MC. Just sayin’…..

      What’s his band’s name? This is a crucial question for me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Just read The Plot from the library, after being the 53rd person in the Hold line. Pretty good, but not great, despite all the hype. I didn’t figure out the main twist early, but I was suspicious of one character, which turned out to be a good call. Also just completed a Vera Stanhope mystery by Ann Cleeves, after getting hooked on Vera on PBS.  Brenda Blethyn is wonderful.  I also loved her in Pride and Prejudice (the one with Kiera Knightly), which was an excellent movie.

      TV: Mare of Easttown rocked. I was glad to see all the Emmys the program won. My husband and I are almost done watching Guilt on Masterpiece Mystery, and enjoying it a lot.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BGinCHI

      @MomSense: I like it. Honestly.

      Lots of garage bands are much better live early on. Though his band is probably a different genre….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      BGinCHI

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
        We watched “The Defeated” (a pretty decent American/German hybrid, set just after the war ends, Berlin). The cast is much better than the writing/plot.

      And are about to start Ganglands (French), which I hear is excellent (Netflix).

      What shows would you recommend?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tehanu

      I just finished re-reading all my Terry Pratchett books, except for about 4 or 5 I don’t have copies of. Such an awful shame he died at age 65 — I’m sure he had many more wonderful books in his head that we’ll never see.  Reading them all in a bunch was a good idea as I picked up on lots of connections within the series I’d previously missed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      Watched the first few episodes of Foundation on Apple+. Not bad, but it’s unclear whether they will solve the dilemma of how to make a narrative hold together without really having a protagonist. Having all the Emperor Cleons be clones is clever, though. But we shall see.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Craig

      @BGinCHI: going to start watching Squid Game tonight. Psyched cause an old friend is in it. He’s The White Guy in a bunch of bit parts in a bunch of recent Korean movies and TV. It’s been fun watching his career take off since he moved to Seoul. I think he wears a big gold mask in this one.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BGinCHI

      I know we’ve talked about the Murderbot series of books (novellas and one novel), but just want to reiterate how much I loved them, now that I’m all the way through.

      The novel (#5, Network Effect) is, I think, a masterpiece. I was completely enthralled by it. Wells is really at the top of her game there.

      What a great, great series.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BGinCHI

      @MattF: ​
        I made it through the first episode, barely. But then 15 minutes into episode 2 that was it for me. Too languid and unfocused. Not great character-building, for me.

      I wanted to like it, but there’s too much content elsewhere to stick with something I can’t get into. Jared Harris is great, btw.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Delk

      The third episode of the 22nd season of Midsomer Murders premiered last week on Acorn. Fun ‘trapped on an island’ episode with some great guest appearances.
      Been watching The Mire on Netflix. It’s Polish language and I’m learning Polish so I’ve been playing it with and without subtitles.
      Anyone watching Midnight Mass?
      BG: we ate at Calo’s last month. Haven’t been there in ages.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mali muso

      Sped through season 1 of Ted Lasso and am now watching each new episode as it drops. For my mileage, it has lived up to the hype. And the Great British Baking Show is back, so that’s good peaceful fun.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      BGinCHI

      @Delk: ​
        Got Midnight Mass teed up too. Not sure about the horror elements, but I heard it’s good. Want to give it a try.

      You were in my hood! Calo’s still has some of that magic. Hey, you know what’s terrific is that new(ish) place that took over Jerry’s, just down (south) Clark on the same side as Calo’s. It’s called Fiyah. Sort of Middle Eastern, Israeli, Midi-style food. Good prices and really solid food.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Craig

      Welcome back, I really like this feature on Sunday.

      I read The Last Watch, and The Exiled Fleet, two books from JS Deers. Good sci-fi about what happens when the universe we think we understand changes the rules we thought we knew. Good solid characters, cool multi POV structure, believable physics (at least for this non physicist). Good, enjoyable reads.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BGinCHI

      @mali muso: We are definitely going to have a Ted Lasso MC very soon, since Season 2 is about to wrap.

      For the record, I LOVE Ted Lasso. The show and the man. As you’d guess, my favorite fucking character is Roy Kent.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Renie

      Succession on HBO is great and the 3rd season starts this month. I prefer to wait until all episodes air and then binge.

      You on Netflix also starts it’s third season October 15.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mali muso

      @BGinCHI: He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-fucking-where, Roy Kent, Roy Kent!

      Looking forward to seeing how they land the end of the season.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @BGinCHI: ​
        In French: Art of Crime, Blood on the Docks, Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games (reworkings of AC’s stories set in 1960ish France, very stylish).

      In German: Anatomy of Evil, Murder by the Lake, The Weissensee Saga (I haven’t gotten to it yet, but Valdivia recommends it highly*).

      *She also recommends the original Belgian version of Professor T (I didn’t really get into it. Academics might get some vicarious amusement from the way he interacts with students. He obviously has tenure).

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: I’ve enjoyed it so far. The Foundation Trilogy was one of the first “serious” book series I read as a kid, so lots of good memories there. Not an easy thing to translate to the screen though considering the huge sweep of time involved and just the nature of the story. So far, anyway, it’s good enough that I’ll keep watching. If nothing else, whoever is doing the visual design for things like the Imperial Planet is very very good.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      narya

      I’ve been rereading the Inspector Shan novels–I hadn’t read the last two, and I like to reread series when I’m catching up. Also: FINALLY started watching Ted Lasso (got a new phone, so a year of AppleTV+ free), I’m 7 episodes in, and I absolutely love it. I haven’t figured out how to stream to my TV (and I may not be able to do so), so have to watch on the laptop. And last night we watched the Michael Schumacher documentary on Netflix. (I follow F1, and we’ve also dipped into the F1 series on Netflix, which is quite good.)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Delk

      @BGinCHI: been going to Calo’s for almost 40 years! It was A LOT better than the last time I went but not even close to what it used to be. The free bread basket used to have pizza bread, garlic bread, cheese, and pepperoni. A whole meal for a broke student, lol.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      billcinsd

      I’ve been reading The Reason for the Darkness of the Night: Edgar Allan Poe and the Forging of American Science early on it is mostly a biography of his time at West Point and the issues he had with sort of adopted father

      Reply
    51. 51.

      dm

      My current rave-to-friends book is Sixteen ways to defend a walled city, by KJ Parker. Imagine a narrator with the voice of Terry Pratchett’s Sam Vimes of the Watch, who is an ex-slave promoted (because his bridges don’t fall down) to be Colonel of the Corps of Engineers in a thinly-disguised Roman or Byzantine Empire.

      Orhan and his corps, having gotten themselves out of the way of angry bureaucrats by finishing a bridge in a remote corner of the local province, return to the capital city, only to discover that the army has been wiped out. The only thing standing between the barbarian hordes and the fall of the empire is them.

      Orhan uses his street smarts to get competing gangs from the city streets to pull together to defend the city. He recognizes talent and lets it flourish with the same skill that lets him find loop-holes in bureaucratic entanglements (or lets him tangle the bureaucrats long enough to be able to ask forgiveness rather than permission), all narrated with a cynical, wry humor. He’s also very lucky.

      There’s a sequel out — How to rule an empire (and get away with it) — narrated by the actor pressed into the role of emperor to keep the public unaware of the true (and believed-to-be Hero of the Defense) emperor’s demise, which is nearly as good.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      prostratedragon

      Welcome back, BG!

      Poking around just now on Britbox I see there’s a series from the mid teens called Tales from Northumberland, a series of short programs hosted by Robson Green. They only have season 3, but it sounds interesting, especially for us Vera fans. Episode 6 is a trip down the Tyne.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      MattF

      Also read Piranesi by Susannah Clarke. I gave up halfway through her previous novel, so I was dubious about trying the new one— but the reviews all said the new one was very different from the old one… and it was. A very unreliable narrator who took some getting used to, but I liked it a lot.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      zhena gogolia

      New season of Grantchester starts tonight. We aren’t enthralled by the new star, but we’ll give it a chance again.

      I enjoyed Julie Delpy’s My Zoe (rent or buy on Amazon Prime), and not just because RA is in it. It’s very gripping. And when people speak Russian in it, they’re really speaking Russian!

      I broke down and joined Netflix so we’re catching up. We watched The Chair (totally inaccurate but Holland Taylor is hilarious and the romcom aspect is nice), and started The Crown last night. The Crown is really a star-studded wallow for us. I have really zero interest in learning any more about that family, but I love all these actors!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Craig

      Been reading Joe Abercrombie’s The Age of Madness trilogy. A continuation of his First Law world. Swords, barbarians, flesh eating Sorcerers, politics, wars. Great characters, great humour, fun, exciting stuff.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Steeplejack

      New season of Grantchester starting on PBS tonight. I’m a little lukewarm, because I think they sort of ran off the rails last season, but it’s been so long that I don’t remember clearly. I think maybe the housekeeper and the assistant gay vicar went a little nuts? Damn those British series with their long vacations!

      I have been going through Foyle’s War in chronological order, thoroughly enjoying it but also getting a better sense of the timeline. I first started watching it somewhere in the middle when it was first on and then circled back to the earlier episodes in reruns, so it was a bit jumbled for me, and I think there are a few episodes that I never did see.

      Going to do the same thing soon with The Venture Brothers, now that it’s on HBO Max, although there the issue is that I lost the thread in the later seasons.

      Rewatched Out of Sight (Soderbergh, Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, all-star supporting cast) and Ghost World (Thora Birch, Steve Buscemi, Scarlett Johansson, directed by Terry Zwigoff), both from around the turn of the century. Both hold up very well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: The same guy as last season. I guess this is really his third season, but I still think of him as “new.” He had a good episode with Nathaniel Parker as his father, but generally has been undistinguished.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @raven: My dad got my mom hooked on that.  He had watch a buch of it before he got her into it, so he rewatched.  I think they are about half a season from being caught up.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      MattF

      And King Bullet, by Richard Kadrey. It’s the last of the Sandman Slim series, worth reading if you’ve read the previous dozen. And the whole series is good, although it kinda sags in the middle, IMO.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      All right! I was hesitant to mention it, but MHz is very good. I got hooked when it was an actual channel on my cable system.

      Will put in a(nother) rave for the Italian series <em>Detective Montalbano</em>. (Should be “Inspector,” grr.) The first episode is a little slow, but after that it’s f’amazeballs.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack:

      I think maybe the housekeeper and the assistant gay vicar went a little nuts? Damn those British series with their long vacations!

      Me too! I was just trying to remember where we are with Mrs. M. and Leonard, and I couldn’t really. I did watch the preview, and it looks as if Leonard is going to be blackmailed, which is tiresome.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      raven

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s hard tp believe it’s the 10th season. Besides the fact that the East London street scenes seem a little sterile we have really enjoyed it. I guess my wife being such a big breast feeding advocate makes it more special for us.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steeplejack: ​
        It has also been recommended to me. I find, though, that the French and German shows work better for me. Language-wise. I do not have to stare at the screen every second in case I miss a subtitle. Ten years of studying French and three and half years of living in Germany count for something.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Craig

      I really enjoyed the 3 seasons of Mr. Inbetween on Hulu. Aussie show about freelance tough guy who’ll do just about anything for money. He has an 10 year old daughter, an ex wife, and a brother with a neuro disease that leaves him fairly immobile. Really well written and acted by Scott Ryan, guy has a charming and terrifying smile. Surprising, and deftly side steps a lot of the cliches of this kind of TV.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      raven

      You know those shows that you start and the suck but you watch them anyway because you’ve already invested time? Clickbait has Zoe Kazan and it sucked.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      BGinCHI

      @MattF: ​
        Under 300 pages!

      I really liked J Strange & Norrell, parts of which were especially mind-blowing.

      I’ll give this a look. Thanks for the reminder!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Bex

      Read and loved Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford.  It was long-listed for the Booker Prize.  It’s about the V-2 attacks in London in WWII and what the lives of five children would have been like had they not been killed.  The sixth person on the cover represents Spufford’s tribute to the city of London.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      zhena gogolia

      @BGinCHI: It definitely takes courage. I could write a 30-page essay on all the maddening inaccuracies. But if you let go of that, it’s kind of amusing.

      It’s hard to believe one of the writers has a Ph.D. from Harvard. She must not have been paying very much attention.

      Reply

