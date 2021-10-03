In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

After three months in a maximum security facility working like crazy on a writing project, recharging my aging batteries, and watching my kid grow up too fast, we’re back with Medium Cool. I’ve been lurking on some of the threads (especially where Betty and Mr. Mix ravage the anti-vaxx numbnuts), and it’s good to see the jackal pack in full cry.

For this first week back, let’s catch up. What have you been watching and reading, listening to or playing? I’ve seen some excellent TV recently and some good films, and I have a few books to recommend.

Starting next week, we’ll return to some more specific topics, and I might even give you some homework.